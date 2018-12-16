Figueroa, Ponds lead St. John's past Wagner 73-58
NEW YORK (AP) LJ Figueroa scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Shamorie Ponds had 16 points, nine rebounds and a career-high 14 assists to help St. John's beat Wagner 73-58 on Sunday night.
The Red Storm (10-0) is off to its best start since Chris Mullin helped the team to 14 consecutive wins to start the 1982-83 season. Ponds had the most assists by a St. John's player since Omar Cook had 13 against Boston College on Jan. 10, 2001.
Ponds assisted on a 3 by Figueroa that gave the Red Storm the lead for good less than 30 seconds into the second half and sparked an 18-2 run. Mustapha Heron and Ponds hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the spurt and make it 47-32 as Wagner missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts. The Seahawks (4-5) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Marvin Clark II had 14 points and Heron scored 10 for St. John's.
Romone Saunders, the only Wagner player to score more than eight points, had 17.
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|73
|Field Goals
|18-54 (33.3%)
|22-49 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-23 (56.5%)
|17-28 (60.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|35
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Wagner 4-5
|74.5 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|13.5 APG
|St. John's 10-0
|83.1 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|R. Saunders G
|17.6 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|3.1 APG
|39.8 FG%
|
30
|L. Figueroa G
|15.3 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|1.8 APG
|55.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Saunders G
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|L. Figueroa G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|56.5
|FT%
|60.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Saunders
|37
|17
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|5/7
|0
|7
|C. Freeman
|35
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|0/1
|0
|3
|N. Jackson
|18
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|3
|A. Sumbry
|19
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|1/5
|4
|3
|J. Coulanges
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|27
|19
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8/13
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|S. Ponds
|36
|16
|9
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/2
|6/6
|3
|6
|M. Clark II
|33
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|6
|M. Heron
|27
|10
|7
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3/7
|2/4
|2/5
|1
|6
|J. Simon
|29
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1/6
|0/1
|3/7
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|27
|19
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8/13
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|S. Ponds
|36
|16
|9
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/2
|6/6
|3
|6
|M. Clark II
|33
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|6
|M. Heron
|27
|10
|7
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3/7
|2/4
|2/5
|1
|6
|J. Simon
|29
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1/6
|0/1
|3/7
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dixon
|17
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|B. Trimble Jr.
|19
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Williams Jr.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Roberts
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|M. Earlington
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|33
|18
|8
|2
|15
|19
|22/49
|12/25
|17/28
|6
|27
