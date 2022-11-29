TCU looking to continue hot streak when hosting Providence
TCU will look to take another step back toward the Top 25 when it hosts dangerous Providence on Wednesday in a Big 12-Big East Battle dustup in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs (5-1) return home after winning the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., beating then-No. 25 Iowa 79-66 in the championship game. Micah Peavy led the way, matching his career high with 16 points for TCU, while Mike Miles Jr. had 15 and Xavier Cork scored 10.
TCU shot 54.8 percent and held Iowa to 34.3 percent in the second half to pull away. The Horned Frogs dominated the paint, earning a 41-28 edge in rebounding and scoring 58 of their points down low.
"I'm certainly excited about our guys and how we played," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "In the second half, our ball pressure seemed to wear them down and we did a better job around the basket contesting shots. I think that is where the game kind of turned."
TCU held Iowa to a season-low three 3-pointers and has won three straight since losing by a point to Northwestern State on Nov. 14. The Horned Frogs will be buoyed by the return of Damion Baugh on Wednesday from his six-game suspension.
The Friars (5-2) head to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex after a 78-64 win at home over Columbia on Saturday. Jayden Pierre and Ed Croswell scored 13 points apiece for Providence in the victory, with Noah Locke hitting for 10 and Jared Bynum racking up eight of the team's season-high 21 assists. Providence's reserve players outscored Columbia's bench 33-13.
Providence head coach Ed Cooley is looking for some consistency from his team after an uneven effort against Columbia.
"We're going to need a lot more than what we're doing right now to compete in the Big East," Cooley said. "If we think we're going to come out with this lackluster energy over 40 minutes, we're going to find ourselves in trouble. It's something we can work on."
The Friars forged a 14-2 run in the middle of the second half to create the separation they needed. Providence is 5-0 at home this season and 0-2 on a neutral court.
Wednesday's game is its first true road game.
Providence and TCU have split the two games they've played against each other. The Friars are 3-0 all-time in the Big 12-Big East Battle after earning wins over Texas (2019), TCU (2020) and Texas Tech (2021).
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|77.3 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|74.3 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|16.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|7
|33.6
|14.3
|8.3
|2.3
|0.60
|0.40
|2.4
|46.4
|38.5
|75.6
|2.3
|6
|E. Croswell
|7
|23
|11.4
|7.3
|0.1
|1.40
|0.90
|1.0
|57.9
|0.0
|66.7
|4.6
|2.7
|N. Locke
|7
|26.6
|10.9
|2.7
|1.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|38.0
|34.0
|75.0
|0.3
|2.4
|J. Bynum
|7
|29.7
|10.6
|2.1
|5.4
|1.00
|0.40
|1.1
|36.8
|17.9
|82.6
|0.3
|1.9
|D. Carter
|7
|30.4
|10.4
|4.9
|1.1
|1.60
|0.60
|2.4
|45.6
|31.6
|71.4
|1.3
|3.6
|C. Moore
|7
|18.4
|8.7
|4.4
|0.3
|0.60
|2.10
|0.7
|56.4
|60.0
|87.5
|1
|3.4
|A. Breed
|6
|14.5
|4.5
|1.3
|1.5
|0.70
|0.00
|1.2
|60.0
|50.0
|75.0
|0
|1.3
|J. Pierre
|7
|13.4
|3.9
|0.7
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|0.9
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|C. Floyd Jr.
|5
|7.8
|2.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.8
|33.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|R. Castro
|7
|6.7
|1.7
|2.1
|0.3
|0.60
|0.40
|0.3
|30.0
|0.0
|60.0
|1.1
|1
|L. Fonts
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|77.3
|42.0
|14.4
|7.60
|5.10
|11.6
|45.8
|35.1
|75.3
|13.0
|25.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Miles Jr.
|4
|32.5
|19.8
|4.0
|3.8
|1.30
|0.30
|3.3
|47.3
|26.3
|59.5
|0.5
|3.5
|E. Miller
|4
|26
|13.3
|5.8
|2.0
|0.30
|0.80
|1.5
|55.0
|37.5
|75.0
|1.5
|4.3
|M. Peavy
|6
|25.5
|9.7
|3.8
|1.8
|1.20
|1.00
|1.2
|38.9
|16.7
|73.7
|0.8
|3
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|6
|22.7
|9.3
|4.5
|0.8
|0.70
|1.20
|1.3
|34.0
|23.3
|68.2
|1.8
|2.7
|J. Coles
|6
|16.2
|6.7
|4.8
|1.7
|1.00
|0.50
|0.7
|45.7
|25.0
|100.0
|1.8
|3
|S. Wells
|6
|23.7
|6.3
|3.2
|4.5
|1.50
|0.20
|1.8
|37.8
|25.0
|83.3
|0.2
|3
|X. Cork
|6
|15.5
|5.7
|2.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.50
|0.7
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|0.8
|R. Walker
|6
|23.8
|5.7
|3.3
|1.3
|0.70
|0.70
|1.0
|38.7
|33.3
|100.0
|0.7
|2.7
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|6
|22
|5.5
|6.5
|1.7
|0.70
|1.00
|1.0
|51.9
|0.0
|45.5
|3.3
|3.2
|P. Haggerty
|5
|8.8
|3.4
|1.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|55.6
|0.0
|77.8
|0.2
|1.2
|T. Lundblade
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Doumbia
|3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|0
|C. Despie
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Ford
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Gonsoulin
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Stuart
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|6
|0.0
|74.3
|44.5
|16.5
|7.30
|5.70
|12.3
|44.5
|25.6
|67.2
|13.5
|27.3
-
NAVY
LIP0
0138 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
SACL0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
L-MD
BING0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
MERMAK
LOW0
0131.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
TEMP
LAS0
0134.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP+
-
USMMA
ARMY0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
BUT0
0136 O/U
-2
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAT
TNTC0
0138.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CIT
CHSO0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CIU
SCUP0
0
7:00pm
-
COPP
UMBC0
0155 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
DRKE
INST0
0147 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
HIPT0
0143 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
EMU
FIU0
0163 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
E. Nazarene
STONEH0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
HART0
0148 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
WCU0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
UGA0
0141 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
HC0
0139 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
HOFS
GMU0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
HOW
YALE0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
LAF
DREX0
0120 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LEH
UMES0
0143 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
MARS
ETSU0
0
7:00pm
-
MTSU
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UNCG
NCAT0
0132.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NJIT
CINCY0
0132.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART0
0
7:00pm
-
CAIRN
PRIN0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
TOL0
0145.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SHU
NH0
0145 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
USA
FAU0
0140.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SFU
BUCK0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
UCCLER
OHIO0
0
7:00pm
-
VAN
VCU0
0130.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WMU
DAY0
0129 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
MCNS
13TENN0
0133 O/U
-34.5
7:15pm SECN
-
25OSU
17DUKE0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:15pm ESPN
-
5PUR
FSU0
0139 O/U
+15
7:15pm ESP2
-
RUTG
MIA0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:15pm ESPU
-
DALCHR
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
DSU
STFR0
0132 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
FGCU
GASO0
0137.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
JU
UAB0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm
-
ME
FOR0
0131.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
UNCW
CCAR0
0133 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TXCC
UTRGV0
0155 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
EW
LIND0
0
8:00pm
-
FAMU
FLA0
0139.5 O/U
-30
8:00pm ESP+
-
GTWN
TTU0
0137.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
RIDE0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
UIC0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
No. American
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
MEM0
0141 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
23ISU0
0132.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NIU
EIU0
0130.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
UNI
BRAD0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PROV
TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
RICE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SIU
EVAN0
0121.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
SMU
TA&M0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
PEAY0
0132 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
SELA
XAV0
0155 O/U
-22
8:30pm FS1
-
SNIND
WIU0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
JOES
PENN0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
UAPB
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
CARK
LCHI0
0142 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
LMU
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
MTST
SUU0
0147 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
NWU
EWU0
0
9:00pm
-
SAM
DEP0
0151.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm FS2
-
SC
GW0
0136 O/U
-3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TNST
STL0
0148 O/U
-19.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NMST0
0136 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESP+
-
BC
NEB0
0131 O/U
-6.5
9:15pm ESPU
-
20MSU
ND0
0137 O/U
+2.5
9:15pm ESP2
-
18UNC
10IND0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
9:15pm ESPN
-
UALR
SF0
0152 O/U
-18
10:00pm
-
CSUF
SEA0
0137.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
MULTU
PORT0
0
10:00pm
-
NMEX
SMC0
0136.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
POBI
PRST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CABP0
0129 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0126.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CP
PEP0
0
PPD