Gibbs and Mooney help Irish avert Eagles upset bid, 63-56

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) T.J. Gibbs scored 15 points to lead three Notre Dame players in double figures as the Irish survived 28-percent shooting in the second half and an upset bid by winless Coppin State 63-56 on Saturday.

John Mooney added 14 points and eight rebounds and Dane Goodwin had 13 points as Mike Brey's Irish (10-3) concluded their nonconference schedule. Notre Dame opens Atlantic Coast Conference play January 1 at No. 10 Virginia Tech.

Cedric Council had 12 points and 17 rebounds for Juan Dixon's Eagles (0-15). Dejuan Clayton added 12 points.

Notre Dame broke out to a 25-13 lead on Mooney's slam with 7:41 to play and Dixon called the second of his three timeouts. Whatever he said got through as the Eagles, who led briefly early, closed on a 14-4 run and trailed just 29-27 at halftime.

Notre Dame, which had the lead for 18:10, finished the first half hitting just one field goal - Gibbs' close-in jumper with 35 seconds remaining - in six attempts and committed four turnovers. The Irish were also outrebounded 22-16 by the hustling Eagles, who got eight points from Clayton with the help of two 3-pointers. Coppin State might have even led if not for four blocked shots by Juwan Durham.

Durham had his fifth block in the first minute. But the Eagles started with a 7-2 run with Lamar Morgan and Clayton hitting 3-pointers to take a 34-31 into the media break at 15:41 as the Irish made just one of eight shots.

Goodwin's 3-pointer tied it when play resumed, but the Eagles used a 6-0 run in 1:09 to grab a 42-36 lead when Brey called timeout at 12:53. Clayton gave Coppin State a 44-36 lead after play resumed. Council's 3-pointer with 9:53 left gave Coppin State a 47-38 lead and the Irish seemed to be in trouble.

But Notre Dame responded with a 21-4 run in 5:06 that included a flagrant foul by Justin Steers as Mooney tried to dunk. Mooney scored seven in the Irish run, including a 3-pointer, as Notre Dame went up 59-51 with 4:47 left.

BIG PICTURE

Coppin State: The Eagles have not played at their Baltimore home since December 9, when they lost 64-55 to Tennessee State. Saturday's game was their fourth straight on the road and followed a 75-44 loss at No. 22 Houston December 23. Dixon, who led Maryland to the 2002 NCAA title, had one player in double figures - senior Lamar Morgan averaged 10 points coming into the contest. Coppin State was ranked 352 out of 353 Division I teams in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) that will be used by NCAA to seed the tournament.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish, No. 54 in the NET rankings, finish their season with 18 straight Atlantic Coast Conference contests. They played Saturday without two players with season-ending injuries - senior tri-captain Rex Pflueger (torn knee ligament) and freshman Robby Carmody (torn labrum). With December graduate Elijah Burns taking his eligibility to Siena, Brey had 10 players dressed to play, although freshman Chris Doherty is expected to be redshirted.

UP NEXT

Coppin State: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener against visiting Savannah State next Saturday.

Notre Dame: ACC opener at No. 10 Virginia Tech Tuesday.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Council Jr.
T. Gibbs
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
40.0 Field Goal % 35.3
40.0 Three Point % 34.1
44.4 Free Throw % 73.3
  Defensive rebound by Notre Dame 22.0
  Lamar Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Taqwain Drummond 28.0
  Defensive rebound by John Mooney 38.0
  Dejuan Clayton missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Taqwain Drummond 50.0
  T.J. Gibbs missed floating jump shot 52.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Coppin State 1:15
+ 1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:48
Team Stats
Points 56 63
Field Goals 22-61 (36.1%) 20-59 (33.9%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 48 37
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 32 23
Team 1 4
Assists 8 13
Steals 2 6
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 12 5
Fouls 18 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
D. Clayton G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
T. Gibbs G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Coppin State 0-15 272956
home team logo Notre Dame 10-3 293463
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Coppin State 0-15 57.1 PPG 37.1 RPG 9.0 APG
home team logo Notre Dame 10-3 78.6 PPG 42.1 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
13
D. Clayton G 9.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.5 APG 32.0 FG%
10
T. Gibbs G 14.1 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.7 APG 36.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
D. Clayton G 15 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
10
T. Gibbs G 15 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
36.1 FG% 33.9
26.1 3PT FG% 30.0
66.7 FT% 73.7
Coppin State
Starters
D. Clayton
C. Council Jr.
L. Morgan
C. Andrews-Fulton
T. Drummond
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Clayton 29 15 4 3 0 0 2 1 6/12 3/7 0/0 0 4
C. Council Jr. 32 12 17 0 0 0 1 0 4/9 1/2 3/6 4 13
L. Morgan 34 8 4 1 0 0 0 3 3/12 2/9 0/0 1 3
C. Andrews-Fulton 29 6 4 0 1 0 4 4 3/7 0/2 0/0 2 2
T. Drummond 19 2 5 0 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 4
Bench
K. Auslander
J. Steers
N. Marshall
B. Medley-Bacon
I. Williams
L. Brownlee
J. Hardwick
G. Ring
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Auslander 14 5 1 1 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/1 3/3 0 1
J. Steers 12 4 5 0 1 3 0 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 3 2
N. Marshall 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Medley-Bacon 7 2 6 1 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 4 2
I. Williams 18 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Brownlee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ring - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 47 8 2 3 12 18 22/61 6/23 6/9 15 32
Notre Dame
Starters
T. Gibbs
J. Mooney
D. Harvey
J. Durham
P. Hubb
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Gibbs 33 15 1 5 1 0 0 0 4/16 3/7 4/4 0 1
J. Mooney 29 14 8 3 2 0 1 0 4/14 2/9 4/4 0 8
D. Harvey 21 7 2 0 0 2 2 1 2/6 0/3 3/4 0 2
J. Durham 27 6 10 1 1 6 1 1 3/6 0/0 0/1 4 6
P. Hubb 31 2 3 2 2 0 1 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 2 1
Bench
D. Goodwin
N. Laszewski
N. Djogo
R. Pflueger
L. Nelligan
R. Carmody
C. Doherty
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Goodwin 34 13 6 1 0 0 0 1 4/7 2/4 3/6 3 3
N. Laszewski 18 6 2 0 0 0 0 4 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 1
N. Djogo 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Pflueger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nelligan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carmody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Doherty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 33 13 6 8 5 8 20/59 9/30 14/19 10 23
NCAA BB Scores