Texas-Arlington beats Georgia Southern in Sun Belt semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Brian Warren had 21 points as Texas-Arlington beat Georgia Southern 67-58 in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Warren shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Andres Ibarguen had 12 points and seven rebounds for Texas-Arlington (17-15). Patrick Mwamba added 10 points. Jabari Narcis had three blocks for Texas-Arlington.

Georgia Southern totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Quan Jackson had 16 points for the Eagles (21-12). David-Lee Jones Jr. added 12 points. Tookie Brown had six rebounds.

Team Stats
Points 58 67
Field Goals 22-60 (36.7%) 25-63 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 11-11 (100.0%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 39
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 27 26
Team 1 5
Assists 10 11
Steals 5 5
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
13
Q. Jackson G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
0
B. Warren G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Ga. Southern 21-12 223658
home team logo UT-Arlington 17-15 303767
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
away team logo Ga. Southern 21-12 83.4 PPG 38.7 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo UT-Arlington 17-15 69.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 12.8 APG
13
Q. Jackson G 14.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 APG 44.6 FG%
0
B. Warren G 15.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.6 APG 40.6 FG%
13
Q. Jackson G 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
0
B. Warren G 21 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
36.7 FG% 39.7
15.8 3PT FG% 25.0
100.0 FT% 85.7
Ga. Southern
Starters
Q. Jackson
T. Brown
I. Crawley
M. Glenn
C. Wishart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Jackson 16 4 1 6/18 1/6 3/3 3 37 1 2 4 1 3
T. Brown 8 6 3 2/13 0/5 4/4 2 40 0 0 4 0 6
I. Crawley 6 4 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 30 2 1 3 1 3
M. Glenn 4 8 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 2 6
C. Wishart 2 4 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 11 0 0 1 3 1
Bench
D. Jones Jr.
S. Carter
E. McCadden
I. Smith
T. Crawford
E. Yuminami
D. Cooper
D. Viti
W. Dillard
T. Dawkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jones Jr. 12 0 3 5/12 2/8 0/0 4 31 0 0 1 0 0
S. Carter 8 8 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 14 1 2 1 2 6
E. McCadden 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 11 0 0 0 0 2
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yuminami - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Viti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Dillard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 36 10 22/60 3/19 11/11 16 200 5 5 15 9 27
UT-Arlington
Starters
B. Warren
P. Mwamba
J. Narcis
A. Nouhi
D. Azore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Warren 21 3 4 6/16 0/5 9/10 1 34 1 0 3 0 3
P. Mwamba 10 5 1 4/8 2/4 0/0 3 17 3 0 1 0 5
J. Narcis 7 3 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 16 0 3 1 3 0
A. Nouhi 5 1 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 2 17 0 0 0 0 1
D. Azore 4 7 1 1/7 0/0 2/3 3 28 0 0 2 1 6
Bench
A. Ibarguen
E. Dennis
D. Bryant
P. Castro
T. Jackson-Young
R. Davis
S. Muirhead
P. Binzer
M. Marquis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ibarguen 12 7 1 6/6 0/0 0/0 2 23 0 0 1 4 3
E. Dennis 8 3 0 3/10 2/5 0/0 0 23 0 0 3 0 3
D. Bryant 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Castro 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 2
T. Jackson-Young 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 1 0 0 0
R. Davis 0 3 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 19 1 1 1 0 3
S. Muirhead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Binzer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Marquis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 34 11 25/63 5/20 12/14 14 200 5 6 12 8 26
