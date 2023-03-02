ST. LOUIS (AP) Robbie Avila had 21 points and Indiana State beat Evansville 97-58 on Thursday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Avila shot 7 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Sycamores (21-11). Cooper Neese scored 19 points while going 7 of 9 (5 for 6 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Xavier Bledson was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Purple Aces (5-27) were led by Kenny Strawbridge, who posted 12 points. Evansville also got nine points and four assists from Yacine Toumi. Chris Moncrief also had nine points and three steals.

---

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.