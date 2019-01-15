SETON
Seton Hall
Pirates
12-6
away team logo
63
TF 15
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Tue Jan. 15
6:30pm
BONUS
72
TF 9
home team logo
PROV
Providence
Friars
11-6
ML: +110
PROV -1.5, O/U 142
ML: -129
SETON
PROV

No Text

Providence downs Seton Hall 72-63 for first Big East win

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) David Duke scored 18 points and Providence cashed in on a season-high 22 Seton Hall turnovers for its first Big East Conference win, 72-63 on Tuesday night to end a three-game skid.

Alpha Diallo added 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made five assists for Providence (10-7, 1-3), which scored 23 points off of turnovers. Mak Ashton-Langford also dished five assists.

Duke bookended a 10-0 run with 3s for a 47-38 Providence lead, but Seton Hall replied with an 11-2 run and tied it at 49 on Quincy McKnight's free throw with 9:05 to play. The Friars led 66-57 with 54 seconds left and the Pirates got no closer than seven from there.

Providence led 37-35 at halftime after scoring 10 points on 10 Pirates' turnovers.

McKnight scored 16 points, Myles Powell had 12, Michael Nzei 10 for Seton Hall (12-6, 3-3).

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Powell
13 G
A. Diallo
11 G
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
45.6 Field Goal % 44.1
35.4 Three Point % 38.2
86.6 Free Throw % 68.7
+ 2 Quincy McKnight made layup 10.0
+ 1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds 18.0
  Defensive rebound by David Duke 18.0
  Anthony Nelson missed jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Michael Nzei 25.0
+ 1 Shavar Reynolds made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Shavar Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
Team Stats
Points 63 72
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 12-12 (100.0%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 39 34
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 30 23
Team 2 2
Assists 10 14
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 21 11
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
Q. McKnight G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
3
D. Duke G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Seton Hall 12-6 333063
home team logo Providence 11-6 304272
PROV -1.5, O/U 142
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
PROV -1.5, O/U 142
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo Seton Hall 12-6 75.1 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Providence 11-6 74.7 PPG 41.4 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
0
Q. McKnight G 9.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.5 APG 46.3 FG%
3
D. Duke G 7.0 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.8 APG 36.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
Q. McKnight G 16 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
3
D. Duke G 18 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
41.8 FG% 41.4
31.3 3PT FG% 35.0
100.0 FT% 65.4
Seton Hall
Starters
Q. McKnight
M. Powell
M. Nzei
M. Cale
S. Mamukelashvili
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. McKnight 16 3 4 7/15 1/2 1/1 1 34 2 0 6 1 2
M. Powell 12 2 2 4/15 1/6 3/3 4 36 2 0 4 1 1
M. Nzei 10 8 1 4/7 0/0 2/2 3 36 0 0 1 1 7
M. Cale 9 8 1 3/7 3/4 0/0 5 33 1 0 0 2 6
S. Mamukelashvili 2 6 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 4 18 0 2 4 1 5
Providence
Starters
D. Duke
A. Diallo
N. Watson
M. White
J. Nichols Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Duke 18 3 2 4/7 3/3 7/8 3 30 1 0 1 0 3
A. Diallo 15 8 5 6/9 0/2 3/6 2 37 0 1 5 4 4
N. Watson 9 4 0 3/10 0/0 3/5 0 24 1 1 1 2 2
M. White 7 4 0 3/11 1/5 0/1 0 32 3 1 2 1 3
J. Nichols Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 1
NCAA BB Scores