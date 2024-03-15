away team background logo
home team background logo
TXARL
TRLST

1st Half
UTA
Mavericks
14
TRLST
Texans
13

Time Team Play Score
10:37 +3 Emmanuel Innocenti makes three point jump shot (Devon Barnes assists) 14-13
10:58 +2 Aaron Cash makes two point jump shot 14-10
11:21   Dwayne Koroma defensive rebound  
11:23   Adam Moussa misses three point jump shot  
11:32   TV timeout  
11:32   Dwayne Koroma personal foul  
11:39   Emmanuel Innocenti defensive rebound  
11:41   DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot  
12:01 +2 Traivar Jackson makes two point dunk (Kiandre Gaddy assists) 12-10
12:31 +2 DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup 12-8
12:37   Emmanuel Innocenti turnover (bad pass) (Shemar Wilson steals)  
12:44   Phillip Russell turnover (lost ball) (Emmanuel Innocenti steals)  
13:07 +2 Adam Moussa makes two point jump shot 10-8
13:22   Traivar Jackson defensive rebound  
13:24   Shemar Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:24 +1 Shemar Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-6
13:36   Kiandre Gaddy shooting foul (Shemar Wilson draws the foul)  
13:46   DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound  
13:48   Kiandre Gaddy misses two point jump shot  
14:05 +2 Shemar Wilson makes two point hook shot (Phillip Russell assists) 9-6
14:17   DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound  
14:19   Devon Barnes misses two point jump shot  
14:20   DaJuan Gordon shooting foul (Kiandre Gaddy draws the foul)  
14:24   Kiandre Gaddy offensive rebound  
14:26   Jakorie Smith misses two point hook shot  
14:34   Phillip Russell turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Innocenti steals)  
14:46   Devon Barnes turnover (lost ball)  
15:03   Aaron Cash turnover (traveling)  
15:18   Shemar Wilson defensive rebound  
15:20   Jakorie Smith misses two point jump shot  
15:26   Emmanuel Innocenti offensive rebound  
15:28   Lue Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:46 +2 Shemar Wilson makes two point layup (Phillip Russell assists) 7-6
15:53   TV timeout  
16:09   DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound  
16:11   Devon Barnes misses three point jump shot  
16:24   Phillip Russell personal foul  
16:40 +2 Shemar Wilson makes two point layup 5-6
16:44   Emmanuel Innocenti personal foul  
16:49   Makaih Williams defensive rebound  
16:51   Jakorie Smith misses two point jump shot  
17:05   Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:38 +2 Jakorie Smith makes two point jump shot 3-6
17:55   Texans defensive rebound  
17:57   Aaron Cash misses three point jump shot  
18:09 +2 Kiandre Gaddy makes two point layup (Jakorie Smith assists) 3-4
18:14   Lue Williams defensive rebound  
18:17   Phillip Russell misses three point jump shot  
18:38   DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound  
18:40   Jakorie Smith misses three point jump shot  
18:52 +3 Phillip Russell makes three point jump shot (Shemar Wilson assists) 3-2
19:16   Aaron Cash defensive rebound  
19:18   Lue Williams misses two point jump shot  
19:31   Texans defensive rebound  
19:31   DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot  
19:49 +2 Lue Williams makes two point layup (Devon Barnes assists) 0-2
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 14 13
Field Goals 6-10 (60.0%) 6-16 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 1-5 (20.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 7
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 8 3
Team 0 2
Assists 3 4
Steals 1 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fouls 3 2
Technicals 0 0
22
S. Wilson F
7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
9
E. Innocenti F
3 PTS, 2 REB
12T
UT Arlington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Wilson 7 1 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
P. Russell 3 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 0
A. Cash 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
D. Gordon 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 4
M. Williams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Koroma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gaston-Chapman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Bagatskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Basili - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vining - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Talbot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 8 3 6/10 1/5 1/2 3 0 1 0 3 0 8
Tarleton State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Gaddy 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
J. Smith 2 0 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
L. Williams 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Moussa 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Barnes 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Innocenti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Domingos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ayala - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Perkins II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lalji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mutambirwa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Benjamin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Paul Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Sawyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 5 4 6/16 1/5 0/0 2 0 2 0 2 2 3
