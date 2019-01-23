ILLST
Bradley wins 2nd straight MVC game, tops Illinois St 85-68

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 23, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Luuk van Bree and Darrell Brown combined to score 41 points and Bradley built a 17-point first-half lead and held on to beat I-74 rival Illinois State, 85-68 on Wednesday night.

Bradley now has won back-to-back Missouri Valley games after starting the conference season with five straight losses.

Brown hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in the first half to give the Braves a 43-26 advantage at the break. Van Bree hit two 3s in the first three minutes of the second half to push Bradley's lead to 53-31.

Van Bree hit 9 of 13 from the field and finished with 21 points for Bradley (10-10, 2-5). Brown was 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 20 points while Elijah Childs grabbed 11 rebounds.

Milik Yarbrough finished with 25 points for Illinois State (11-9, 4-3). Phil Fayne added 17 points.

Key Players
M. Yarbrough
D. Brown
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
50.6 Field Goal % 39.2
40.0 Three Point % 43.8
72.4 Free Throw % 71.1
  Defensive rebound by Peter Hanley 18.0
  Isaac Gassman missed jump shot 20.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye 1:00
  William Tinsley missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
+ 1 Luqman Lundy made free throw 1:19
  Shooting foul on Zach Copeland 1:19
+ 2 Luqman Lundy made layup 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs 1:50
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:52
+ 2 Luuk van Bree made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 2:02
Team Stats
Points 68 85
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 31-54 (57.4%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 40
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 21 34
Team 3 0
Assists 13 19
Steals 4 2
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 1 0
M. Yarbrough G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
L. van Bree F
21 PTS, 7 REB
away team logo Illinois State 11-9 264268
home team logo Bradley 10-10 434285
BRAD PK, O/U 129
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
away team logo Illinois State 11-9 71.9 PPG 38.8 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Bradley 10-10 66.1 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.5 APG
52
M. Yarbrough G 17.1 PPG 8.0 RPG 3.6 APG 50.2 FG%
13
L. van Bree F 5.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.3 APG 43.8 FG%
52
M. Yarbrough G 25 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
13
L. van Bree F 21 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
37.7 FG% 57.4
28.0 3PT FG% 58.8
78.9 FT% 68.4
Illinois State
M. Yarbrough
P. Fayne
K. Evans
Z. Copeland
M. Chastain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 25 3 2 9/16 1/4 6/7 2 34 0 1 1 0 3
P. Fayne 17 6 1 5/13 0/0 7/8 5 23 0 0 1 4 2
K. Evans 13 5 1 4/8 4/7 1/1 3 33 0 0 0 0 5
Z. Copeland 6 3 5 2/11 1/5 1/1 4 34 4 0 3 1 2
M. Chastain 0 3 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 1 1 0 3
Bench
I. Gassman
M. Hein
W. Tinsley
R. Idowu
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
J. Jefferson
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Gassman 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 2
M. Hein 2 3 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 3
W. Tinsley 2 1 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
R. Idowu 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 26 13 23/61 7/25 15/19 21 200 4 2 8 5 21
Bradley
L. van Bree
D. Brown
L. Lundy
E. Childs
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. van Bree 21 7 0 9/13 3/4 0/0 2 27 0 1 0 1 6
D. Brown 20 1 3 6/11 5/7 3/4 3 37 0 0 1 0 1
L. Lundy 11 4 5 3/5 1/1 4/5 1 27 1 0 1 1 3
E. Childs 8 11 3 4/10 0/1 0/0 3 29 1 1 2 1 10
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 3 7 2 1/3 1/1 0/1 1 29 0 0 2 0 7
Bench
N. Kennell
K. Bar
J. Henry
A. Brummett
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 9 5 4 2/4 0/2 5/6 3 19 0 0 1 0 5
K. Bar 6 2 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 2 0
J. Henry 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/1 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Brummett 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 8 0 1 1 1 0
P. Hanley 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 40 19 31/54 10/17 13/19 18 200 2 3 10 6 34
NCAA BB Scores