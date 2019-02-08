San Diego sweeps series with Loyola Marymount, 65-63
LOS ANGELES (AP) Isaiah Wright scored the go-ahead field goal at the basket and San Diego completed a season-sweep of Loyola Marymount with a 65-63 West Coast Conference victory on Thursday night.
The Lions came into the game looking for their 11th home court win in 12 games. LMU's remaining home games are with No. 4 Gonzaga and BYU.
LMU took a four-point lead with 4:16 left after a Dameane Douglas free throw made it 57-53. The teams traded free throws before Olin Carter III hit a 3 to cut the deficit to one. Eli Scott's tip-in with 1:39 to go put the Lions back up by three before Wright scored back-to-back layups to put San Diego in front. James Batemon missed two 3-point attempts in the final 18 seconds and Yauhen Massalski hit the second of two free throws to set the final score.
Carter hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead San Diego (15-8, 4-4). Wright finished with 14 points and dished seven assists. Massalski added 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Isaiah Pineiro had 11 points and 10 boards.
Douglas had 15 points for Loyola Marymount (16-8, 4-6).
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|16.9
|Pts. Per Game
|16.9
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|42.2
|28.9
|Three Point %
|30.2
|77.9
|Free Throw %
|84.4
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Pineiro
|0.0
|James Batemon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Yauhen Massalski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Yauhen Massalski missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Eli Scott
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|14.0
|James Batemon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Wright made driving layup
|38.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Dameane Douglas
|49.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Wright made reverse layup
|1:22
|+ 2
|Eli Scott made tip-in
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|63
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|26
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|20
|17
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|O. Carter III G
|16.5 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
13
|D. Douglas G
|7.9 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|61.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Carter III G
|15 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Douglas G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|46.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Carter III
|15
|0
|0
|6/9
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Wright
|14
|5
|7
|6/13
|2/6
|0/1
|2
|40
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Y. Massalski
|12
|10
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|29
|0
|1
|4
|5
|5
|I. Pineiro
|11
|10
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|7/9
|1
|40
|2
|1
|3
|2
|8
|T. Williams
|3
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Sullivan
|5
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Calcaterra
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Floresca
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hartfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stringer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|30
|14
|22/51
|7/21
|14/21
|16
|200
|7
|2
|12
|10
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Douglas
|15
|3
|2
|5/9
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Batemon
|11
|2
|4
|4/11
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. McClendon
|5
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Markusson
|4
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Z. Williams
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Herman
|10
|2
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Quintana
|8
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|29
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Bell
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|E. Scott
|4
|4
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Gipson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Johansson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Alipiev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|23
|13
|23/49
|7/15
|10/16
|19
|200
|8
|5
|14
|6
|17
