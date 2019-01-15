Providence downs Seton Hall 72-63 for first Big East win
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) David Duke scored 18 points and Providence cashed in on a season-high 22 Seton Hall turnovers for its first Big East Conference win, 72-63 on Tuesday night to end a three-game skid.
Alpha Diallo added 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made five assists for Providence (10-7, 1-3), which scored 23 points off of turnovers. Mak Ashton-Langford also dished five assists.
Duke bookended a 10-0 run with 3s for a 47-38 Providence lead, but Seton Hall replied with an 11-2 run and tied it at 49 on Quincy McKnight's free throw with 9:05 to play. The Friars led 66-57 with 54 seconds left and the Pirates got no closer than seven from there.
Providence led 37-35 at halftime after scoring 10 points on 10 Pirates' turnovers.
McKnight scored 16 points, Myles Powell had 12, Michael Nzei 10 for Seton Hall (12-6, 3-3).
|36.1
|Min. Per Game
|36.1
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|45.6
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|35.4
|Three Point %
|38.2
|86.6
|Free Throw %
|68.7
|+ 2
|Quincy McKnight made layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by David Duke
|18.0
|Anthony Nelson missed jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Michael Nzei
|25.0
|+ 1
|Shavar Reynolds made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Shavar Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|72
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-12 (100.0%)
|17-26 (65.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|34
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|30
|23
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|21
|11
|Fouls
|22
|12
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 12-6
|75.1 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Providence 11-6
|74.7 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|Q. McKnight G
|9.1 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.5 APG
|46.3 FG%
|
3
|D. Duke G
|7.0 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.8 APG
|36.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. McKnight G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|D. Duke G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|65.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. McKnight
|16
|3
|4
|7/15
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|34
|2
|0
|6
|1
|2
|M. Powell
|12
|2
|2
|4/15
|1/6
|3/3
|4
|36
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|M. Nzei
|10
|8
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|M. Cale
|9
|8
|1
|3/7
|3/4
|0/0
|5
|33
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|S. Mamukelashvili
|2
|6
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|2
|4
|1
|5
