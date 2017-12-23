EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Milik Yarbrough had 28 points, Keyshawn Evans scored the final seven points of the game and Illinois State beat Evansville 72-66 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Evans made all five of his 3-pointers, including two in the final 2:15. He came off a screen to hit a 3 from the wing for a 68-66 lead. Yarbrough drew two defenders and found Evans for an open 3 and Evans added a free throw with 9.2 seconds left.

Phil Fayne added 17 points for Illinois State (7-6) and Evans finished with 16.

Illinois State was down 28-21 but its final five field goals of the half were from 3-point range as the Redbirds rallied for a 36-33 advantage.

Ryan Taylor scored 22 points on 10-of-22 shooting for Evansville (10-4), which was coming off a 104-40 loss at No. 4 Duke on Wednesday. The Purple Aces posted double-digit wins in preconference play for the third time in four years.

The Purple Aces lost their first home game of the season.

