Charlotte beats East Carolina to end 3-game losing streak
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jon Davis scored 18 points with eight rebounds and seven assists and Charlotte beat East Carolina 55-49 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Malik Martin added 13 points and seven rebounds and Milos Supica had 10 points and eight boards for Charlotte (3-5).
Shawn Williams scored 16 points, Seth LeDay 14 and Jayden Gardner, the American Athletic Conference's leading scorer at 19.0 per game, finished with 11 for the Pirates (6-5), who had a two-game win streak end.
Addison Hill made a 3-pointer for his only points of the night to get the Pirates within two with 1:54 left but that was the only field goal either team had in the final 4:45. Davis and Brandon Younger made two free throws each in the final seconds to secure the win.
Neither team reached 40 percent shooting with the two squads combining to make just 10 of 36 from the arc.
|37.6
|Min. Per Game
|37.6
|20.4
|Pts. Per Game
|20.4
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|38.2
|Field Goal %
|40.9
|33.3
|Three Point %
|27.7
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|87.1
|+ 1
|Brandon Younger made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Younger made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|5.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Seth LeDay
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Seth LeDay
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Jon Davis
|7.0
|Seth LeDay missed hook shot
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Fleming
|33.0
|Jon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|55
|Field Goals
|19-52 (36.5%)
|20-51 (39.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|22
|27
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|11
|10
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 6-5
|70.5 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Charlotte 3-5
|58.4 PPG
|33.8 RPG
|9.4 APG
|Key Players
|
55
|S. Williams G
|13.7 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|38.2 FG%
|
3
|J. Davis G
|20.1 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|4.3 APG
|40.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Williams G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|J. Davis G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|7 AST
|
|36.5
|FG%
|39.2
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|37
|16
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/15
|4/10
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Gardner
|37
|11
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|3/7
|1
|5
|I. Fleming
|34
|3
|9
|6
|4
|0
|3
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|7
|D. Spasojevic
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Foster
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. LeDay
|31
|14
|4
|4
|2
|1
|3
|2
|7/13
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Hill
|32
|3
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Hardy
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Obasohan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Quinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|49
|29
|11
|9
|5
|12
|18
|19/52
|5/16
|6/10
|7
|22
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Younger
|11
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Kitoko
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Blight
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Haslem
|22
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|J. Shepherd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vasic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bertram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Robb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|35
|10
|3
|5
|14
|13
|20/51
|5/20
|10/12
|8
|27
