TULSA
ECU

No Text

Igbanu, Horne carry Tulsa over East Carolina 77-73 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Martins Igbanu had 16 points to lead six Tulsa players in double figures as the Golden Hurricane edged past East Carolina 77-73 in overtime on Sunday. Jeriah Horne added 12 points for the Golden Hurricane. Elijah Joiner chipped in 11, DaQuan Jeffries scored 11 and Sterling Taplin had 11.

Shawn Williams scored a season-high 26 points for the Pirates (9-16, 2-11 American Athletic Conference), who have now lost five games in a row. Jayden Gardner added 19 points and 16 rebounds. Isaac Fleming had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Tulsa (16-10, 6-7) faces Wichita State at home on Wednesday. East Carolina plays Tulane on the road on Saturday.

---

Key Players
S. Taplin
J. Gardner
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
40.2 Field Goal % 50.3
40.3 Three Point % 22.2
67.3 Free Throw % 76.2
  Defensive rebound by Shawn Williams 1.0
  Elijah Joiner missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Elijah Joiner missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jayden Gardner 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu 4.0
  Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lawson Korita 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner 36.0
  K.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
+ 2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Sterling Taplin 57.0
+ 1 Shawn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
Team Stats
Points 77 73
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 25-67 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 40
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 28 28
Team 5 2
Assists 11 11
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
1
M. Igbanu F
16 PTS, 8 REB
55
S. Williams G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Tulsa 16-10 37301077
home team logo East Carolina 9-16 2641673
ECU +5.5, O/U 140
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Tulsa 16-10 71.8 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo East Carolina 9-16 66.8 PPG 39 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
1
M. Igbanu F 11.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.6 APG 58.2 FG%
55
S. Williams G 11.2 PPG 1.9 RPG 1.7 APG 34.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Igbanu F 16 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
55
S. Williams G 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
47.4 FG% 37.3
30.0 3PT FG% 33.3
68.0 FT% 75.0
Tulsa
Starters
M. Igbanu
D. Jeffries
S. Taplin
C. Scott
L. Korita
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Igbanu 16 8 0 7/8 0/0 2/4 4 31 0 0 5 1 7
D. Jeffries 11 5 1 4/13 0/3 3/4 3 37 1 2 2 1 4
S. Taplin 11 1 4 4/7 2/3 1/2 4 24 1 0 1 0 1
C. Scott 4 2 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 1 26 0 0 2 0 2
L. Korita 2 2 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
J. Horne
E. Joiner
D. Jackson
C. Barnes
A. Foree
P. Hewitt
R. Jones
S. Falokun
L. Deline Jr.
G. Christopoulos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Horne 12 5 0 5/13 2/7 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 0 5
E. Joiner 11 5 2 2/3 1/2 6/9 1 32 1 0 1 0 5
D. Jackson 10 4 1 3/5 0/0 4/4 1 27 2 0 2 2 2
C. Barnes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hewitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Falokun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 32 11 27/57 6/20 17/25 17 225 7 2 16 4 28
East Carolina
Starters
S. Williams
J. Gardner
I. Fleming
S. LeDay
K. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Williams 26 3 1 8/16 8/14 2/2 2 42 1 0 2 0 3
J. Gardner 19 16 2 6/14 0/1 7/8 2 42 2 0 3 7 9
I. Fleming 13 7 4 6/12 0/1 1/3 4 39 2 0 3 1 6
S. LeDay 8 4 1 2/4 0/0 4/6 4 26 2 1 3 1 3
K. Davis 5 6 0 2/10 0/5 1/1 4 34 1 1 1 1 5
Bench
T. Foster
D. Spasojevic
D. Wade
J. Obasohan
A. Hill
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
T. Hardy
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Foster 2 1 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 0 1
D. Spasojevic 0 1 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 1
D. Wade 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 38 11 25/67 8/24 15/20 20 225 9 2 13 10 28
NCAA BB Scores