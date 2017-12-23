Evans scores final 7 points, Illinois State tops Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Milik Yarbrough had 28 points, Keyshawn Evans scored the final seven points of the game and Illinois State beat Evansville 72-66 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Evans made all five of his 3-pointers, including two in the final 2:15. He came off a screen to hit a 3 from the wing for a 68-66 lead. Yarbrough drew two defenders and found Evans for an open 3 and Evans added a free throw with 9.2 seconds left.
Phil Fayne added 17 points for Illinois State (7-6) and Evans finished with 16.
Illinois State was down 28-21 but its final five field goals of the half were from 3-point range as the Redbirds rallied for a 36-33 advantage.
Ryan Taylor scored 22 points on 10-of-22 shooting for Evansville (10-4), which was coming off a 104-40 loss at No. 4 Duke on Wednesday. The Purple Aces posted double-digit wins in preconference play for the third time in four years.
The Purple Aces lost their first home game of the season.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|64.1
|54.5
|Three Point %
|57.1
|74.4
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Lost ball turnover on Ryan Taylor, stolen by Milik Yarbrough
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Blake Simmons
|9.0
|Keyshawn Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Duane Gibson
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne
|12.0
|Ryan Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 3
|Keyshawn Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Milik Yarbrough
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Illinois State
|44.0
|Ryan Taylor missed jump shot
|48.0
|Lost ball turnover on Phil Fayne
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|66
|Field Goals
|23-47 (48.9%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|1-10 (10.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|26
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Illinois State 7-6
|74.5 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Evansville 10-4
|69.5 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
52
|M. Yarbrough F
|17.2 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|4.4 APG
|49.6 FG%
|
0
|R. Taylor G
|21.4 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.1 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
52
|M. Yarbrough F
|28 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
0
|R. Taylor G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.9
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|10.0
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|35
|28
|3
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|8/14
|3/7
|9/9
|0
|3
|P. Fayne
|28
|17
|7
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7/13
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|6
|K. Evans
|34
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/6
|5/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Bruninga
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|21
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Taylor
|26
|22
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10/22
|0/5
|2/4
|0
|3
|B. Simmons
|38
|12
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|4
|K. Riley
|36
|11
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|5/5
|0
|6
|D. Gibson
|37
|10
|0
|4
|5
|1
|2
|5
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Chatkevicius
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
