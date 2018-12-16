WAGNER
Wagner
Seahawks
4-5
58
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Sun Dec. 16
4:30pm
BONUS
73
TF 11
STJOHN
St. John's
Red Storm
10-0
WAGNER
STJOHN

No Text

Figueroa, Ponds lead St. John's past Wagner 73-58

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) LJ Figueroa scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Shamorie Ponds had 16 points, nine rebounds and a career-high 14 assists to help St. John's beat Wagner 73-58 on Sunday night.

The Red Storm (10-0) is off to its best start since Chris Mullin helped the team to 14 consecutive wins to start the 1982-83 season. Ponds had the most assists by a St. John's player since Omar Cook had 13 against Boston College on Jan. 10, 2001.

Ponds assisted on a 3 by Figueroa that gave the Red Storm the lead for good less than 30 seconds into the second half and sparked an 18-2 run. Mustapha Heron and Ponds hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the spurt and make it 47-32 as Wagner missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts. The Seahawks (4-5) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Marvin Clark II had 14 points and Heron scored 10 for St. John's.

Romone Saunders, the only Wagner player to score more than eight points, had 17.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 58 73
Field Goals 18-54 (33.3%) 22-49 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 13-23 (56.5%) 17-28 (60.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 35
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 25 27
Team 6 2
Assists 9 18
Steals 8 8
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 1 0
11
R. Saunders G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
30
L. Figueroa G
19 PTS, 3 REB
12T
STJOHN -17.5, O/U 147.5
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
STJOHN -17.5, O/U 147.5
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
11
R. Saunders G 17.6 PPG 6.5 RPG 3.1 APG 39.8 FG%
30
L. Figueroa G 15.3 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.8 APG 55.8 FG%
11
R. Saunders G 17 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
30
L. Figueroa G 19 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 44.9
31.0 3PT FG% 48.0
56.5 FT% 60.7
Wagner
St. John's
