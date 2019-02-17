Igbanu, Horne carry Tulsa over East Carolina 77-73 in OT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Martins Igbanu had 16 points to lead six Tulsa players in double figures as the Golden Hurricane edged past East Carolina 77-73 in overtime on Sunday. Jeriah Horne added 12 points for the Golden Hurricane. Elijah Joiner chipped in 11, DaQuan Jeffries scored 11 and Sterling Taplin had 11.
Shawn Williams scored a season-high 26 points for the Pirates (9-16, 2-11 American Athletic Conference), who have now lost five games in a row. Jayden Gardner added 19 points and 16 rebounds. Isaac Fleming had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Tulsa (16-10, 6-7) faces Wichita State at home on Wednesday. East Carolina plays Tulane on the road on Saturday.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|40.2
|Field Goal %
|50.3
|40.3
|Three Point %
|22.2
|67.3
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|Defensive rebound by Shawn Williams
|1.0
|Elijah Joiner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Elijah Joiner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|4.0
|Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 3
|Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lawson Korita
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|36.0
|K.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 2
|Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Sterling Taplin
|57.0
|+ 1
|Shawn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|73
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|25-67 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|40
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|28
|28
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Tulsa 16-10
|71.8 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|13.4 APG
|East Carolina 9-16
|66.8 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Igbanu F
|11.8 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|58.2 FG%
|
55
|S. Williams G
|11.2 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|1.7 APG
|34.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Igbanu F
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|S. Williams G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.4
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Igbanu
|16
|8
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|31
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|D. Jeffries
|11
|5
|1
|4/13
|0/3
|3/4
|3
|37
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|S. Taplin
|11
|1
|4
|4/7
|2/3
|1/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Scott
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. Korita
|2
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Horne
|12
|5
|0
|5/13
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|E. Joiner
|11
|5
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|6/9
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Jackson
|10
|4
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Barnes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Foree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hewitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Falokun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deline Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|32
|11
|27/57
|6/20
|17/25
|17
|225
|7
|2
|16
|4
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|26
|3
|1
|8/16
|8/14
|2/2
|2
|42
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Gardner
|19
|16
|2
|6/14
|0/1
|7/8
|2
|42
|2
|0
|3
|7
|9
|I. Fleming
|13
|7
|4
|6/12
|0/1
|1/3
|4
|39
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6
|S. LeDay
|8
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|26
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|K. Davis
|5
|6
|0
|2/10
|0/5
|1/1
|4
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Foster
|2
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Spasojevic
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Wade
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Obasohan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Quinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|38
|11
|25/67
|8/24
|15/20
|20
|225
|9
|2
|13
|10
|28
-
13NOVA
STJOHN48
45
2nd 9:48 FS1
-
MIAMI
BC21
25
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
WICHST
CINCY62
72
Final
-
OHIOST
11MICHST44
62
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE63
54
Final
-
QUINN
SIENA107
100
Final/3OT
-
9HOU
TULANE85
50
Final
-
GMASON
STBON56
79
Final
-
FAIR
NIAGARA73
78
Final
-
MARIST
MNMTH75
67
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD69
64
Final
-
MANH
CAN70
65
Final
-
TULSA
ECU77
73
Final/OT
-
RIDER
STPETE71
65
Final
-
SETON
CREIGH81
75
Final
-
NIOWA
EVAN73
58
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI65
61
Final
-
ARIZ
COLO0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESPU