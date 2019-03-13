SCST
Thomas scores 30 to lift Norfolk St. past SC State 78-73

  • Mar 13, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Nic Thomas had a career-high 30 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated South Carolina State 78-73 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Mastadi Pitt had 17 points and seven assists for Norfolk State (20-12). Steven Whitley added seven rebounds. Jordan Butler had three blocks for Norfolk State.

Ian Kinard had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-26). Damni Applewhite added 13 points. Jahmari Etienne had 12 points.

Key Players
D. Applewhite
S. Whitley
34 G
25.1 Min. Per Game 25.1
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
50.6 Field Goal % 40.6
25.0 Three Point % 24.6
70.5 Free Throw % 56.3
  Offensive rebound by South Carolina State 1.0
  Ian Kinard missed dunk 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Ian Kinard 3.0
  Janai Raynor-Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Mastadi Pitt made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Mastadi Pitt made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Janai Raynor-Powell 9.0
  Bad pass turnover on Janai Raynor-Powell 12.0
+ 3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mastadi Pitt 28.0
+ 1 Ian Kinard made free throw 46.0
  Shooting foul on Alex Long 46.0
Team Stats
Points 73 78
Field Goals 22-49 (44.9%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 24-31 (77.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 32
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 24 19
Team 4 3
Assists 15 15
Steals 0 5
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 16 7
Fouls 21 26
Technicals 0 0
24
I. Kinard F
16 PTS, 13 REB
14
N. Thomas G
30 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SC State 8-26 393473
home team logo Norfolk St. 20-12 314778
NORFLK -10, O/U 143.5
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
Team Stats
away team logo SC State 8-26 70.2 PPG 36.9 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo Norfolk St. 20-12 74.6 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
24
I. Kinard F 6.8 PPG 3.6 RPG 0.7 APG 39.3 FG%
14
N. Thomas G 14.6 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.7 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
24
I. Kinard F 16 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
14
N. Thomas G 30 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
44.9 FG% 41.4
37.5 3PT FG% 24.0
79.3 FT% 77.4
SC State
Starters
I. Kinard
D. Applewhite
L. Harewood
J. Raynor-Powell
A. Hatchett Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Kinard 16 13 0 3/5 0/0 10/13 4 32 0 2 3 5 8
D. Applewhite 13 6 2 4/9 0/0 5/6 1 33 0 0 4 1 5
L. Harewood 11 5 1 4/7 3/4 0/0 4 30 0 0 1 0 5
J. Raynor-Powell 9 2 9 2/7 1/4 4/4 4 31 0 0 4 0 2
A. Hatchett Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Etienne
R. Neal
O. Fields
A. Hill
A. Taylor
D. Bottenberg
D. Banks
F. Mamo
F. Slater
R. Flint
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Etienne 12 1 1 3/8 2/6 4/5 2 33 0 0 1 0 1
R. Neal 8 0 2 4/5 0/1 0/1 2 17 0 0 2 0 0
O. Fields 4 3 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 2 1
A. Hill 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bottenberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mamo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Flint - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 32 15 22/49 6/16 23/29 21 200 0 2 16 8 24
Norfolk St.
Bench
K. Chavis
S. Whitley
A. Branch
J. Bryant Jr.
C. Ford
C. Kelly
O. Momah
J. Bishop
B. Fitzgerald
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Chavis 6 4 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 11 0 0 0 1 3
S. Whitley 5 7 3 2/6 0/1 1/4 4 18 0 0 1 2 5
A. Branch 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 9 1 0 0 1 0
J. Bryant Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Ford 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 0
C. Kelly 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
O. Momah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fitzgerald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 29 15 24/58 6/25 24/31 26 200 5 5 7 10 19
