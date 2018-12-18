ECU
CHARLO

No Text

Charlotte beats East Carolina to end 3-game losing streak

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jon Davis scored 18 points with eight rebounds and seven assists and Charlotte beat East Carolina 55-49 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Malik Martin added 13 points and seven rebounds and Milos Supica had 10 points and eight boards for Charlotte (3-5).

Shawn Williams scored 16 points, Seth LeDay 14 and Jayden Gardner, the American Athletic Conference's leading scorer at 19.0 per game, finished with 11 for the Pirates (6-5), who had a two-game win streak end.

Addison Hill made a 3-pointer for his only points of the night to get the Pirates within two with 1:54 left but that was the only field goal either team had in the final 4:45. Davis and Brandon Younger made two free throws each in the final seconds to secure the win.

Neither team reached 40 percent shooting with the two squads combining to make just 10 of 36 from the arc.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Williams
J. Davis
37.6 Min. Per Game 37.6
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
38.2 Field Goal % 40.9
33.3 Three Point % 27.7
100.0 Free Throw % 87.1
+ 1 Brandon Younger made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Brandon Younger made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Jayden Gardner 5.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Seth LeDay 7.0
+ 1 Jon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Jon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Seth LeDay 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Jon Davis 7.0
  Seth LeDay missed hook shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Fleming 33.0
  Jon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
Team Stats
Points 49 55
Field Goals 19-52 (36.5%) 20-51 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 22 27
Team 2 1
Assists 11 10
Steals 9 3
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
55
S. Williams G
16 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
3
J. Davis G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo East Carolina 6-5 262349
home team logo Charlotte 3-5 332255
CHARLO -1, O/U 129
Dale F. Halton Arena Charlotte, NC
CHARLO -1, O/U 129
Dale F. Halton Arena Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 6-5 70.5 PPG 42.9 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Charlotte 3-5 58.4 PPG 33.8 RPG 9.4 APG
Key Players
55
S. Williams G 13.7 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.5 APG 38.2 FG%
3
J. Davis G 20.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.3 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
55
S. Williams G 16 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
3
J. Davis G 18 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
36.5 FG% 39.2
31.3 3PT FG% 25.0
60.0 FT% 83.3
East Carolina
Starters
S. Williams
J. Gardner
I. Fleming
D. Spasojevic
T. Foster
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams 37 16 3 0 0 0 1 0 5/15 4/10 2/2 1 2
J. Gardner 37 11 6 0 0 1 1 5 4/6 0/0 3/7 1 5
I. Fleming 34 3 9 6 4 0 3 4 1/5 0/1 1/1 2 7
D. Spasojevic 12 2 1 1 0 3 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Foster 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
S. Williams
J. Gardner
I. Fleming
D. Spasojevic
T. Foster
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams 37 16 3 0 0 0 1 0 5/15 4/10 2/2 1 2
J. Gardner 37 11 6 0 0 1 1 5 4/6 0/0 3/7 1 5
I. Fleming 34 3 9 6 4 0 3 4 1/5 0/1 1/1 2 7
D. Spasojevic 12 2 1 1 0 3 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Foster 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
S. LeDay
A. Hill
T. Hardy
J. Obasohan
J. Whitley
K. Davis
J. Whatley
D. Wade
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. LeDay 31 14 4 4 2 1 3 2 7/13 0/0 0/0 2 2
A. Hill 32 3 4 0 3 0 0 2 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 3
T. Hardy 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 29 11 9 5 12 18 19/52 5/16 6/10 7 22
Charlotte
Starters
J. Davis
M. Martin
M. Supica
J. McGill
D. Mangum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Davis 39 18 8 7 0 1 7 3 5/16 2/11 6/7 0 8
M. Martin 39 13 7 1 1 2 2 0 6/11 1/1 0/1 0 7
M. Supica 33 10 8 0 0 0 2 3 4/7 0/0 2/2 4 4
J. McGill 26 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
D. Mangum 21 0 2 1 1 0 1 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 0
Starters
J. Davis
M. Martin
M. Supica
J. McGill
D. Mangum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Davis 39 18 8 7 0 1 7 3 5/16 2/11 6/7 0 8
M. Martin 39 13 7 1 1 2 2 0 6/11 1/1 0/1 0 7
M. Supica 33 10 8 0 0 0 2 3 4/7 0/0 2/2 4 4
J. McGill 26 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
D. Mangum 21 0 2 1 1 0 1 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 0
Bench
B. Younger
J. Kitoko
B. Blight
J. Haslem
J. Shepherd
L. Vasic
T. Bertram
C. Robb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Younger 11 7 0 0 1 0 2 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 0
J. Kitoko 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
B. Blight 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Haslem 22 0 7 0 0 1 0 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 5
J. Shepherd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vasic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Robb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 35 10 3 5 14 13 20/51 5/20 10/12 8 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores