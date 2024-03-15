TXARL
TRLST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:37
|+3
|Emmanuel Innocenti makes three point jump shot (Devon Barnes assists)
|14-13
|10:58
|+2
|Aaron Cash makes two point jump shot
|14-10
|11:21
|Dwayne Koroma defensive rebound
|11:23
|Adam Moussa misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|TV timeout
|11:32
|Dwayne Koroma personal foul
|11:39
|Emmanuel Innocenti defensive rebound
|11:41
|DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|+2
|Traivar Jackson makes two point dunk (Kiandre Gaddy assists)
|12-10
|12:31
|+2
|DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup
|12-8
|12:37
|Emmanuel Innocenti turnover (bad pass) (Shemar Wilson steals)
|12:44
|Phillip Russell turnover (lost ball) (Emmanuel Innocenti steals)
|13:07
|+2
|Adam Moussa makes two point jump shot
|10-8
|13:22
|Traivar Jackson defensive rebound
|13:24
|Shemar Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:24
|+1
|Shemar Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-6
|13:36
|Kiandre Gaddy shooting foul (Shemar Wilson draws the foul)
|13:46
|DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|13:48
|Kiandre Gaddy misses two point jump shot
|14:05
|+2
|Shemar Wilson makes two point hook shot (Phillip Russell assists)
|9-6
|14:17
|DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|14:19
|Devon Barnes misses two point jump shot
|14:20
|DaJuan Gordon shooting foul (Kiandre Gaddy draws the foul)
|14:24
|Kiandre Gaddy offensive rebound
|14:26
|Jakorie Smith misses two point hook shot
|14:34
|Phillip Russell turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Innocenti steals)
|14:46
|Devon Barnes turnover (lost ball)
|15:03
|Aaron Cash turnover (traveling)
|15:18
|Shemar Wilson defensive rebound
|15:20
|Jakorie Smith misses two point jump shot
|15:26
|Emmanuel Innocenti offensive rebound
|15:28
|Lue Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|+2
|Shemar Wilson makes two point layup (Phillip Russell assists)
|7-6
|15:53
|TV timeout
|16:09
|DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|16:11
|Devon Barnes misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|Phillip Russell personal foul
|16:40
|+2
|Shemar Wilson makes two point layup
|5-6
|16:44
|Emmanuel Innocenti personal foul
|16:49
|Makaih Williams defensive rebound
|16:51
|Jakorie Smith misses two point jump shot
|17:05
|Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:38
|+2
|Jakorie Smith makes two point jump shot
|3-6
|17:55
|Texans defensive rebound
|17:57
|Aaron Cash misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|+2
|Kiandre Gaddy makes two point layup (Jakorie Smith assists)
|3-4
|18:14
|Lue Williams defensive rebound
|18:17
|Phillip Russell misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|18:40
|Jakorie Smith misses three point jump shot
|18:52
|+3
|Phillip Russell makes three point jump shot (Shemar Wilson assists)
|3-2
|19:16
|Aaron Cash defensive rebound
|19:18
|Lue Williams misses two point jump shot
|19:31
|Texans defensive rebound
|19:31
|DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|19:49
|+2
|Lue Williams makes two point layup (Devon Barnes assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Shemar Wilson vs. Jakorie Smith (Texans gains possession)
|20:00
|Shemar Wilson vs. Jakorie Smith (Texans gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|14
|13
|Field Goals
|6-10 (60.0%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|1-5 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|7
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|8
|3
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|3
|4
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
3 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|3 UT Arlington 19-13
|76.7 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|15.8 APG
|2 Tarleton State 23-8
|73.2 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|S. Wilson F
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|T. Jackson F
|2 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|60.0
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wilson
|7
|1
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Russell
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Cash
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Gordon
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Koroma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gaston-Chapman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Bagatskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Basili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vining
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Talbot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|8
|3
|6/10
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Innocenti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Domingos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ayala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Perkins II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lalji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mutambirwa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Benjamin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Paul Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Sawyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|5
|4
|6/16
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
-
