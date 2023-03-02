Northern Iowa wins MVC Tournament opener 75-62
ST. LOUIS (AP) Bowen Born had 23 points in Northern Iowa's 75-62 victory over Illinois State on Thursday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournamentfalse Championship
Born also had five assists for the Panthers (14-17). Michael Duax scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Tytan Anderson was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 16 points.
The Redbirds (11-21) were led by Seneca Knight, who posted 19 points and two steals. Kendall Lewis added 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Illinois State. Darius Burford also had 14 points and three steals. The loss was the Redbirds' seventh in a row.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Harouna Sissoko vs. Charlie Miller (Malachi Poindexter gains possession)
|19:56
|Darius Burford misses two point layup
|19:54
|James Betz defensive rebound
|19:20
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists)
|0-3
|18:56
|+3
|Kendall Lewis makes three point jump shot (Malachi Poindexter assists)
|3-3
|18:36
|Bowen Born misses two point layup
|18:34
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|18:18
|Darius Burford misses two point jump shot
|18:16
|Panthers defensive rebound
|18:04
|Malachi Poindexter shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)
|18:04
|Michael Duax misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:04
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-4
|17:52
|Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|17:50
|Kendall Lewis offensive rebound
|17:45
|Darius Burford misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|17:22
|+3
|Tytan Anderson makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|3-7
|16:59
|Kendall Lewis misses two point layup
|16:57
|Kendall Lewis offensive rebound
|16:42
|Cole Henry blocks Kendall Lewis's two point layup
|16:40
|Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound
|16:40
|+2
|Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup
|5-7
|16:37
|Michael Duax misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|16:24
|+2
|Harouna Sissoko makes two point jump shot (Malachi Poindexter assists)
|7-7
|16:03
|Tytan Anderson misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|Michael Duax offensive rebound
|15:59
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup
|7-9
|15:30
|Michael Duax personal foul
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:09
|Darius Burford turnover (traveling)
|14:54
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|14:52
|Redbirds defensive rebound
|14:33
|Landon Wolf personal foul
|14:28
|+3
|Kendall Lewis makes three point jump shot (Liam McChesney assists)
|10-9
|13:59
|Bowen Born misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:57
|Liam McChesney defensive rebound
|13:49
|+2
|Kendall Lewis makes two point driving layup (Darius Burford assists)
|12-9
|13:49
|James Betz shooting foul (Kendall Lewis draws the foul)
|13:49
|Kendall Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:49
|Panthers defensive rebound
|13:49
|Liam McChesney personal foul
|13:29
|Ege Peksari turnover (bad pass) (Seneca Knight steals)
|13:23
|Kendall Lewis misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|Landon Wolf defensive rebound
|13:06
|+3
|Trey Campbell makes three point jump shot (Ege Peksari assists)
|12-12
|12:42
|+2
|Liam McChesney makes two point turnaround jump shot (Kendall Lewis assists)
|14-12
|12:25
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|Drew Daniel offensive rebound
|12:18
|Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|Malachi Poindexter defensive rebound
|12:05
|Seneca Knight turnover (bad pass) (Trey Campbell steals)
|11:59
|+2
|Trey Campbell makes two point layup
|14-14
|11:39
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point driving layup (Malachi Poindexter assists)
|16-14
|11:08
|Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass)
|11:08
|TV timeout
|10:57
|Harouna Sissoko turnover (3-second violation)
|10:31
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|16-16
|10:12
|Malachi Poindexter turnover (lost ball) (Michael Duax steals)
|9:57
|+3
|Tytan Anderson makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|16-19
|9:57
|Liam McChesney personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|9:57
|Redbirds 30 second timeout
|9:51
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point reverse layup (Cole Henry assists)
|16-21
|9:25
|+2
|Malachi Poindexter makes two point pullup jump shot (Darius Burford assists)
|18-21
|9:09
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Luke Kasubke steals)
|9:02
|Liam McChesney misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|8:45
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Tytan Anderson assists)
|18-23
|8:44
|Liam McChesney technical foul
|8:44
|Liam McChesney turnover
|8:44
|+1
|Bowen Born makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|18-24
|8:37
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|8:27
|Luke Kasubke misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|8:24
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|8:19
|Seneca Knight turnover
|8:09
|Darius Burford personal foul
|8:05
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point dunk
|18-26
|7:36
|Kendall Lewis misses two point driving layup
|7:34
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|7:28
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point driving layup
|18-28
|7:12
|Tytan Anderson personal foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)
|7:12
|TV timeout
|7:12
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-28
|7:12
|Seneca Knight misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:12
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|6:45
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point turnaround jump shot
|19-30
|6:30
|Cole Henry personal foul
|6:24
|Luke Kasubke misses two point turnaround hook shot
|6:22
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|6:10
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|Liam McChesney defensive rebound
|5:53
|+2
|Darius Burford makes two point driving layup
|21-30
|5:31
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|Redbirds defensive rebound
|5:13
|Darius Burford turnover (lost ball) (Tytan Anderson steals)
|5:07
|Kendall Lewis blocks Tytan Anderson's two point layup
|5:05
|Darius Burford defensive rebound
|5:02
|Darius Burford turnover (Landon Wolf steals)
|4:59
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|21-32
|4:38
|Kendall Lewis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|4:36
|Ege Peksari defensive rebound
|4:24
|+3
|Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists)
|21-35
|3:56
|+3
|Malachi Poindexter makes three point jump shot (Liam McChesney assists)
|24-35
|3:42
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|3:40
|Kendall Lewis defensive rebound
|3:22
|Darius Burford misses three point jump shot
|3:20
|Drew Daniel defensive rebound
|3:10
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup (Ege Peksari assists)
|24-37
|2:48
|Landon Wolf personal foul
|2:48
|TV timeout
|2:43
|Malachi Poindexter misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:41
|Drew Daniel defensive rebound
|2:31
|Michael Duax misses two point layup
|2:29
|Kendall Lewis defensive rebound
|2:20
|Luke Kasubke misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|1:59
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|24-39
|1:43
|Trey Campbell shooting foul (Darius Burford draws the foul)
|1:43
|+1
|Darius Burford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-39
|1:43
|+1
|Darius Burford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-39
|1:33
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Redbirds defensive rebound
|1:29
|Cole Henry personal foul (Kendall Lewis draws the foul)
|1:29
|+1
|Kendall Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-39
|1:29
|+1
|Kendall Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-39
|1:12
|Luke Kasubke shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)
|1:12
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-40
|1:12
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-41
|0:56
|Kendall Lewis turnover (bad pass)
|0:40
|Malachi Poindexter personal foul
|0:37
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Michael Duax assists)
|28-44
|0:04
|Darius Burford misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:02
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|+3
|James Betz makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|28-47
|19:20
|Kendall Lewis misses three point jump shot
|19:18
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|19:11
|Darius Burford shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|19:11
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-48
|19:11
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-49
|18:54
|+3
|Darius Burford makes three point jump shot (Seneca Knight assists)
|31-49
|18:36
|Trey Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Darius Burford steals)
|18:29
|+2
|Darius Burford makes two point running dunk (Malachi Poindexter assists)
|33-49
|18:12
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Trey Campbell assists)
|33-51
|17:54
|+2
|Kendall Lewis makes two point layup (Harouna Sissoko assists)
|35-51
|17:31
|Michael Duax turnover (lost ball) (Kendall Lewis steals)
|17:27
|Tytan Anderson personal foul
|17:23
|Darius Burford misses two point jump shot
|17:21
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|17:21
|Harouna Sissoko personal foul
|17:01
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point driving layup (Cole Henry assists)
|35-53
|16:49
|Kendall Lewis turnover (bad pass) (Michael Duax steals)
|16:39
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point jump shot (Trey Campbell assists)
|35-55
|16:16
|Kendall Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Michael Duax steals)
|16:11
|Kendall Lewis personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|16:11
|TV timeout
|16:06
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|16:04
|Kendall Lewis defensive rebound
|15:44
|+2
|Kendall Lewis makes two point driving layup (Darius Burford assists)
|37-55
|15:30
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point dunk (Trey Campbell assists)
|37-57
|15:12
|Malachi Poindexter misses two point driving layup
|15:10
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|15:04
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Redbirds defensive rebound
|14:38
|Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|14:28
|Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|14:10
|Kendall Lewis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|14:08
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|13:48
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Seneca Knight steals)
|13:42
|+2
|Darius Burford makes two point layup (Kendall Lewis assists)
|39-57
|13:32
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|13:32
|TV timeout
|13:30
|Cole Henry turnover (bad pass) (Darius Burford steals)
|13:28
|Trey Campbell personal foul
|13:15
|Landon Wolf shooting foul (Darius Burford draws the foul)
|13:15
|Darius Burford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:15
|+1
|Darius Burford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-57
|12:47
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|Liam McChesney defensive rebound
|12:37
|Darius Burford misses two point driving layup
|12:35
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|12:27
|Michael Duax turnover (Darius Burford steals)
|12:21
|Malachi Poindexter misses three point jump shot
|12:19
|Liam McChesney offensive rebound
|12:19
|Landon Wolf personal foul
|12:16
|Tytan Anderson shooting foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)
|12:16
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-57
|12:16
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-57
|12:00
|Tytan Anderson offensive foul
|12:00
|Tytan Anderson turnover (offensive foul)
|12:00
|TV timeout
|11:46
|+3
|Seneca Knight makes three point jump shot (Kendall Lewis assists)
|45-57
|11:13
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Trey Campbell assists)
|45-59
|11:11
|Luke Kasubke turnover (bad pass) (Cole Henry steals)
|11:05
|Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|Cole Henry offensive rebound
|10:38
|Drew Daniel misses three point jump shot
|10:36
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|10:35
|Darius Burford misses two point jump shot
|10:33
|Kendall Lewis offensive rebound
|10:32
|+3
|Seneca Knight makes three point jump shot (Kendall Lewis assists)
|48-59
|10:15
|Trey Campbell misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:13
|Kendall Lewis defensive rebound
|9:42
|+2
|Darius Burford makes two point driving layup (Luke Kasubke assists)
|50-59
|9:24
|Darius Burford personal foul
|9:12
|Darius Burford personal foul
|9:00
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|Liam McChesney defensive rebound
|8:42
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point layup
|52-59
|8:42
|Trey Campbell shooting foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)
|8:42
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-59
|8:26
|Liam McChesney personal foul
|8:19
|Bowen Born misses two point turnaround jump shot
|8:17
|Kendall Lewis defensive rebound
|8:11
|Trey Campbell blocks Luke Kasubke's three point jump shot
|8:09
|Redbirds offensive rebound
|7:59
|Seneca Knight misses three point stepback jump shot
|7:57
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|7:57
|Liam McChesney personal foul (Trey Campbell draws the foul)
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|+1
|Trey Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-60
|7:54
|+1
|Trey Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-61
|7:46
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point layup (Malachi Poindexter assists)
|55-61
|7:30
|Liam McChesney blocks Cole Henry's two point layup
|7:28
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|7:18
|Seneca Knight turnover (bad pass)
|6:59
|Tytan Anderson misses two point jump shot
|6:57
|Malachi Poindexter defensive rebound
|6:45
|Malachi Poindexter turnover (traveling)
|6:32
|Trey Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Kendall Lewis steals)
|6:21
|Liam McChesney turnover (traveling)
|6:08
|Bowen Born misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:06
|Liam McChesney defensive rebound
|5:59
|Jump ball. Seneca Knight vs. Tytan Anderson (Tytan Anderson gains possession)
|5:59
|Seneca Knight turnover (lost ball) (Tytan Anderson steals)
|5:33
|Trey Campbell misses two point pullup jump shot
|5:31
|Kendall Lewis defensive rebound
|5:01
|Darius Burford misses three point stepback jump shot
|4:57
|Panthers defensive rebound
|4:57
|Redbirds 30 second timeout
|4:42
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|Redbirds defensive rebound
|4:32
|Luke Kasubke misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|4:17
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Trey Campbell assists)
|55-64
|3:56
|Darius Burford misses two point layup
|3:54
|Kendall Lewis offensive rebound
|3:49
|+2
|Kendall Lewis makes two point layup
|57-64
|3:29
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|57-66
|3:06
|Seneca Knight misses two point layup
|3:04
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|2:44
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point stepback jump shot
|57-69
|2:40
|Redbirds 30 second timeout
|2:40
|TV timeout
|2:24
|Michael Duax personal foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)
|2:24
|Seneca Knight misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:24
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|2:09
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|57-71
|1:59
|+2
|Kendall Lewis makes two point jump shot (Luke Kasubke assists)
|59-71
|1:31
|Kendall Lewis blocks Bowen Born's three point jump shot
|1:29
|Panthers offensive rebound
|1:27
|Bowen Born misses two point floating jump shot
|1:25
|Malachi Poindexter defensive rebound
|1:19
|+3
|Seneca Knight makes three point jump shot (Malachi Poindexter assists)
|62-71
|0:59
|Seneca Knight personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|0:59
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-72
|0:59
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-73
|0:47
|Seneca Knight turnover (lost ball)
|0:45
|Luke Kasubke personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|0:45
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-74
|0:45
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-75
|0:41
|Darius Burford misses two point driving layup
|0:39
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|0:08
|Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:03
|Kendall Lewis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:01
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|75
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|27-58 (46.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|12-13 (92.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|31
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|19
|18
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|10
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|9 Illinois State 11-22
|66.6 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|10.5 APG
|8 Northern Iowa 15-17
|70.1 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|41.8
|FG%
|46.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|92.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Knight
|19
|5
|1
|6/10
|3/5
|4/6
|1
|35
|2
|0
|5
|0
|5
|K. Lewis
|18
|10
|4
|7/15
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|37
|2
|2
|3
|4
|6
|D. Burford
|14
|1
|3
|5/16
|1/4
|3/4
|4
|33
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Poindexter
|5
|3
|6
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|H. Sissoko
|4
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. McChesney
|2
|6
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|L. Kasubke
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Sandage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Schmitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Petrakis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kotov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stadelman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Andrews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|28
|19
|23/55
|7/21
|9/13
|15
|200
|8
|3
|17
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Born
|23
|3
|5
|7/19
|4/11
|5/5
|0
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Duax
|19
|5
|1
|8/10
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|29
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Anderson
|16
|4
|3
|6/10
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Campbell
|7
|5
|5
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|38
|1
|1
|3
|0
|5
|J. Betz
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Henry
|4
|5
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|D. Daniel
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|L. Wolf
|0
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/6
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Peksari
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Courbat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Jacobson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Krogmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Heise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|28
|18
|27/58
|9/28
|12/13
|16
|200
|8
|2
|10
|3
|25
