JAXST
UTAH

1st Half
JVST
Gamecocks
UTAH
Utes

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Jax. State 4-4 ---
Utah 7-2 ---
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
Jax. State 4-4 74.8 PPG 38.6 RPG 14.4 APG
Utah 7-2 71.8 PPG 47.4 RPG 14.3 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Jax. State
Roster
S. Potter
D. King
A. Ngumezi
P. Daniels
C. Jackson
J. Perdue
T. Roberts
C. McDowell
M. Zeliznak
J. Platt
M. Brigham Jr.
M. Nicholson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Potter 8 29.9 14.5 4.9 1.3 1.10 0.00 2.0 48.6 46.2 74.1 0.5 4.4
D. King 8 31.8 14.0 1.5 3.5 0.90 0.00 1.5 46.5 45.3 80.0 0.3 1.3
A. Ngumezi 4 21.5 12.5 4.3 0.3 0.30 0.50 0.8 41.7 35.0 42.9 1.5 2.8
P. Daniels 8 20.5 8.1 2.6 3.0 1.00 0.50 2.5 47.1 45.5 77.8 0.4 2.3
C. Jackson 7 19.6 7.3 4.7 1.0 1.10 0.40 1.1 40.0 43.8 70.6 1.6 3.1
J. Perdue 8 23.9 7.3 8.0 1.1 0.50 0.50 1.1 37.8 40.0 78.6 2.8 5.3
T. Roberts 8 14.3 4.8 1.4 0.5 0.10 0.00 0.9 44.1 34.8 0.0 0.4 1
C. McDowell 4 16.3 4.3 2.8 1.8 1.80 0.00 1.3 46.2 50.0 100.0 0.5 2.3
M. Zeliznak 8 16.3 4.3 1.9 0.3 0.30 0.80 0.9 50.0 0.0 33.3 1.4 0.5
J. Platt 7 17 3.9 2.6 2.4 0.70 0.10 1.4 47.1 0.0 68.8 1 1.6
M. Brigham Jr. 8 11.6 2.5 2.6 0.8 0.30 0.10 0.6 39.1 20.0 25.0 0.3 2.4
M. Nicholson 6 5.5 1.7 1.5 0.0 0.20 0.30 0.2 42.9 0.0 80.0 0.5 1
Total 8 0.0 74.8 38.6 14.4 6.90 2.90 13.1 44.7 41.6 70.7 10.6 25.6
Utah
Roster
B. Carlson
G. Madsen
M. Anthony
R. Worster
L. Stefanovic
B. Carlson
K. Keita
W. Exacte
M. Saunders Jr.
L. Tarlac
B. Holt
E. Ballstaedt
G. Baxter
J. Brenchley
B. Haddock
H. Mecum
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Carlson 9 26.8 13.4 7.1 1.4 0.00 2.30 2.2 50.5 42.9 64.7 1.7 5.4
G. Madsen 9 29.3 12.6 3.3 1.9 0.90 0.60 2.1 36.7 41.4 76.7 0.6 2.8
M. Anthony 6 28.2 10.5 6.0 1.8 0.20 0.30 1.7 50.0 100.0 56.0 2 4
R. Worster 9 31.7 10.4 5.9 4.6 0.80 0.10 2.2 49.3 36.4 72.7 0.2 5.7
L. Stefanovic 9 23.6 7.9 2.8 2.8 0.60 0.30 1.1 36.4 30.8 93.8 0.4 2.3
B. Carlson 9 19.3 4.9 6.1 0.3 0.30 0.20 0.4 41.5 30.8 50.0 2.1 4
K. Keita 8 11.9 4.1 4.5 0.0 0.50 1.00 0.6 66.7 0.0 31.3 2 2.5
W. Exacte 9 11.4 3.7 1.6 0.9 0.20 0.00 1.2 40.0 37.5 100.0 0.1 1.4
M. Saunders Jr. 9 10.6 3.3 1.2 0.7 0.30 0.00 0.8 33.3 11.1 68.8 0.1 1.1
L. Tarlac 4 11 2.5 1.8 0.0 0.50 0.30 1.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.5
B. Holt 5 8 2.2 1.4 0.4 0.20 0.20 0.4 80.0 100.0 66.7 0.2 1.2
E. Ballstaedt 6 4.2 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 50.0 85.7 0.2 0.5
G. Baxter 7 7.7 1.4 1.6 0.1 0.00 0.90 0.4 37.5 0.0 66.7 0.7 0.9
J. Brenchley 3 6 1.3 1.0 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
B. Haddock 2 1 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0
H. Mecum 2 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 9 0.0 71.8 47.4 14.3 4.10 5.60 13.2 44.8 37.3 66.5 11.7 31.9
