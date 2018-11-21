UGA
GAST

No Text

Georgia St beats UGA for 3rd in Cayman Islands

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Malik Benlevi made eight 3-pointers and had 24 points and seven rebounds, helping Georgia State beat Georgia 91-67 on Wednesday for third place in the Cayman Islands Classic.

It was Georgia State's third win in the eight-game series, after back-to-back victories in 2000 and 2001.

D'Marcus Simonds, entering with a 22.6 scoring average, and Damon Wilson scored 17 points apiece for Georgia State (4-2), which had a 19-point lead at the break after making 8 of 16 3-pointers. Kane Williams had 14 points and seven assists, and Jeff Thomas made four 3s and scored 12 points.

Derek Ogbeide had 14 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (3-3), moving within eight boards of the top 15 in program history. Sophomore Rayshaun Hammonds, who scored a career-high 31 on Monday, added 12 points against the Panthers, and Teshaun Hightower had 11 points on his 21st birthday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Claxton
K. Williams
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
44.2 Field Goal % 51.6
9.1 Three Point % 50.0
59.5 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 2 Jordan Harris made driving dunk, assist by Teshaun Hightower 12.0
  Lost ball turnover on Nelson Phillips 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Linder 25.0
  Nelson Phillips missed layup 27.0
+ 2 Teshaun Hightower made driving layup 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian Harrison 1:04
  Josh Linder missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 Josh Linder made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Shooting foul on Christian Harrison 1:04
+ 1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:26
+ 1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 1:26
Team Stats
Points 67 91
Field Goals 25-53 (47.2%) 34-61 (55.7%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 27
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 24 18
Team 4 5
Assists 13 19
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 17 8
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
D. Ogbeide F
14 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
M. Benlevi F
24 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Georgia 3-3 323567
home team logo Georgia State 4-2 514091
O/U 144, GAST +4
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
O/U 144, GAST +4
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia 3-3 78.2 PPG 47.6 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Georgia State 4-2 70.6 PPG 41.4 RPG 10.6 APG
Key Players
34
D. Ogbeide F 10.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 0.4 APG 54.1 FG%
2
M. Benlevi F 8.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.0 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
34
D. Ogbeide F 14 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
2
M. Benlevi F 24 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
47.2 FG% 55.7
29.4 3PT FG% 56.0
70.6 FT% 56.3
Georgia
Starters
D. Ogbeide
R. Hammonds
N. Claxton
W. Jackson II
T. Fagan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ogbeide 28 14 8 1 0 0 1 1 7/10 0/0 0/2 2 6
R. Hammonds 25 12 4 3 0 1 3 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 2 2
N. Claxton 24 9 4 2 2 0 1 3 3/5 0/1 3/4 1 3
W. Jackson II 16 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
T. Fagan 17 2 2 2 0 1 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 2
Starters
D. Ogbeide
R. Hammonds
N. Claxton
W. Jackson II
T. Fagan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ogbeide 28 14 8 1 0 0 1 1 7/10 0/0 0/2 2 6
R. Hammonds 25 12 4 3 0 1 3 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 2 2
N. Claxton 24 9 4 2 2 0 1 3 3/5 0/1 3/4 1 3
W. Jackson II 16 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
T. Fagan 17 2 2 2 0 1 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Harris
T. Hightower
T. Crump
J. Toppin
C. Harrison
M. Edwards
C. O'Neill
I. Sargiunas
A. Ngumezi
E. Wilridge
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harris 16 12 5 1 2 0 2 1 5/9 0/1 2/2 2 3
T. Hightower 21 11 4 3 0 0 3 0 3/4 1/1 4/5 0 4
T. Crump 16 3 1 0 1 1 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Toppin 15 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0/4 0/2 1/2 1 1
C. Harrison 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Edwards 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. O'Neill 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Sargiunas 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Ngumezi 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Wilridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 32 13 5 4 17 14 25/53 5/17 12/17 8 24
Georgia State
Starters
M. Benlevi
D. Wilson
D. Simonds
K. Williams
J. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Benlevi 33 24 7 0 2 0 2 4 8/13 8/11 0/0 1 6
D. Wilson 36 17 2 3 2 0 1 2 7/11 2/4 1/1 0 2
D. Simonds 35 17 6 8 1 0 2 1 6/11 0/1 5/9 0 6
K. Williams 29 14 0 7 2 1 2 4 6/9 0/0 2/4 0 0
J. Thomas 33 12 5 1 0 0 0 2 4/12 4/9 0/0 1 4
Starters
M. Benlevi
D. Wilson
D. Simonds
K. Williams
J. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Benlevi 33 24 7 0 2 0 2 4 8/13 8/11 0/0 1 6
D. Wilson 36 17 2 3 2 0 1 2 7/11 2/4 1/1 0 2
D. Simonds 35 17 6 8 1 0 2 1 6/11 0/1 5/9 0 6
K. Williams 29 14 0 7 2 1 2 4 6/9 0/0 2/4 0 0
J. Thomas 33 12 5 1 0 0 0 2 4/12 4/9 0/0 1 4
Bench
J. Tyson
J. Linder
C. Clerkley
M. Chism
N. Phillips
J. Wall
K. Ivery
D. Mitchell
C. Allen
J. Roberts
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tyson 15 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Linder 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 0
C. Clerkley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Chism 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Phillips 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Wall 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Ivery 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 91 22 19 7 2 8 16 34/61 14/25 9/16 4 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores