Ross, Edwards carry Pepperdine past San Diego 70-67
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Colbey Ross tallied 19 points and 10 assists as Pepperdine narrowly defeated San Diego 70-67 on Saturday. Kessler Edwards added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves, and Kameron Edwards chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Twice in the final 8 seconds Pepperdine rebounded its own missed free throw and the extra possessions led to the winning points. The first time, trailing 67-66 with 8 seconds remaining, Jade Smith rebounded Ross's intentionally missed free throw and Smith was fouled by USD's Finn Sullivan. Smith made the first free throw, and, with a chance to tie the game, missed the second. However, the rebound was tipped outside, where Smith grabbed it. He passed to Ross who flipped it to Kessler Edwards who made the go-ahead bank shot at the rim.
USD's ensuing inbounds pass was deflected out of bounds off a San Diego player, Ross was fouled when Pepperdine inbounded and he made both free throws for the final margin.
Ross made 14 of 16 from the free throw line.
Eric Cooper Jr. had 10 points for Pepperdine (12-13, 5-6 West Coast Conference).
Isaiah Wright had 14 points and seven assists for the Toreros (16-9, 5-5). Isaiah Pineiro added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sullivan had 11 points.
The Waves improve to 2-0 against the Toreros for the season. Pepperdine defeated San Diego 76-71 on Jan. 12.
Pepperdine plays San Francisco on the road on Thursday. San Diego takes on Brigham Young at home on Thursday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|7.4
|Ast. Per Game
|7.4
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|43.4
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|28.7
|Three Point %
|33.9
|78.2
|Free Throw %
|83.9
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Williams
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Tyler Williams
|2.0
|+ 2
|Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Jade Smith
|8.0
|Jade Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jade Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Finn Sullivan
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Jade Smith
|9.0
|Colbey Ross missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|9.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|70
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|21-49 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|18
|26
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|10
|3
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|18
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego 16-9
|73.8 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Pepperdine 12-13
|76.9 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|39.7
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wright
|14
|3
|7
|6/12
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|36
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|I. Pineiro
|13
|10
|3
|3/12
|1/4
|6/7
|4
|28
|2
|1
|2
|2
|8
|O. Carter III
|8
|1
|0
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Y. Massalski
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T. Williams
|6
|5
|0
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wright
|14
|3
|7
|6/12
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|36
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|I. Pineiro
|13
|10
|3
|3/12
|1/4
|6/7
|4
|28
|2
|1
|2
|2
|8
|O. Carter III
|8
|1
|0
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Y. Massalski
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T. Williams
|6
|5
|0
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Sullivan
|11
|1
|0
|4/11
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Floresca
|5
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|20
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Calcaterra
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hartfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stringer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|24
|12
|23/58
|8/26
|13/16
|17
|200
|10
|3
|10
|6
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|19
|2
|10
|2/7
|1/4
|14/16
|2
|38
|1
|0
|7
|0
|2
|Ke. Edwards
|15
|10
|1
|6/13
|3/9
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|Ka. Edwards
|12
|10
|1
|4/12
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|4
|3
|7
|E. Cooper Jr.
|10
|4
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Smith
|6
|7
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|19
|2
|10
|2/7
|1/4
|14/16
|2
|38
|1
|0
|7
|0
|2
|Ke. Edwards
|15
|10
|1
|6/13
|3/9
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|Ka. Edwards
|12
|10
|1
|4/12
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|4
|3
|7
|E. Cooper Jr.
|10
|4
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Smith
|6
|7
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dunn
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Ball
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Ohia Obioha
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Stormo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yee-Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mailliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Polk Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|34
|14
|21/49
|10/25
|18/22
|18
|200
|3
|0
|18
|8
|26
-
WKY
NTEXAS62
59
2nd 0.0
-
NIOWA
DRAKE70
75
2nd 39.0
-
NMEX
6NEVADA60
89
2nd 1:02 CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN77
69
2nd 13.0
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR68
63
2nd 12.0 ESP2
-
ARKPB
ALST68
64
2nd 2:11
-
COPPST
SAV53
62
2nd 3:53
-
GRAM
STHRN50
36
2nd 3:53
-
JACKST
ALCORN50
60
2nd 1:52
-
ODU
MTSU24
25
2nd 18:34
-
MVSU
ALAM24
33
2nd 11:19
-
FGC
LIB34
41
2nd 18:26
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA41
47
2nd 14:50
-
CLMB
DART26
45
2nd 17:43
-
NCGRN
CHATT31
35
2nd 17:30
-
PENN
YALE33
39
2nd 17:30 ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ22
14
1st 6:15 PACN
-
INDST
BRAD0
3
1st 19:14 ESP+
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0
1st 19:23 ESP+
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER2
0
1st 18:09 FS1
-
OAK
NKY34
32
1st 0.0
-
CORN
HARV21
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCWILM
DEL29
37
1st 0.0
-
TNST
EKY31
32
1st 0.0
-
WCAR
WOFF27
44
1st 0.0
-
SAMHOU
ABIL37
23
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT31
39
1st 0.0
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK35
37
1st 0.0
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
ARMY
AMER68
71
Final
-
NILL
EMICH49
57
Final
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
83
Final
-
VCU
STBON85
55
Final
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
Final
-
TCU
17IOWAST92
83
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
BC
CUSE56
67
Final
-
NCST
PITT79
76
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
14NOVA
10MARQET65
66
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT76
73
Final
-
MILW
CLEVST68
78
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
78
Final
-
ARKST
TROY79
84
Final
-
ARK
SC65
77
Final
-
CMICH
23BUFF76
90
Final
-
ARKLR
SALAB73
68
Final
-
JMAD
TOWSON59
66
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL86
84
Final
-
16LVILLE
22FSU75
80
Final/OT
-
ETNST
FURMAN61
91
Final
-
USD
PEPPER67
70
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH72
78
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD66
69
Final/OT
-
DAYTON
RI77
48
Final
-
FLA
1TENN61
73
Final
-
WEBER
NAU86
71
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA87
93
Final
-
RUT
ILL94
99
Final/OT
-
FDU
STFRAN84
73
Final
-
FAU
TXSA74
86
Final
-
CCTST
ROBERT77
68
Final
-
18TXTECH
OKLA66
54
Final
-
ELON
NEAST60
72
Final/OT
-
CIT
MERCER67
61
Final
-
IDAHO
MONST72
86
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
73
Final
-
DELST
NCAT52
82
Final
-
HOW
FAMU70
66
Final
-
NJTECH
KENSAW62
63
Final
-
TNTECH
TNMART58
77
Final
-
USCUP
CAMP66
82
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH57
83
Final
-
SACST
NCOLO59
65
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU68
65
Final
-
GWEBB
PRESBY101
103
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
MOREHD96
86
Final
-
MORGAN
SCST81
85
Final
-
NORFLK
BCU76
84
Final
-
UMES
NCCU53
78
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE74
72
Final
-
FRESNO
UNLV83
65
Final
-
CSTCAR
TEXST57
65
Final
-
LATECH
USM71
73
Final/OT
-
UTAH
UCLA93
92
Final
-
DENVER
NDAKST71
81
Final
-
EILL
PEAY86
94
Final
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB77
86
Final
-
NICHST
NORL64
63
Final
-
CAL
OREGST71
79
Final
-
JAXST
SEMO81
64
Final
-
NDAK
SDAKST55
80
Final
-
SELOU
CARK75
67
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA82
67
Final
-
GWASH
RICH63
89
Final
-
2DUKE
3UVA81
71
Final
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU68
59
Final
-
WISGB
YOUNG77
96
Final
-
PRINCE
BROWN70
78
Final
-
TULANE
WICHST0
0140 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
UIW
TXAMCC0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
SIUE
MURYST0
0153 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
CHARLO
UAB0
0126.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
SILL0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
TEXAS
WVU0
0141 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
CREIGH
SETON0
0148 O/U
-4
8:00pm CBSSN
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0155 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
NEB
15PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm BTN
-
BAMA
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0143.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
GC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP0
0151.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0
10:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMRY
PORT0
0126 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN0
0136.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0131 O/U
-7
12:00am ESPU
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
PPD