Texas-Arlington beats Georgia Southern in Sun Belt semis
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Brian Warren had 21 points as Texas-Arlington beat Georgia Southern 67-58 in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Warren shot 9 for 10 from the line.
Andres Ibarguen had 12 points and seven rebounds for Texas-Arlington (17-15). Patrick Mwamba added 10 points. Jabari Narcis had three blocks for Texas-Arlington.
Georgia Southern totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Quan Jackson had 16 points for the Eagles (21-12). David-Lee Jones Jr. added 12 points. Tookie Brown had six rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|49.1
|Field Goal %
|33.3
|33.0
|Three Point %
|16.7
|73.8
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Defensive rebound by Radshad Davis
|12.0
|Tookie Brown missed floating jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|David Azore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|David Azore missed 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Montae Glenn
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Ayoub Nouhi
|25.0
|David-Lee Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Brian Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Brian Warren made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on David-Lee Jones Jr.
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Brian Warren
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|67
|Field Goals
|22-60 (36.7%)
|25-63 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-19 (15.8%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-11 (100.0%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|39
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|27
|26
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ga. Southern 21-12
|83.4 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|12.3 APG
|UT-Arlington 17-15
|69.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|Q. Jackson G
|14.7 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|44.6 FG%
|
0
|B. Warren G
|15.3 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.6 APG
|40.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Jackson G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|B. Warren G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|36.7
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|15.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Jackson
|16
|4
|1
|6/18
|1/6
|3/3
|3
|37
|1
|2
|4
|1
|3
|T. Brown
|8
|6
|3
|2/13
|0/5
|4/4
|2
|40
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|I. Crawley
|6
|4
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|M. Glenn
|4
|8
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|C. Wishart
|2
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jones Jr.
|12
|0
|3
|5/12
|2/8
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Carter
|8
|8
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|E. McCadden
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yuminami
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Viti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Dillard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dawkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|36
|10
|22/60
|3/19
|11/11
|16
|200
|5
|5
|15
|9
|27
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ibarguen
|12
|7
|1
|6/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|E. Dennis
|8
|3
|0
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Castro
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Jackson-Young
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Davis
|0
|3
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|S. Muirhead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Binzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Marquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|34
|11
|25/63
|5/20
|12/14
|14
|200
|5
|6
|12
|8
|26
