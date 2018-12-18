CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jon Davis scored 18 points with eight rebounds and seven assists and Charlotte beat East Carolina 55-49 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Malik Martin added 13 points and seven rebounds and Milos Supica had 10 points and eight boards for Charlotte (3-5).

Shawn Williams scored 16 points, Seth LeDay 14 and Jayden Gardner, the American Athletic Conference's leading scorer at 19.0 per game, finished with 11 for the Pirates (6-5), who had a two-game win streak end.

Addison Hill made a 3-pointer for his only points of the night to get the Pirates within two with 1:54 left but that was the only field goal either team had in the final 4:45. Davis and Brandon Younger made two free throws each in the final seconds to secure the win.

Neither team reached 40 percent shooting with the two squads combining to make just 10 of 36 from the arc.

