Avila scores 21, Indiana St. beats Evansville in MVC tourney
ST. LOUIS (AP) Robbie Avila had 21 points and Indiana State beat Evansville 97-58 on Thursday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Avila shot 7 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Sycamores (21-11). Cooper Neese scored 19 points while going 7 of 9 (5 for 6 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Xavier Bledson was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points.
The Purple Aces (5-27) were led by Kenny Strawbridge, who posted 12 points. Evansville also got nine points and four assists from Yacine Toumi. Chris Moncrief also had nine points and three steals.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Gabe Spinelli vs. Jaden Schertz (Cameron Henry gains possession)
|19:44
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Courvoisier McCauley assists)
|0-2
|19:25
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|19:23
|Cameron Henry defensive rebound
|19:13
|+3
|Cameron Henry makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|0-5
|18:49
|Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|18:34
|Yacine Toumi shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|18:34
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-6
|18:34
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-7
|18:12
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|17:52
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|17:34
|Courvoisier McCauley shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)
|17:34
|+1
|Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-7
|17:34
|Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:34
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|17:09
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point driving layup
|1-9
|16:52
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Yacine Toumi assists)
|3-9
|16:36
|Cameron Henry misses two point driving layup
|16:34
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|16:28
|Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|Cameron Henry defensive rebound
|16:18
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|3-12
|16:00
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Henry steals)
|15:59
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Cameron Henry misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|15:18
|+2
|Preston Phillips makes two point layup (Gage Bobe assists)
|5-12
|15:18
|Robbie Avila shooting foul (Preston Phillips draws the foul)
|15:18
|Preston Phillips misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:18
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|14:53
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|14:24
|Preston Phillips misses two point jump shot
|14:22
|Preston Phillips offensive rebound
|14:19
|Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|14:08
|+2
|Cameron Henry makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists)
|5-14
|13:58
|+2
|Marvin Coleman II makes two point hook shot
|7-14
|13:42
|+3
|Cameron Henry makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|7-17
|13:21
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|13:19
|Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|13:08
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Cameron Henry assists)
|7-19
|12:42
|Preston Phillips misses two point jump shot
|12:40
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|12:35
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Yacine Toumi steals)
|12:26
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point jump shot
|9-19
|12:04
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. blocks Courvoisier McCauley's three point jump shot
|12:02
|Robbie Avila offensive rebound
|11:57
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup
|9-21
|11:49
|Julian Larry personal foul
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:33
|Jayson Kent personal foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|11:19
|Chris Moncrief misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|11:05
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Trenton Gibson assists)
|9-24
|10:48
|Chris Moncrief misses two point jump shot
|10:46
|Cade McKnight defensive rebound
|10:36
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Trenton Gibson assists)
|9-27
|10:14
|+3
|Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists)
|12-27
|10:01
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|Chris Moncrief defensive rebound
|9:54
|Chris Moncrief turnover (Trenton Gibson steals)
|9:49
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Trenton Gibson assists)
|12-29
|9:33
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point pullup jump shot
|9:31
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|9:25
|Gage Bobe blocks Trenton Gibson's two point layup
|9:23
|Chris Moncrief defensive rebound
|9:19
|Jayson Kent personal foul
|9:01
|Antoine Smith Jr. offensive foul
|9:01
|Antoine Smith Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|8:50
|Cade McKnight misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|8:29
|Xavier Bledson personal foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)
|8:24
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Chris Moncrief assists)
|15-29
|8:09
|+2
|Xavier Bledson makes two point layup (Cade McKnight assists)
|15-31
|7:37
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|7:35
|Marvin Coleman II offensive rebound
|7:32
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup
|7:28
|Cade McKnight defensive rebound
|7:26
|Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot
|7:24
|Trenton Gibson personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)
|7:24
|TV timeout
|7:24
|Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:24
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|7:11
|+2
|Cade McKnight makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists)
|15-33
|7:01
|Chris Moncrief misses two point running jump shot
|6:59
|Chris Moncrief offensive rebound
|6:49
|+2
|Chris Moncrief makes two point putback layup
|17-33
|6:43
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|6:35
|Cameron Henry shooting foul (Gabe Spinelli draws the foul)
|6:35
|Gabe Spinelli misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:35
|+1
|Gabe Spinelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-33
|6:11
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point floating jump shot
|18-35
|5:48
|+2
|Chris Moncrief makes two point driving layup
|20-35
|5:34
|Yacine Toumi blocks Robbie Avila's three point jump shot
|5:32
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|5:24
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Henry steals)
|5:17
|Cameron Henry turnover (Gabe Spinelli steals)
|5:14
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:12
|Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|5:12
|Antoine Smith Jr. personal foul
|4:56
|Cameron Henry misses two point layup
|4:53
|Preston Phillips personal foul
|4:53
|Preston Phillips personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|4:53
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-36
|4:53
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-37
|4:29
|Preston Phillips misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive rebound
|4:19
|+2
|Gabe Spinelli makes two point hook shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|22-37
|4:02
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|4:00
|Robbie Avila offensive rebound
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:44
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point turnaround jump shot (Cameron Henry assists)
|22-39
|3:30
|Yacine Toumi misses two point turnaround jump shot
|3:28
|Cameron Henry defensive rebound
|3:13
|Cameron Henry misses two point driving layup
|3:11
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|3:02
|+3
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Yacine Toumi assists)
|25-39
|2:48
|Yacine Toumi personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|2:48
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-40
|2:48
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-41
|2:48
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|2:30
|Chris Moncrief misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:28
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|2:04
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point stepback jump shot
|25-44
|1:37
|+3
|Chris Moncrief makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|28-44
|1:15
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists)
|28-46
|1:03
|Chris Moncrief misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|0:57
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Chris Moncrief steals)
|0:52
|Marvin Coleman II turnover (bad pass)
|0:45
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound
|0:36
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|0:15
|Preston Phillips misses two point jump shot
|0:13
|Preston Phillips offensive rebound
|0:09
|Preston Phillips misses two point jump shot
|0:07
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|0:04
|Julian Larry turnover (traveling)
|0:02
|Julian Larry blocks Marvin Coleman II's two point jump shot
|0:00
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point stepback jump shot
|19:43
|Robbie Avila personal foul
|19:27
|Preston Phillips misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|19:06
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|18:53
|Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|18:51
|Cameron Henry defensive rebound
|18:39
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Cameron Henry assists)
|28-48
|18:18
|+3
|Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Yacine Toumi assists)
|31-48
|18:03
|Courvoisier McCauley misses two point layup
|18:01
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|17:43
|Yacine Toumi misses two point pullup jump shot
|17:41
|Cameron Henry defensive rebound
|17:35
|+2
|Cameron Henry makes two point driving layup
|31-50
|17:11
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point jump shot
|33-50
|16:44
|Cameron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Gage Bobe steals)
|16:30
|Chris Moncrief turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Henry steals)
|16:19
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|33-53
|16:05
|+3
|Preston Phillips makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|36-53
|15:38
|+3
|Robbie Avila makes three point jump shot
|36-56
|15:29
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup
|15:27
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|15:17
|Julian Larry turnover (traveling)
|15:17
|TV timeout
|15:00
|+2
|Gabe Spinelli makes two point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists)
|38-56
|14:39
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|14:37
|Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound
|14:19
|Chris Moncrief misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|14:05
|+2
|Xavier Bledson makes two point layup (Trenton Gibson assists)
|38-58
|13:51
|Zach Hobbs shooting foul (Gabe Spinelli draws the foul)
|13:51
|+1
|Gabe Spinelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-58
|13:51
|+1
|Gabe Spinelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-58
|13:38
|Zach Hobbs misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|Trenton Gibson offensive rebound
|13:28
|+2
|Xavier Bledson makes two point driving layup (Robbie Avila assists)
|40-60
|13:16
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:14
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|13:04
|Xavier Bledson misses two point reverse layup
|13:02
|Robbie Avila offensive rebound
|12:48
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point jump shot
|40-62
|12:42
|Gabe Spinelli misses two point jump shot
|12:40
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|12:37
|Zach Hobbs misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|Gage Bobe defensive rebound
|12:24
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:22
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|12:06
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point driving layup (Xavier Bledson assists)
|40-64
|11:57
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|11:57
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Xavier Bledson shooting foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|11:46
|TV timeout
|11:46
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|41-64
|11:46
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|42-64
|11:46
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|43-64
|11:34
|+2
|Cade McKnight makes two point reverse layup (Xavier Bledson assists)
|43-66
|11:14
|Trenton Gibson shooting foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|11:14
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:14
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:14
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|10:53
|+3
|Zach Hobbs makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|43-69
|10:33
|Gabe Spinelli misses two point jump shot
|10:31
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|10:22
|Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|10:10
|Marvin Coleman II turnover
|9:54
|Zach Hobbs misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|9:44
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|9:42
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|9:18
|Jayson Kent misses two point layup
|9:16
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|8:57
|Antoine Smith Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|8:48
|+2
|Xavier Bledson makes two point jump shot (Trenton Gibson assists)
|43-71
|8:24
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:22
|Zach Hobbs defensive rebound
|8:02
|+3
|Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Cade McKnight assists)
|43-74
|7:49
|Cade McKnight blocks Kenny Strawbridge Jr.'s two point layup
|7:47
|Trenton Gibson defensive rebound
|7:36
|+3
|Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Trenton Gibson assists)
|43-77
|7:27
|Jayson Kent personal foul
|7:27
|TV timeout
|7:20
|+3
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Gabe Spinelli assists)
|46-77
|6:59
|+3
|Zach Hobbs makes three point jump shot (Trenton Gibson assists)
|46-80
|6:28
|Gabe Spinelli misses two point layup
|6:26
|Trenton Gibson defensive rebound
|6:18
|Cade McKnight misses two point layup
|6:16
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|6:08
|Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|6:06
|Trenton Gibson defensive rebound
|6:00
|Trenton Gibson turnover (bad pass) (Chris Moncrief steals)
|5:51
|+2
|Chris Moncrief makes two point running dunk
|48-80
|5:41
|Trenton Gibson misses three point jump shot
|5:39
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|5:30
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|5:07
|+2
|Cade McKnight makes two point reverse layup (Masen Miller assists)
|48-82
|4:51
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists)
|50-82
|4:40
|Cade McKnight turnover (bad pass) (Chris Moncrief steals)
|4:36
|Kailex Stephens personal foul
|4:25
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|Kailex Stephens defensive rebound
|4:13
|Gage Bobe personal foul
|4:11
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. shooting foul (Cade McKnight draws the foul)
|4:11
|+1
|Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-83
|4:11
|+1
|Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-84
|3:54
|Trenton Gibson blocks Kenny Strawbridge Jr.'s two point layup
|3:52
|Trenton Gibson defensive rebound
|3:48
|+3
|Jayson Kent makes three point jump shot (Trenton Gibson assists)
|50-87
|3:27
|Chris Moncrief misses two point jump shot
|3:25
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|3:15
|+2
|Kailex Stephens makes two point turnaround jump shot
|50-89
|3:15
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|3:15
|TV timeout
|3:10
|Masen Miller personal foul (Gabe Spinelli draws the foul)
|3:10
|+1
|Gabe Spinelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-89
|3:10
|+1
|Gabe Spinelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-89
|2:52
|+2
|Kailex Stephens makes two point jump shot (Jayson Kent assists)
|52-91
|2:39
|Gage Bobe misses two point jump shot
|2:37
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|2:30
|Yacine Toumi misses two point hook shot
|2:28
|Cade McKnight defensive rebound
|2:16
|Masen Miller misses three point stepback jump shot
|2:14
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|2:05
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup (Yacine Toumi assists)
|54-91
|1:45
|+2
|Cade McKnight makes two point layup (Kailex Stephens assists)
|54-93
|1:34
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|56-93
|1:24
|+2
|Rob Martin makes two point driving layup
|56-95
|1:04
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|58-95
|0:47
|+2
|Kailex Stephens makes two point layup (Jayson Kent assists)
|58-97
|0:37
|Gabe Spinelli misses two point layup
|0:35
|Cade McKnight defensive rebound
|0:04
|Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:04
|Cade McKnight defensive rebound
|0:35
|Gabe Spinelli misses two point layup
|0:37
|+ 2
|Kailex Stephens makes two point layup (Jayson Kent assists)
|0:47
|+ 2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|1:04
|+ 2
|Rob Martin makes two point driving layup
|1:24
|+ 2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|1:34
|+ 2
|Cade McKnight makes two point layup (Kailex Stephens assists)
|1:45
|+ 2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup (Yacine Toumi assists)
|2:05
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|2:14
|Masen Miller misses three point stepback jump shot
|2:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|97
|Field Goals
|21-63 (33.3%)
|38-65 (58.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|13-30 (43.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|8-8 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|43
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|19
|38
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|13
|29
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|9
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|12 Evansville 5-27
|62.5 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|10.2 APG
|5 Indiana State 21-11
|78.7 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Strawbridge Jr. G
|14.5 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.1 APG
|38.6 FG%
|
00
|. Avila C
|10.1 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|1.5 APG
|54.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Strawbridge Jr. G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|R. Avila C
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|58.5
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|43.3
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|12
|5
|3
|5/13
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Y. Toumi
|9
|4
|4
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|G. Bobe
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|P. Phillips
|5
|4
|3
|2/8
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Coleman II
|2
|4
|0
|1/12
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|12
|5
|3
|5/13
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Y. Toumi
|9
|4
|4
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|G. Bobe
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|P. Phillips
|5
|4
|3
|2/8
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Coleman II
|2
|4
|0
|1/12
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Spinelli
|9
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Moncrief
|9
|3
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|22
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Smith Jr.
|6
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|3/5
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Kalle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Tichenor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Malovec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gehlhausen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Chism-Okoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McIntire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|24
|13
|21/63
|7/19
|9/15
|9
|200
|6
|3
|10
|5
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Avila
|21
|4
|4
|7/9
|1/3
|6/6
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|C. Neese
|19
|8
|0
|7/9
|5/6
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|C. Henry
|10
|5
|3
|4/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Larry
|4
|4
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|C. McCauley
|0
|4
|1
|0/6
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Avila
|21
|4
|4
|7/9
|1/3
|6/6
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|C. Neese
|19
|8
|0
|7/9
|5/6
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|C. Henry
|10
|5
|3
|4/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Larry
|4
|4
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|C. McCauley
|0
|4
|1
|0/6
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Bledson
|14
|3
|3
|6/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. McKnight
|10
|4
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Z. Hobbs
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Stephens
|6
|1
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Kent
|5
|3
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Martin
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Miller
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Gibson
|0
|5
|8
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|C. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schertz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|97
|42
|29
|38/65
|13/30
|8/8
|15
|200
|4
|3
|8
|4
|38
-
5BU
4ARMY39
38
2nd 15:57 ESP+
-
11TXST
6ODU36
18
2nd 15:51 ESP+
-
7AMER
2NAVY7
11
1st 13:02 ESP+
-
3EKY
2LIB13
11
1st 14:23 ESP+
-
FIU
LT18
13
1st 12:46 ESP+
-
6LAF
3LEH19
4
1st 14:04 ESP+
-
8L-MD
1COLG6
17
1st 13:46 ESP+
-
5LIP
1KENN4
17
1st 13:13 ESP+
-
MAN
SIEN9
10
1st 14:38
-
MICH
ILL15
13
1st 12:18 ESPN
-
5OAK
4NKY11
15
1st 13:11 ESP+
-
RIDE
SPU12
15
1st 13:40
-
RUTG
MINN13
8
1st 13:38 FS1
-
UCF
TEMP10
6
1st 13:55 ESPU
-
10VALP
7MURR4
6
1st 16:00 ESP+
-
WICH
1HOU12
9
1st 12:29 ESP2
-
MRST
IONA0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COPP
MORG0
0153 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
NCCU
SCST0
0147.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
QUIN
FAIR0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
5SEMO
4TNST0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
UMES
DSU0
0135 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
AAMU
GRAM0
0129 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
8DET
1YSU0
0156.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
NTEX0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
6RMU
3CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WRST
2MIL0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ALCN
MVSU0
0139 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
10ULM
7GASO0
0130.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
SOU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
ASU
4UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESPN
-
JAST
UAPB0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MEM
SMU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP2
-
NORF
HOW0
0149 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
5PUR
WISC0
0128.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm FS1
-
STAN
ORST0
0130 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
UCD0
0138 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
9USD
8PORT0
0157 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
WKY
UTEP0
0136.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
11UIC
6MOSU0
0127 O/U
-8
9:30pm ESP+
-
CSUB
LBSU0
0140.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSN0
0128 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
6SIUE
3UTM0
0151.5 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
UCRV0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
8ARIZ
USC0
0154.5 O/U
+2
11:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
ORE0
0129.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
WSU
WASH0
0135 O/U
+1.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
10PEP
7UOP0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
11:30pm
-
9APP
8USA61
68
Final ESP+
-
9ILST
8UNI62
75
Final ESP+
-
13ARST
5TROY59
63
Final ESP+
-
12EVAN
5INST58
97
Final ESP+
-
CP
UCSD0
0