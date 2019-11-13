Sneed scores 15, K-State rallies past Monmouth 73-54
MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) Kansas State hasn’t started games as well as coach Bruce Weber had hoped, despite Wednesday’s 73-54 win over Monmouth.
The Wildcats have been outscored in the first half 74-57 through three contests this year and trailed at the half in every game.
But somehow, they are still undefeated.
“We’re a young team and we’ve won by two decent margins and against decent teams,” Weber said. “We’ve just got to learn and grow from it.”
Xavier Sneed scored 15 points and had six rebounds and Makol Mawien nearly had his second double-double of the season scoring 11 points and pulling in nine rebounds. Freshman Montavious Murphy had a career-high eight points.
Ray Salnave had 20 points and five rebounds while Mustapha Traore scored five points and had 10 rebounds in the losing effort.
Even more first half woes for Kansas State is 3-point shooting- making only one 3 in the first 20 minutes of games this season.
“If you haven’t figured it our we’re one for 32 from 3 in the first half this year,” Weber said.
Weber and Murphy said they think the speed of the game and a young team are partially to blame on the slow starts.
“We come out and just take things for granted and then come and play hard in the second half,” Murphy said. “I think we need to start doing that to start and lock in.”
Kansas State’s defense forced 25 turnovers scoring 21 points off those mistakes. The Wildcats 17 steals tied for the third-most in a game in school history.
The Wildcats (3-0) won the game in the paint outscoring the Hawks 38-20 as Kansas State seemed to be bigger and faster against the Hawks.
“They are big, strong guys,” Monmouth coach King Rice said. “There’s a lot of bumps in the game and it takes a lot out of our legs.”
Monmouth (1-2) closed the first half on a 14-4 run after a layup at buzzer by Traore to lead 29-20 at the break.
“Our guys started making it a one-on-one game and that’s when they got us down by a bunch,” King said. “I think some of you guys might have been shocked, but I’m a head coach and this is college basketball. Anything can happen in this game.”
Sneed opened the second half with a 3, starting a 9-0 run for the Wildcats, which tied the game. K-State scored 23 of the first 27 points in the second half and cruised to victory from there.
WE TALKIN’ ‘BOUT PRACTICE
Weber said these next 10 days of practice are vital for his team to keep improving before taking on Pittsburgh later this month.
“Iverson might not think practice is important, but coach Weber does,” he said.
STREAK CONTINUES
Kansas State has won 31 straight non-conference games dating back to 2015 inside Bramlage Coliseum.
BIG PICTURE
Monmouth showed for a half that they can play with a Power Five school but will need to play a full 40 minutes to complete a major upset.
Kansas State has to start games quicker because against better quality opponents, they won’t be able to come back as easily.
UP NEXT
Monmouth travels to Kansas on Friday night.
Kansas State has almost a week off before hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|17.5
|Pts. Per Game
|17.5
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|34.1
|54.5
|Three Point %
|11.8
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|91.7
|Bad pass turnover on Ray Salnave, stolen by Pierson McAtee
|2.0
|+ 1
|Mike McGuirl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Ray Salnave
|10.0
|+ 1
|Ray Salnave made free throw
|27.0
|Shooting foul on Pierson McAtee
|27.0
|+ 2
|Ray Salnave made layup
|27.0
|+ 2
|Antonio Gordon made layup, assist by Pierson McAtee
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee
|45.0
|Jarvis Vaughan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Monmouth
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|73
|Field Goals
|19-48 (39.6%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|33
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|6
|17
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|25
|13
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Monmouth 1-2
|70.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Kansas State 3-0
|63.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|R. Salnave G
|12.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.5 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
20
|X. Sneed F
|14.0 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|34.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Salnave G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|X. Sneed F
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hammond
|9
|2
|0
|2/9
|2/6
|3/3
|0
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Chaput
|6
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|33
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|M. Traore
|5
|10
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|N. Rutty
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M. McClary
|0
|2
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hammond
|9
|2
|0
|2/9
|2/6
|3/3
|0
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Chaput
|6
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|33
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|M. Traore
|5
|10
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|N. Rutty
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M. McClary
|0
|2
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Salnave
|20
|5
|2
|7/10
|3/4
|3/3
|3
|22
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|M. Martin
|7
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|G. Gabriel
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Vaughan
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|L. Pillari
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Ibiezugbe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Papas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Toatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. James Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Glezen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|28
|11
|19/48
|6/18
|10/12
|19
|200
|6
|2
|25
|8
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Sneed
|15
|6
|1
|5/10
|1/5
|4/7
|1
|34
|5
|0
|2
|0
|6
|M. Mawien
|11
|9
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|5/5
|3
|17
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|C. Diarra
|8
|4
|7
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|31
|4
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Murphy
|8
|2
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|1/4
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. McGuirl
|2
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Sneed
|15
|6
|1
|5/10
|1/5
|4/7
|1
|34
|5
|0
|2
|0
|6
|M. Mawien
|11
|9
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|5/5
|3
|17
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|C. Diarra
|8
|4
|7
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|31
|4
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Murphy
|8
|2
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|1/4
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. McGuirl
|2
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sloan
|8
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Stockard III
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|A. Gordon
|6
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Gordon
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P. McAtee
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Petrakis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|31
|17
|26/56
|4/19
|17/24
|13
|200
|17
|0
|13
|9
|22
-
STMYMD
UMBC57
79
Final
-
SHEN
JMAD48
96
Final
-
23LSU
VCU82
84
Final
-
IUPUI
SFLA70
53
Final
-
BRYANT
STPETE69
44
Final
-
LSALLE
PENN59
75
Final
-
COLG
CUSE54
70
Final
-
LAFAY
PRINCE72
65
Final
-
CAN
ALBANY57
83
Final
-
USCUP
VATECH57
80
Final
-
MCNSE
WISC63
83
Final
-
LOYMD
ODU53
62
Final
-
MIAOH
IPFW84
80
Final
-
NCASHV
WAKE79
98
Final
-
BU
UVM47
62
Final
-
BING
CLMB63
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
BUCK71
86
Final
-
HIGHPT
BC33
59
Final
-
10NOVA
16OHIOST51
76
Final
-
STJOES
UCONN96
87
Final
-
QUINN
BROWN68
70
Final
-
OHIO
IONA81
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
MORGAN71
65
Final
-
LIU
GMASON74
80
Final
-
NJTECH
CORN59
58
Final
-
FDU
FORD50
53
Final
-
VIRWISE
SAMFORD64
102
Final
-
NIAGARA
SFA80
89
Final
-
MARS
MTSU82
96
Final
-
EWASH
STLOU60
82
Final
-
PQ
NICHST66
81
Final
-
GRAM
SELOU81
70
Final
-
TNMART
WILL98
91
Final
-
CSBAK
NIOWA55
67
Final
-
UMKC
DRAKE58
76
Final
-
MNMTH
KSTATE54
73
Final
-
11TXTECH
HOUBP103
74
Final
-
INDST
4LVILLE62
91
Final
-
BALLST
ILLCHI67
48
Final
-
DREXEL
RUT57
62
Final
-
WISGB
NMEX78
93
Final
-
CSFULL
WYO60
53
Final
-
PURDUE
MARQET55
65
Final
-
NEBOM
COLOST65
80
Final
-
FIU
NCST77
86
Final
-
OKLAST
CHARLS73
54
Final
-
PROV
NWEST63
72
Final
-
SUTAH
BYU63
68
Final
-
GC
SDGST61
86
Final