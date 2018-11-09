PEAY
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 21 points, Nick Weatherspoon added 19 and No. 18 Mississippi State beat Austin Peay 95-67 in its season opener Friday night.

Quinndary Weatherspoon shot 10 of 15 from the field during the first game of his senior season and also grabbed five rebounds. He's been the Bulldogs' best all-around player the past three years and now has 1,404 career points, which is 16th in school history.

Tyson Carter scored 12 points and Abdul Ado added 11. Aric Holman had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Mississippi State shot nearly 58 percent from the field.

Austin Peay was competitive for most of the night and pulled to 60-50 after a 3-pointer with 13:59 left. But the Bulldogs responded with an 11-3 run to put the game away.

Mississippi State (1-0) never trailed, jumping out to a 22-13 lead after nine minutes. The Bulldogs pulled ahead 50-34 by halftime thanks to 56 percent shooting from the field. Quinndary Weatherspoon led all scorers with 13 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting.

Austin Peay (1-1) was led by Steve Harris, who had 17 points. Terry Taylor added 15.

BIG PICTURE

Austin Peay: The Governors lost their sixth straight game against a Southeastern Conference foe, but didn't have a bad effort. Austin Peay and second-year coach Matt Figger are trying to improve on last season's 19-15 record, including a 12-6 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Mississippi State: It was a good opening game for the Bulldogs, who were in command the entire night. Two of the team's prized freshman, Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II, had solid debuts. Woodard had eight points and five rebounds. Perry added five points.

UP NEXT

Austin Peay travels to South Florida on Monday.

Mississippi State hosts Hartford on Sunday.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 67 95
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 37-64 (57.8%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 35
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 20 26
Team 0 3
Assists 5 16
Steals 1 9
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 20 25
Technicals 1 1
Miss. State
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
A. Holman
L. Peters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 27 21 5 1 2 0 2 1 10/15 0/2 1/1 2 3
N. Weatherspoon 32 19 1 4 0 0 0 2 6/10 3/6 4/5 0 1
A. Ado 15 11 4 0 0 3 1 3 4/5 0/0 3/3 1 3
A. Holman 26 10 10 2 1 3 2 3 3/6 1/3 3/3 1 9
L. Peters 23 6 1 7 0 0 1 5 2/7 1/6 1/2 1 0
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
A. Holman
L. Peters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 27 21 5 1 2 0 2 1 10/15 0/2 1/1 2 3
N. Weatherspoon 32 19 1 4 0 0 0 2 6/10 3/6 4/5 0 1
A. Ado 15 11 4 0 0 3 1 3 4/5 0/0 3/3 1 3
A. Holman 26 10 10 2 1 3 2 3 3/6 1/3 3/3 1 9
L. Peters 23 6 1 7 0 0 1 5 2/7 1/6 1/2 1 0
Bench
T. Carter
R. Woodard
R. Perry
K. Feazell
E. Datcher
J. Tshisumpa
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carter 23 12 1 1 4 0 1 2 6/12 0/4 0/0 0 1
R. Woodard 22 8 5 1 1 0 0 2 3/5 1/3 1/2 1 4
R. Perry 18 5 1 0 1 0 3 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 1
K. Feazell 12 3 2 0 0 0 2 4 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
E. Datcher 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 95 32 16 9 6 12 25 37/64 7/25 14/18 6 26
