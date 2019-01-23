Bradley wins 2nd straight MVC game, tops Illinois St 85-68
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Luuk van Bree and Darrell Brown combined to score 41 points and Bradley built a 17-point first-half lead and held on to beat I-74 rival Illinois State, 85-68 on Wednesday night.
Bradley now has won back-to-back Missouri Valley games after starting the conference season with five straight losses.
Brown hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in the first half to give the Braves a 43-26 advantage at the break. Van Bree hit two 3s in the first three minutes of the second half to push Bradley's lead to 53-31.
Van Bree hit 9 of 13 from the field and finished with 21 points for Bradley (10-10, 2-5). Brown was 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 20 points while Elijah Childs grabbed 11 rebounds.
Milik Yarbrough finished with 25 points for Illinois State (11-9, 4-3). Phil Fayne added 17 points.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|50.6
|Field Goal %
|39.2
|40.0
|Three Point %
|43.8
|72.4
|Free Throw %
|71.1
|Defensive rebound by Peter Hanley
|18.0
|Isaac Gassman missed jump shot
|20.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye
|1:00
|William Tinsley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|+ 1
|Luqman Lundy made free throw
|1:19
|Shooting foul on Zach Copeland
|1:19
|+ 2
|Luqman Lundy made layup
|1:20
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|1:50
|Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:52
|+ 2
|Luuk van Bree made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|2:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|85
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|31-54 (57.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|40
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|21
|34
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois State 11-9
|71.9 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Bradley 10-10
|66.1 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
52
|M. Yarbrough G
|17.1 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|3.6 APG
|50.2 FG%
|
13
|L. van Bree F
|5.6 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|0.3 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Yarbrough G
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|L. van Bree F
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|57.4
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|58.8
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|25
|3
|2
|9/16
|1/4
|6/7
|2
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|P. Fayne
|17
|6
|1
|5/13
|0/0
|7/8
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|K. Evans
|13
|5
|1
|4/8
|4/7
|1/1
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Z. Copeland
|6
|3
|5
|2/11
|1/5
|1/1
|4
|34
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Chastain
|0
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|25
|3
|2
|9/16
|1/4
|6/7
|2
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|P. Fayne
|17
|6
|1
|5/13
|0/0
|7/8
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|K. Evans
|13
|5
|1
|4/8
|4/7
|1/1
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Z. Copeland
|6
|3
|5
|2/11
|1/5
|1/1
|4
|34
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Chastain
|0
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Gassman
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Hein
|2
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|W. Tinsley
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Idowu
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hillsman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fisher III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|26
|13
|23/61
|7/25
|15/19
|21
|200
|4
|2
|8
|5
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. van Bree
|21
|7
|0
|9/13
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|D. Brown
|20
|1
|3
|6/11
|5/7
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Lundy
|11
|4
|5
|3/5
|1/1
|4/5
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Childs
|8
|11
|3
|4/10
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|3
|7
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. van Bree
|21
|7
|0
|9/13
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|D. Brown
|20
|1
|3
|6/11
|5/7
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Lundy
|11
|4
|5
|3/5
|1/1
|4/5
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Childs
|8
|11
|3
|4/10
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|3
|7
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|9
|5
|4
|2/4
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|K. Bar
|6
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|J. Henry
|6
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Brummett
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|P. Hanley
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Pittman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Boya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|40
|19
|31/54
|10/17
|13/19
|18
|200
|2
|3
|10
|6
|34
