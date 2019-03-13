Thomas scores 30 to lift Norfolk St. past SC State 78-73
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Nic Thomas had a career-high 30 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated South Carolina State 78-73 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
Mastadi Pitt had 17 points and seven assists for Norfolk State (20-12). Steven Whitley added seven rebounds. Jordan Butler had three blocks for Norfolk State.
Ian Kinard had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-26). Damni Applewhite added 13 points. Jahmari Etienne had 12 points.
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|78
|Field Goals
|22-49 (44.9%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|23-29 (79.3%)
|24-31 (77.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|32
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|24
|19
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|0
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|7
|Fouls
|21
|26
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SC State 8-26
|70.2 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Norfolk St. 20-12
|74.6 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|44.9
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|79.3
|FT%
|77.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Kinard
|16
|13
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|10/13
|4
|32
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|D. Applewhite
|13
|6
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|33
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|L. Harewood
|11
|5
|1
|4/7
|3/4
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Raynor-Powell
|9
|2
|9
|2/7
|1/4
|4/4
|4
|31
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Hatchett Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Kinard
|16
|13
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|10/13
|4
|32
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|D. Applewhite
|13
|6
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|33
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|L. Harewood
|11
|5
|1
|4/7
|3/4
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Raynor-Powell
|9
|2
|9
|2/7
|1/4
|4/4
|4
|31
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Hatchett Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Etienne
|12
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|4/5
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Neal
|8
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|O. Fields
|4
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Hill
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bottenberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Mamo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Slater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Flint
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|32
|15
|22/49
|6/16
|23/29
|21
|200
|0
|2
|16
|8
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Thomas
|30
|2
|2
|7/16
|5/10
|11/14
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Pitt
|17
|3
|7
|5/15
|0/5
|7/8
|3
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Long
|8
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|20
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|D. Jamerson Jr.
|8
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|35
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Butler
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Thomas
|30
|2
|2
|7/16
|5/10
|11/14
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Pitt
|17
|3
|7
|5/15
|0/5
|7/8
|3
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Long
|8
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|20
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|D. Jamerson Jr.
|8
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|35
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Butler
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Chavis
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|S. Whitley
|5
|7
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|1/4
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|A. Branch
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Bryant Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Ford
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Momah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fitzgerald
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|29
|15
|24/58
|6/25
|24/31
|26
|200
|5
|5
|7
|10
|19
