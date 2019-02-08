USD
San Diego sweeps series with Loyola Marymount, 65-63

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Isaiah Wright scored the go-ahead field goal at the basket and San Diego completed a season-sweep of Loyola Marymount with a 65-63 West Coast Conference victory on Thursday night.

The Lions came into the game looking for their 11th home court win in 12 games. LMU's remaining home games are with No. 4 Gonzaga and BYU.

LMU took a four-point lead with 4:16 left after a Dameane Douglas free throw made it 57-53. The teams traded free throws before Olin Carter III hit a 3 to cut the deficit to one. Eli Scott's tip-in with 1:39 to go put the Lions back up by three before Wright scored back-to-back layups to put San Diego in front. James Batemon missed two 3-point attempts in the final 18 seconds and Yauhen Massalski hit the second of two free throws to set the final score.

Carter hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead San Diego (15-8, 4-4). Wright finished with 14 points and dished seven assists. Massalski added 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Isaiah Pineiro had 11 points and 10 boards.

Douglas had 15 points for Loyola Marymount (16-8, 4-6).

Key Players
I. Wright
J. Batemon
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
43.0 Field Goal % 42.2
28.9 Three Point % 30.2
77.9 Free Throw % 84.4
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Pineiro 0.0
  James Batemon missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Yauhen Massalski made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Yauhen Massalski missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Eli Scott 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski 14.0
  James Batemon missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 2 Isaiah Wright made driving layup 38.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Dameane Douglas 49.0
+ 2 Isaiah Wright made reverse layup 1:22
+ 2 Eli Scott made tip-in 1:41
Team Stats
Points 65 63
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 26
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 20 17
Team 3 3
Assists 14 13
Steals 7 8
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
O. Carter III G
15 PTS
home team logo
13
D. Douglas G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego 16-8 293665
home team logo LMU 16-8 313263
LOYMRY +1.5, O/U 127
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
LOYMRY +1.5, O/U 127
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego 16-8 74.2 PPG 37.1 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo LMU 16-8 68.0 PPG 36 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
3
O. Carter III G 16.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.2 APG 46.6 FG%
13
D. Douglas G 7.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.4 APG 61.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
O. Carter III G 15 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
13
D. Douglas G 15 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
43.1 FG% 46.9
33.3 3PT FG% 46.7
66.7 FT% 62.5
San Diego
Starters
O. Carter III
I. Wright
Y. Massalski
I. Pineiro
T. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Carter III 15 0 0 6/9 3/5 0/0 4 31 0 0 0 0 0
I. Wright 14 5 7 6/13 2/6 0/1 2 40 2 0 2 2 3
Y. Massalski 12 10 0 4/10 0/0 4/6 2 29 0 1 4 5 5
I. Pineiro 11 10 4 2/6 0/1 7/9 1 40 2 1 3 2 8
T. Williams 3 1 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 31 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
F. Sullivan
J. Calcaterra
A. Floresca
J. Martinez
B. Hartfield
M. Schafer
A. Nelson
A. Ferguson
J. Gilliam
S. Stringer
D. Moss
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Sullivan 5 2 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 1 14 1 0 0 0 2
J. Calcaterra 3 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 4 1 0 1 0 0
A. Floresca 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/2 4 11 0 0 0 1 1
J. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hartfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stringer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 30 14 22/51 7/21 14/21 16 200 7 2 12 10 20
LMU
Starters
D. Douglas
J. Batemon
J. McClendon
M. Markusson
Z. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Douglas 15 3 2 5/9 1/2 4/6 2 35 0 0 3 1 2
J. Batemon 11 2 4 4/11 3/7 0/0 2 39 1 0 3 0 2
J. McClendon 5 0 0 1/3 1/1 2/4 2 11 0 0 2 0 0
M. Markusson 4 5 0 1/6 0/0 2/2 1 16 0 2 2 2 3
Z. Williams 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 1 2 0 2
Bench
P. Herman
J. Quintana
J. Bell
E. Scott
D. Gipson
E. Johansson
C. Allen
I. Alipiev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Herman 10 2 0 5/5 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 1 1
J. Quintana 8 1 1 2/7 2/4 2/3 2 29 2 1 1 1 0
J. Bell 4 3 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 2 1 0 0 3
E. Scott 4 4 5 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 26 1 0 0 1 3
D. Gipson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
E. Johansson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Alipiev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 23 13 23/49 7/15 10/16 19 200 8 5 14 6 17
