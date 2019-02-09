USD
Ross, Edwards carry Pepperdine past San Diego 70-67

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 09, 2019

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Colbey Ross tallied 19 points and 10 assists as Pepperdine narrowly defeated San Diego 70-67 on Saturday. Kessler Edwards added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves, and Kameron Edwards chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Twice in the final 8 seconds Pepperdine rebounded its own missed free throw and the extra possessions led to the winning points. The first time, trailing 67-66 with 8 seconds remaining, Jade Smith rebounded Ross's intentionally missed free throw and Smith was fouled by USD's Finn Sullivan. Smith made the first free throw, and, with a chance to tie the game, missed the second. However, the rebound was tipped outside, where Smith grabbed it. He passed to Ross who flipped it to Kessler Edwards who made the go-ahead bank shot at the rim.

USD's ensuing inbounds pass was deflected out of bounds off a San Diego player, Ross was fouled when Pepperdine inbounded and he made both free throws for the final margin.

Ross made 14 of 16 from the free throw line.

Eric Cooper Jr. had 10 points for Pepperdine (12-13, 5-6 West Coast Conference).

Isaiah Wright had 14 points and seven assists for the Toreros (16-9, 5-5). Isaiah Pineiro added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sullivan had 11 points.

The Waves improve to 2-0 against the Toreros for the season. Pepperdine defeated San Diego 76-71 on Jan. 12.

Pepperdine plays San Francisco on the road on Thursday. San Diego takes on Brigham Young at home on Thursday.

---

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
I. Wright
C. Ross
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
43.4 Field Goal % 42.1
28.7 Three Point % 33.9
78.2 Free Throw % 83.9
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Williams 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Tyler Williams 2.0
+ 2 Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Jade Smith 8.0
  Jade Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jade Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Finn Sullivan 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Jade Smith 9.0
  Colbey Ross missed 3rd of 3 free throws 9.0
Team Stats
Points 67 70
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 21-49 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 18 26
Team 5 3
Assists 12 14
Steals 10 3
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 10 18
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
I. Wright G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
4
C. Ross G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 10 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego 16-9 323567
home team logo Pepperdine 12-13 313970
Firestone Fieldhouse Malibu, CA
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego 16-9 73.8 PPG 37.1 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Pepperdine 12-13 76.9 PPG 35.5 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
22
I. Wright G 13.3 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.7 APG 43.0 FG%
4
C. Ross G 18.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 7.2 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
I. Wright G 14 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
4
C. Ross G 19 PTS 2 REB 10 AST
39.7 FG% 42.9
30.8 3PT FG% 40.0
81.3 FT% 81.8
San Diego
Starters
I. Wright
I. Pineiro
O. Carter III
Y. Massalski
T. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wright 14 3 7 6/12 1/4 1/1 2 36 4 0 2 0 3
I. Pineiro 13 10 3 3/12 1/4 6/7 4 28 2 1 2 2 8
O. Carter III 8 1 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 1
Y. Massalski 7 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 20 2 1 1 1 0
T. Williams 6 5 0 2/7 2/4 0/0 3 36 0 0 1 2 3
Bench
F. Sullivan
A. Floresca
J. Calcaterra
J. Martinez
B. Hartfield
M. Schafer
A. Nelson
A. Ferguson
J. Gilliam
S. Stringer
D. Moss
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Sullivan 11 1 0 4/11 1/6 2/2 3 27 0 0 1 1 0
A. Floresca 5 3 1 1/3 0/1 3/4 1 20 2 1 2 0 3
J. Calcaterra 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hartfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stringer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 24 12 23/58 8/26 13/16 17 200 10 3 10 6 18
Pepperdine
Starters
C. Ross
Ke. Edwards
Ka. Edwards
E. Cooper Jr.
J. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ross 19 2 10 2/7 1/4 14/16 2 38 1 0 7 0 2
Ke. Edwards 15 10 1 6/13 3/9 0/0 2 36 0 0 2 1 9
Ka. Edwards 12 10 1 4/12 1/4 3/4 3 35 2 0 4 3 7
E. Cooper Jr. 10 4 0 4/7 2/4 0/0 1 32 0 0 0 1 3
J. Smith 6 7 1 2/4 1/1 1/2 3 34 0 0 4 3 4
Bench
D. Dunn
A. Ball
V. Ohia Obioha
J. Stormo
M. Cage
K. Smith
K. Yee-Stephens
E. Mailliard
M. Wexler
J. Yoon
D. Polk Jr.
E. Perrot
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dunn 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
A. Ball 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 0
V. Ohia Obioha 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Stormo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Polk Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 34 14 21/49 10/25 18/22 18 200 3 0 18 8 26
