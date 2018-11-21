Georgia St beats UGA for 3rd in Cayman Islands
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Malik Benlevi made eight 3-pointers and had 24 points and seven rebounds, helping Georgia State beat Georgia 91-67 on Wednesday for third place in the Cayman Islands Classic.
It was Georgia State's third win in the eight-game series, after back-to-back victories in 2000 and 2001.
D'Marcus Simonds, entering with a 22.6 scoring average, and Damon Wilson scored 17 points apiece for Georgia State (4-2), which had a 19-point lead at the break after making 8 of 16 3-pointers. Kane Williams had 14 points and seven assists, and Jeff Thomas made four 3s and scored 12 points.
Derek Ogbeide had 14 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (3-3), moving within eight boards of the top 15 in program history. Sophomore Rayshaun Hammonds, who scored a career-high 31 on Monday, added 12 points against the Panthers, and Teshaun Hightower had 11 points on his 21st birthday.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|51.6
|9.1
|Three Point %
|50.0
|59.5
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 2
|Jordan Harris made driving dunk, assist by Teshaun Hightower
|12.0
|Lost ball turnover on Nelson Phillips
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Josh Linder
|25.0
|Nelson Phillips missed layup
|27.0
|+ 2
|Teshaun Hightower made driving layup
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian Harrison
|1:04
|Josh Linder missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:04
|+ 1
|Josh Linder made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Shooting foul on Christian Harrison
|1:04
|+ 1
|Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:26
|+ 1
|Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|91
|Field Goals
|25-53 (47.2%)
|34-61 (55.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|27
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|24
|18
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|8
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia 3-3
|78.2 PPG
|47.6 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Georgia State 4-2
|70.6 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|10.6 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|D. Ogbeide F
|10.4 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|0.4 APG
|54.1 FG%
|
2
|M. Benlevi F
|8.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|37.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Ogbeide F
|14 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|M. Benlevi F
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.2
|FG%
|55.7
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|56.0
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ogbeide
|28
|14
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|6
|R. Hammonds
|25
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|2
|N. Claxton
|24
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|3
|W. Jackson II
|16
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Fagan
|17
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Benlevi
|33
|24
|7
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|8/13
|8/11
|0/0
|1
|6
|D. Wilson
|36
|17
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|7/11
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|2
|D. Simonds
|35
|17
|6
|8
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/11
|0/1
|5/9
|0
|6
|K. Williams
|29
|14
|0
|7
|2
|1
|2
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|0
|J. Thomas
|33
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/12
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|4
