JAXST
UTAH
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Jax. State 4-4
|74.8 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Utah 7-2
|71.8 PPG
|47.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Potter
|8
|29.9
|14.5
|4.9
|1.3
|1.10
|0.00
|2.0
|48.6
|46.2
|74.1
|0.5
|4.4
|D. King
|8
|31.8
|14.0
|1.5
|3.5
|0.90
|0.00
|1.5
|46.5
|45.3
|80.0
|0.3
|1.3
|A. Ngumezi
|4
|21.5
|12.5
|4.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.50
|0.8
|41.7
|35.0
|42.9
|1.5
|2.8
|P. Daniels
|8
|20.5
|8.1
|2.6
|3.0
|1.00
|0.50
|2.5
|47.1
|45.5
|77.8
|0.4
|2.3
|C. Jackson
|7
|19.6
|7.3
|4.7
|1.0
|1.10
|0.40
|1.1
|40.0
|43.8
|70.6
|1.6
|3.1
|J. Perdue
|8
|23.9
|7.3
|8.0
|1.1
|0.50
|0.50
|1.1
|37.8
|40.0
|78.6
|2.8
|5.3
|T. Roberts
|8
|14.3
|4.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.9
|44.1
|34.8
|0.0
|0.4
|1
|C. McDowell
|4
|16.3
|4.3
|2.8
|1.8
|1.80
|0.00
|1.3
|46.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2.3
|M. Zeliznak
|8
|16.3
|4.3
|1.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.80
|0.9
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|1.4
|0.5
|J. Platt
|7
|17
|3.9
|2.6
|2.4
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|47.1
|0.0
|68.8
|1
|1.6
|M. Brigham Jr.
|8
|11.6
|2.5
|2.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|39.1
|20.0
|25.0
|0.3
|2.4
|M. Nicholson
|6
|5.5
|1.7
|1.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.30
|0.2
|42.9
|0.0
|80.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|8
|0.0
|74.8
|38.6
|14.4
|6.90
|2.90
|13.1
|44.7
|41.6
|70.7
|10.6
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Carlson
|9
|26.8
|13.4
|7.1
|1.4
|0.00
|2.30
|2.2
|50.5
|42.9
|64.7
|1.7
|5.4
|G. Madsen
|9
|29.3
|12.6
|3.3
|1.9
|0.90
|0.60
|2.1
|36.7
|41.4
|76.7
|0.6
|2.8
|M. Anthony
|6
|28.2
|10.5
|6.0
|1.8
|0.20
|0.30
|1.7
|50.0
|100.0
|56.0
|2
|4
|R. Worster
|9
|31.7
|10.4
|5.9
|4.6
|0.80
|0.10
|2.2
|49.3
|36.4
|72.7
|0.2
|5.7
|L. Stefanovic
|9
|23.6
|7.9
|2.8
|2.8
|0.60
|0.30
|1.1
|36.4
|30.8
|93.8
|0.4
|2.3
|B. Carlson
|9
|19.3
|4.9
|6.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|41.5
|30.8
|50.0
|2.1
|4
|K. Keita
|8
|11.9
|4.1
|4.5
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|0.6
|66.7
|0.0
|31.3
|2
|2.5
|W. Exacte
|9
|11.4
|3.7
|1.6
|0.9
|0.20
|0.00
|1.2
|40.0
|37.5
|100.0
|0.1
|1.4
|M. Saunders Jr.
|9
|10.6
|3.3
|1.2
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|33.3
|11.1
|68.8
|0.1
|1.1
|L. Tarlac
|4
|11
|2.5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.50
|0.30
|1.5
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.5
|B. Holt
|5
|8
|2.2
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|80.0
|100.0
|66.7
|0.2
|1.2
|E. Ballstaedt
|6
|4.2
|1.5
|0.7
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|85.7
|0.2
|0.5
|G. Baxter
|7
|7.7
|1.4
|1.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.90
|0.4
|37.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|0.9
|J. Brenchley
|3
|6
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|B. Haddock
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|H. Mecum
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|71.8
|47.4
|14.3
|4.10
|5.60
|13.2
|44.8
|37.3
|66.5
|11.7
|31.9
