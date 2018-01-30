RI
UMass botches missed free throw, No. 22 Rhode Island escapes

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2018

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Rhode Island has mostly cruised to a string of big victories over the past six weeks. For the second time in two games, though, the Rams had to sweat out late drama to keep their winning streak going.

Jeff Dowtin had 19 points and 10 assists, and No. 22 Rhode Island escaped with an 85-83 win over Massachusetts on Tuesday night after the Minutemen botched an intentional missed free throw in the final seconds.

The Rams (18-3, 10-0 Atlantic 10) led by three with 1.8 seconds left when UMass' Luwane Pipkins went to the free-throw line. Pipkins made the first shot and missed the second on purpose, but he was called for a lane violation while grabbing the rebound after throwing the ball off the front of the rim.

''I didn't think there was any way they were going to miss that,'' Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley said. ''You're not even allowed to do that on the school yard.''

Rhode Island has won 13 straight games, though this is their second straight tight one after rallying from 15 down to stave off Duquesne over the weekend.

''Our lack of defensive focus early kind of got them going,'' Hurley said. ''We had a chance to win that one comfortably, up 14 late in the game. That's on me.''

Jared Terrell led the Rams with 21 points and fueled a 21-2 run in the first half, capped by E.C. Matthews' 3-pointer with under eight minutes left. Rhode Island led 44-41 at halftime.

''To be able to get down and get back up, I think it shows what our character's like,'' Terrell said.

Pipkins paced the Minutemen (10-13, 3-7) with 27 points. He came in as the A-10's third-leading scorer at 19.9 points per game.

UMass coach Matt McCall lamented a missed chance to steal a win against a ranked opponent with a limited roster.

''Our margin for error is so small,'' he said. ''You have to be able to make those plays, especially against a team like Rhode Island.''

Dowtin added a few key free throws late in the second half, and Andre Berry had 15 points for Rhode Island.

Rhode Island shot 81.3 percent from the field in the second half. They made 8 of 15 3-point attempts, led by three from Dowtin.

TIP-INS

Rhode Island: The Rams have won 18 straight games against conference opponents dating to Feb. 18 of last year. No other A-10 team has won more than six in a row during that stretch.

UMass: Tuesday's performance was the 10th this season in which Pipkins has scored 20 or more points. The redshirt sophomore point guard had only two such games last year.

BAKER'S DOZEN

The Rams have won by an average of 12.8 points over their past 13 games. They've averaged 77.7 points in those victories.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: The first-place Rams extended their lead atop the A-10 standings to 3 1/2 games while taking another step toward securing an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

UMass: The Minutemen's late-January slide toward the bottom of the A-10 continued. The loss was the team's fifth in a row.

UP NEXT

UMass: Hosts Dayton on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Rhode Island: Travels to VCU on Friday at 7 p.m.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Dowtin
11 G
C. Anderson
23 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
7.9 Pts. Per Game 7.9
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
43.3 Field Goal % 34.5
42.4 Three Point % 28.3
72.4 Free Throw % 78.1
  Turnover on Luwane Pipkins 1.0
+ 1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jarvis Garrett 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Unique McLean 9.0
  Jarvis Garrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Jarvis Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Rayshawn Miller 9.0
+ 3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Unique McLean 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins 15.0
  Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre 24.0
Team Stats
Points 85 83
Field Goals 30-49 (61.2%) 25-49 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 8-15 (53.3%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 24-25 (96.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 25
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 12 12
Team 3 2
Assists 22 17
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
J. Terrell G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
L. Pipkins G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 22 Rhode Island 18-3 444185
home team logo Massachusetts 10-13 414283
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Rhode Island 18-3 77.0 PPG 36 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Massachusetts 10-13 70.3 PPG 36.8 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
32
J. Terrell G 18.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.5 APG 46.8 FG%
00
L. Pipkins G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
32
J. Terrell G 21 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
2
L. Pipkins G 27 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
61.2 FG% 51.0
53.3 3PT FG% 56.3
70.8 FT% 96.0
Bench
J. Garrett
D. Russell
C. Langevine
N. Akele
C. Thompson
M. Layssard
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
R. Preston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Garrett 18 5 1 2 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 3/4 0 1
D. Russell 16 5 1 2 1 0 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
C. Langevine 18 4 1 0 0 1 0 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Akele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Layssard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 19 22 5 1 8 21 30/49 8/15 17/24 7 12
Bench
K. Turner-Morris
R. Miller
R. Holloway
C. Baldwin
J. Franklin
M. Gillespie
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Turner-Morris 9 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
R. Miller 16 0 0 1 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Holloway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 23 17 5 0 11 19 25/49 9/16 24/25 11 12
NCAA BB Scores