No. 9 Duke looks to get right against Notre Dame
After losing to rival North Carolina last weekend, ninth-ranked Duke has an ideal opportunity to recover.
A stretch of three consecutive home games for the Blue Devils begins on Wednesday against Notre Dame, a team that is tied for last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Duke lost for just the second time in two months when it fell 93-84 on the road against the No. 3 Tar Heels on Saturday.
"We have to learn from this quickly, make no excuses, get back to work," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. "And now there's the second half of ACC play to go. But (Saturday night) was not good enough for me, for our program, for our team."
Given the outcome, it should be easy for the Blue Devils (16-5, 7-3 ACC) to focus on what's to come.
"We've got to come back Wednesday and get the win," Duke guard Jeremy Roach said.
Notre Dame, stuck in a six-game losing streak, has more severe problems than Duke. The Fighting Irish (7-15, 2-9) lost 70-60 at Pitt on Saturday.
Despite the results, Notre Dame -- which is 1-6 in true road games -- has stayed relatively competitive in the current skid. None of the six defeats was by more than 12 points. Yet there are also signs of slippage for the Irish on defense.
"We've been a good defensive team for the whole season," Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "We haven't been the last three or four games."
Notre Dame's Markus Burton has scored in double figures in 15 consecutive games, including a team-high 17 against the Panthers.
As for the Blue Devils, they didn't react to numerous situations at North Carolina as their coach would have hoped, creating a perplexing performance.
"This is our responsibility," Scheyer said, "but you have to compete. You still have to bring it. We've got to learn from it like we do every game. Take responsibility. That includes coaches, that includes players."
Part of that will be getting guard Tyrese Proctor on track after a ragged outing -- though he did an admirable job defensively on ACC scoring leader RJ Davis. Despite scoring only two points on 1-of-6 shooting, Proctor helped hold Davis to 5-of-14 shooting and 17 points. Davis averages 21.3 points per game.
"He didn't have his best game," Scheyer said of Proctor. "I believe in him. And I really believe in this team. The thing that I've said, throughout this year, this group hasn't gotten it perfect all the time. The core group is back from last year, they always respond. They always respond. I'm looking forward to seeing how we respond."
Duke, which shot 50 percent or better from the field for the ninth time this season, received a solid effort from freshman guard Jared McCain, who scored 23 points (one shy of his top mark) and grabbed a season-high-tying 11 rebounds.
The approach and production from McCain might be valuable moving forward.
"For me, it's not about the scoring," Scheyer said. "It's about his competitive nature. It's about how he's always talking. He's always upbeat and trying to make plays."
Duke defeated host Notre Dame 67-59 on Jan. 6, behind Mark Mitchell's 23 points, for its first road victory of the season. The Blue Devils had to overcome a nine-point, first-half deficit to defeat the Fighting Irish for the 10th time in the past 11 meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 7-15
|61.9 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|9.6 APG
|9 Duke 16-5
|81.1 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Burton
|22
|32.8
|16.0
|3.3
|4.0
|1.70
|0.20
|4.1
|41.7
|30.5
|80.5
|0.7
|2.6
|J. Konieczny
|22
|27.5
|9.4
|5.7
|0.7
|0.90
|0.30
|1.4
|38.8
|31.9
|83.0
|1.7
|4
|B. Shrewsberry
|22
|26.4
|9.1
|2.3
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|38.3
|34.8
|89.5
|0.1
|2.2
|T. Davis
|21
|25.1
|8.1
|5.2
|0.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.6
|49.2
|10.3
|67.7
|1.7
|3.5
|J. Roper II
|20
|26.9
|6.6
|4.4
|0.6
|1.10
|0.20
|1.0
|38.3
|31.3
|57.1
|1.1
|3.3
|C. Booth
|22
|17.4
|5.7
|4.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.50
|0.8
|39.5
|27.9
|53.3
|0.7
|3.5
|K. Njie
|18
|25
|4.0
|5.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.80
|1.4
|31.8
|16.7
|70.7
|2.1
|3.6
|L. Imes
|20
|17.1
|2.2
|2.3
|1.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|35.7
|20.0
|88.9
|0.1
|2.2
|M. Zona
|22
|11.5
|2.2
|2.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.3
|45.0
|39.1
|36.4
|0.9
|1.2
|T. Sanders Jr.
|4
|3
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|T. Hattan
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Wade
|5
|4.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|R. Braiton
|4
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Crowe
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Z. Harbaugh
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Kelly
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|61.9
|39.3
|9.6
|6.00
|2.60
|13.7
|40.1
|30.3
|72.4
|10.0
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Filipowski
|21
|30.2
|17.7
|8.5
|2.8
|1.10
|1.80
|2.0
|50.6
|35.6
|65.5
|2.1
|6.4
|J. Roach
|20
|31.8
|14.3
|2.4
|3.1
|1.30
|0.10
|1.0
|48.2
|47.1
|85.9
|0.4
|2
|J. McCain
|21
|29.4
|12.9
|4.6
|1.6
|1.10
|0.00
|1.0
|45.7
|39.8
|86.8
|0.7
|3.9
|M. Mitchell
|18
|28.7
|12.4
|6.2
|1.2
|0.70
|0.60
|1.2
|52.8
|14.8
|74.4
|2.2
|4
|T. Proctor
|18
|28.9
|10.7
|2.7
|3.8
|0.70
|0.20
|1.3
|44.9
|38.5
|75.0
|0.1
|2.6
|C. Foster
|21
|25
|7.7
|2.3
|2.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|44.4
|41.2
|60.5
|0.3
|2
|R. Young
|21
|12.2
|3.5
|3.5
|1.0
|0.10
|0.60
|1.0
|62.2
|0.0
|70.8
|1.4
|2.1
|J. Blakes
|18
|11.6
|2.6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|48.5
|33.3
|90.0
|0.2
|0.8
|T. Power
|14
|7.8
|2.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|40.0
|42.9
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|S. Stewart
|18
|7.5
|2.3
|2.7
|0.1
|0.40
|0.40
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|53.8
|1.3
|1.4
|C. Reeves
|3
|5.3
|1.7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.3
|S. Hubbard
|5
|2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|N. Begovich
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|Total
|21
|0.0
|81.1
|38.6
|15.6
|6.60
|3.90
|9.5
|48.4
|38.1
|73.6
|9.5
|26.3
-
CHSO
WINT13
35146 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
GTWN
HALL33
38138 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm FS2
-
HIPT
NCAS34
42158 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
STET
BELLAR40
51139.5 O/U
+4
6:30pm
-
STL
LAS51
39149.5 O/U
-4
6:30pm
-
ARMY
LEH16
21129 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16ALA
12AUB26
32162.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
NAVY21
29130 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CIT
WCU17
23139 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
PFW20
24153.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
COLG
BU30
21133 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
DAV
DUQ21
18137.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
MER29
21147 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
PRES23
21146 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
HC
LAF17
21129.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LCHI
GMU19
28136.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
L-MD
AMER21
12133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
LSU
6TENN22
40153.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm SECN
-
LOU
SYR34
34154 O/U
-9
7:00pm ACCN
-
MRSH
TROY16
29153 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NOVA
XAV19
19149.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm FS1
-
PITT
NCST30
27143.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
STBN23
16145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON19
23142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
VALP
INST21
34156 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
11WISC
MICH22
31143 O/U
+8
7:00pm BTN
-
WKY
LT24
30150 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
WOFF
ETSU16
14141 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UTSA
WICH5
2156 O/U
-9.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
CCAR
ULM0
0146 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
APP
TXST0
0132 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
BRAD
EVAN0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
GASO
USA0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
GAST
LA0
0152 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
UIC
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
JMAD
ARST0
0160.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
UNI0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
BELM0
0147.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
NTEX
TLSA0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
USM0
0141.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PORT
GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
DRKE0
0137 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SMU
RICE0
0143 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
19CREI
PROV0
0141 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm FS2
-
FGCU
EKY0
0141.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
ND
9DUKE0
0134 O/U
-17
9:00pm ACCN
-
NEB
NW0
0142 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
TXAM
MIZZ0
0138 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCLA
STAN0
0136 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UGA
MSST0
0143 O/U
-9
9:00pm SECN
-
LMU
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm PACN