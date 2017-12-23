ILLST
Evans scores final 7 points, Illinois State tops Evansville

  • Dec 23, 2017

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Milik Yarbrough had 28 points, Keyshawn Evans scored the final seven points of the game and Illinois State beat Evansville 72-66 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Evans made all five of his 3-pointers, including two in the final 2:15. He came off a screen to hit a 3 from the wing for a 68-66 lead. Yarbrough drew two defenders and found Evans for an open 3 and Evans added a free throw with 9.2 seconds left.

Phil Fayne added 17 points for Illinois State (7-6) and Evans finished with 16.

Illinois State was down 28-21 but its final five field goals of the half were from 3-point range as the Redbirds rallied for a 36-33 advantage.

Ryan Taylor scored 22 points on 10-of-22 shooting for Evansville (10-4), which was coming off a 104-40 loss at No. 4 Duke on Wednesday. The Purple Aces posted double-digit wins in preconference play for the third time in four years.

The Purple Aces lost their first home game of the season.

Key Players
K. Evans
D. Smith
12 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
47.5 Field Goal % 64.1
54.5 Three Point % 57.1
74.4 Free Throw % 83.3
  Lost ball turnover on Ryan Taylor, stolen by Milik Yarbrough 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Blake Simmons 9.0
  Keyshawn Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Keyshawn Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Duane Gibson 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne 12.0
  Ryan Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 3 Keyshawn Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Milik Yarbrough 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Illinois State 44.0
  Ryan Taylor missed jump shot 48.0
  Lost ball turnover on Phil Fayne 58.0
Team Stats
Points 72 66
Field Goals 23-47 (48.9%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 1-10 (10.0%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 29 26
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 22 18
Team 5 6
Assists 12 9
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
52
M. Yarbrough F
28 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
R. Taylor G
22 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Illinois State 7-6 363672
home team logo Evansville 10-4333366
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logoIllinois State 7-6 74.5 PPG 37.2 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logoEvansville 10-4 69.5 PPG 37.4 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
52
M. Yarbrough F 17.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 4.4 APG 49.6 FG%
0
R. Taylor G 21.4 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.1 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
52
M. Yarbrough F 28 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
0
R. Taylor G 22 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
48.9 FG% 46.9
45.8 3PT FG% 10.0
83.3 FT% 82.6
Illinois State
Starters
M. Yarbrough
P. Fayne
K. Evans
T. Bruninga
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 35 28 3 3 2 0 6 3 8/14 3/7 9/9 0 3
P. Fayne 28 17 7 0 1 1 5 3 7/13 0/0 3/5 1 6
K. Evans 34 16 1 2 0 0 3 3 5/6 5/5 1/2 0 1
T. Bruninga 12 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 0
M. Williams 21 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
I. Gassman
W. Tinsley
M. Hein
E. Clarance
J. Martin
D. Ndiaye
C. Romine
L. Litwiller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Gassman 10 3 2 2 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
W. Tinsley 28 3 6 0 0 1 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 5
M. Hein 25 0 2 3 2 0 0 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
E. Clarance 7 0 1 2 0 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Romine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Litwiller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 24 12 5 3 17 22 23/47 11/24 15/18 2 22
Evansville
Starters
R. Taylor
B. Simmons
K. Riley
D. Gibson
D. Chatkevicius
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Taylor 26 22 3 0 0 0 3 4 10/22 0/5 2/4 0 3
B. Simmons 38 12 4 2 1 0 2 2 4/8 1/4 3/4 0 4
K. Riley 36 11 6 0 1 0 2 0 3/5 0/0 5/5 0 6
D. Gibson 37 10 0 4 5 1 2 5 5/8 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Chatkevicius 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Traore
J. Hall
N. Frederking
S. Hainna
D. Smith
M. Hill
E. Kuhlman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Traore 25 11 6 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 9/10 2 4
J. Hall 14 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Frederking 20 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Hainna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuhlman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 20 9 7 2 11 18 23/49 1/10 19/23 2 18
NCAA BB Scores