No. 3 Illinois opens Big Ten tournament vs. Rutgers
Illinois coach Brad Underwood set two goals this week - lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and not get COVID-19.
Getting a top seed in the Big Dance might happen if the Fighting Illini win the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
That quest begins Friday night when Illinois, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, faces seventh-seed Rutgers in the quarterfinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. A win would all but cement a No. 1 seed for the Illini (20-6, 16-4 Big Ten), who have won four straight, the last three coming against ranked teams Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State.
Illinois has won the Big Ten Tournament twice in school history, with its last win coming in 2005, the year the Illini made a run to championship game in the NCAA Tournament.
"Big Ten Tournament, we've been playing for a lot all year and we've accomplished a great deal and we have a lot more to go," Underwood said.
The return of national player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu is expected to spark Illinois throughout the postseason. After missing three games with a facial injury, Dosunmu returned to score 19 points in Illinois' 73-68 regular-season finale victory over Ohio State.
Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn were named first-team All-Big Ten, while freshman Andre Curbelo was named the Big Ten's sixth man of the year.
"They were all very, very well deserved," Underwood said. "In Ayo's case, unfortunate he missed those three games because maybe he could have been player of the year, in my opinion."
Rutgers (15-10) advanced with a 61-50 win over 10-seed Indiana on Thursday night. Rutgers won with balance and defense, with four scorers in double figures and by holding Indiana to 37.5 percent shooting from the floor. The Hoosiers missed their final 13 shots in the loss.
Illinois and Rutgers played once in the regular season, with the Scarlet Knights beating the Illini 91-88 in Piscataway, N.J. It was the highest-scoring game in the Big Ten for the Scarlet Knights, who shot 46.8 percent from the field and 40 percent (8-20) from 3-point range.
"My group is confident," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "We've never had an issue there. So, again, every team in this league is really good. Illinois, obviously, is playing great basketball. Much respect for their program. But you play teams like that in this league. Everyone's pretty good, and we're going have to play really well and we're going have to do a lot of things well to slow them down."
An upset of Illinois could improve NCAA Tournament seeding for Rutgers, who will be making its first trip to the Big Dance since 1991.
"We kind of have that chip on our shoulder, knowing that our season got cut short," Rutgers center Myles Johnson said. "Really, really cut short last year and kind of just been carrying with us this season. And again here finally be able to play in the Big Ten Tournament, finally be able to play later on in March, is just such a great feeling, so it's just we got to take each game one at a time and now we're moving on to another game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Harper Jr.
|24
|31.8
|15.2
|6.1
|1.6
|0.60
|0.60
|1.1
|45.3
|32.3
|72.6
|1
|5.1
|J. Young
|25
|29.8
|14.4
|2.0
|3.6
|1.80
|0.00
|2.9
|46.9
|36.0
|72.3
|0.3
|1.6
|G. Baker
|22
|31
|10.1
|3.2
|3.2
|1.30
|0.50
|1.5
|39.9
|31.1
|76.0
|0.4
|2.9
|M. Mathis
|25
|21.4
|8.5
|3.0
|0.9
|0.70
|0.30
|1.2
|39.0
|29.4
|55.0
|1
|2
|M. Johnson
|25
|24.8
|8.4
|8.8
|0.8
|1.00
|2.50
|1.3
|63.0
|0.0
|43.1
|3
|5.8
|P. Mulcahy
|25
|28
|5.9
|3.4
|2.9
|0.70
|0.40
|1.6
|46.0
|37.3
|66.7
|1
|2.4
|C. McConnell
|17
|23.8
|5.6
|4.2
|1.6
|1.60
|0.30
|0.8
|30.0
|21.4
|77.8
|1.1
|3.1
|C. Omoruyi
|20
|15.3
|3.9
|4.0
|0.2
|0.50
|0.80
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|41.9
|0.8
|3.2
|M. Mag
|11
|5.6
|2.2
|1.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|66.7
|33.3
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|M. Doucoure
|10
|5.5
|1.4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|54.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|0.7
|J. Jones
|3
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|D. Reiber
|12
|5.8
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|30.0
|0.0
|83.3
|0.2
|0.7
|O. Palmquist
|11
|5.1
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|16.7
|20.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.5
|N. Brooks
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|D. Lobach
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Nathan
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Terry
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|25
|0.0
|70.0
|38.2
|14.1
|7.80
|5.20
|11.3
|45.0
|31.4
|62.7
|10.0
|25.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Dosunmu
|23
|34.9
|20.9
|6.2
|5.2
|1.10
|0.30
|3.1
|49.2
|40.0
|78.2
|1.2
|5
|K. Cockburn
|26
|27.2
|17.3
|9.6
|0.1
|0.20
|1.30
|1.8
|66.0
|0.0
|54.9
|3.3
|6.3
|T. Frazier
|26
|33.5
|10.6
|3.0
|2.6
|1.40
|0.00
|1.7
|40.1
|38.3
|82.7
|0.2
|2.8
|A. Curbelo
|26
|20.6
|8.8
|3.9
|4.2
|0.90
|0.10
|2.7
|49.7
|19.2
|73.9
|0.5
|3.3
|A. Miller
|26
|26.2
|8.2
|2.7
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|37.6
|33.6
|64.5
|0.3
|2.5
|D. Williams
|26
|25.4
|5.4
|5.4
|1.8
|0.80
|0.30
|0.7
|52.4
|54.5
|62.2
|0.9
|4.5
|G. Bezhanishvili
|26
|15.2
|5.3
|2.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|57.1
|60.0
|55.6
|1.3
|1.3
|J. Grandison
|25
|14.4
|4.5
|3.5
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|50.0
|42.9
|95.2
|1.1
|2.4
|C. Hawkins
|23
|6.3
|1.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|35.7
|25.0
|68.4
|0.4
|0.5
|J. Hamlin
|8
|2.9
|1.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|B. Lieb
|4
|2.8
|1.0
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.8
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.5
|Z. Griffith
|5
|3.4
|0.8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|5
|1.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Serven
|5
|2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|T. Underwood
|5
|2.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|E. Padilla Jr.
|6
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|80.7
|42.8
|16.2
|5.60
|2.80
|13.5
|50.0
|38.2
|68.6
|10.5
|29.6
-
MD
4MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
11:30am BTN
-
UAB
WKY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
6BAMA0
0141 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESPN
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0139.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm ESP2
-
9OHIOST
20PURDUE0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm BTN
-
FLA
TENN0
0133 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
CINCY
SMU0
0143 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
JACKST0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
TOLEDO0
0156 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0155.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm FS1
-
IONA
NIAGARA0
0133.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
NWST
NICHST0
0154 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP+
-
12OKLAST
2BAYLOR0
0148.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm ESPN
-
RUT
3ILL0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
8ARK0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
7HOU0
0133 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MONST
SUTAH0
0150.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
AKRON
BUFF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm CBSSN
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
STPETE0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESPW
-
OREGST
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm PACN
-
UNC
15FSU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP3
-
WISC
5IOWA0
0143 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0133 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
17CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-1
9:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
19SDGST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:30pm CBSSN
-
GRAM
PVAM0
0135 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
13TEXAS
11KANSAS0
0135.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm ESP2
-
MISS
LSU0
0143.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm SECN
-
MNTNA
EWASH0
0146.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UCF
MEMP0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm ESPU
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0137.5 O/U
+6
11:00pm ESP+
-
23COLO
24USC0
0134 O/U
+1.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0124 O/U
-1.5
11:59pm ESPU
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
11:59pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
16UVA0
0
ESP2
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0