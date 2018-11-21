GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Malik Benlevi made eight 3-pointers and had 24 points and seven rebounds, helping Georgia State beat Georgia 91-67 on Wednesday for third place in the Cayman Islands Classic.

It was Georgia State's third win in the eight-game series, after back-to-back victories in 2000 and 2001.

D'Marcus Simonds, entering with a 22.6 scoring average, and Damon Wilson scored 17 points apiece for Georgia State (4-2), which had a 19-point lead at the break after making 8 of 16 3-pointers. Kane Williams had 14 points and seven assists, and Jeff Thomas made four 3s and scored 12 points.

Derek Ogbeide had 14 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (3-3), moving within eight boards of the top 15 in program history. Sophomore Rayshaun Hammonds, who scored a career-high 31 on Monday, added 12 points against the Panthers, and Teshaun Hightower had 11 points on his 21st birthday.

