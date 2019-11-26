Laszewski's 16 leads 6 Irish in double figures in FDU rout
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Sophomore reserve Nate Laszewski is on a roll and so is Notre Dame, which had six players in double figures in winning for the sixth straight game with a 91-66 runaway victory over Fairleigh Dickinson Tuesday.
''I thought we brought a lot of juice,'' said the 6-foot-10 Laszewski, who scored a team-high 16 points and had three blocked shots five days after knocking down a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer that allowed coach Mike Brey's Fighting Irish to eventually beat Toledo in overtime, 64-62.
Led by Laszewski and fellow sophomore Dane Goodwin, who had 15 points, Notre Dame's bench finished with a 38-19 edge over the Knights, who lost their fifth straight.
''Both those guys are gifted guys,'' Brey said. ''Last year it was hard to get them to be aggressive offensively. They were too nice. They weren't physically or mentally ready. I think they are now. They are great weapons.''
John Mooney had his fourth double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Irish, whose only loss is their 76-65 Atlantic Coast Conference opener Nov. 6 at now No. 6 North Carolina. Juwan Durham had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, and T.J. Gibbs had 11 points and Rex Pflueger 10 for the Irish.
Pflueger, playing his fifth season after missing much of last season following knee surgery, likes what the bench is providing Notre Dame. Notre Dame shot 51% from the field, outrebounded FDU 44-33 and had 24 assists on their 32 baskets, 12 from 3-point range.
''I'm so proud of them,'' said Pflueger of Laszewski and Goodwin. ''The steps they have made since last year is incredible. You can see it in their eyes and their bodies. They've really matured.''
Brey also likes what Mooney and Durham are providing. ''To go double-double with your starting frontline guys is really powerful,'' Brey said of Mooney and Durham, who are roommates. ''They look at each other as a tag-team group.''
Coach Greg Herenda's Knights (1-5) lost their fifth straight despite a game-high 17 points from Xzavier Malone-Key. Kaleb Bishop had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and teammates Brandon Rush and Elyjah Williams also scored 10 points for FDU, which was never in it from the start.
''We're a little banged up,'' said Herenda, whose team started 0 for 18 against the Irish and were playing without Jahlil Jenkins. ''We got good shots. In Durham and Mooney, they have rim protectors and then they close out well.''
Notre Dame jumped out to a 13-0 lead hitting five of its first seven shots before Herenda called a timeout with 15:14 left as his team missed its first eight shots.
The Irish continued to grow the lead to 19 points, 21-2, before FDU's Rush drove the lane with 10:03 left in the half to stop the 0-for-18 basket drought for the Knights, who finished shooting 37 percent (24 of 64).
Despite going 2:54 without a point and 5:42 without a basket, the Irish led 42-30 at halftime after the Knights closed the half on a 17-12 run over the final 4:41. Notre Dame took a 20-point lead on Durham's free throw with 11:51 to go and cruised from there. The biggest Irish lead was 27 points late.
BIG PICTURE
Fairleigh Dickinson: The woeful shooting start by the Knights, who won the Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles to earn an NCAA bid, doomed them from the start. That's not a good harbinger of things for FDU's next road excursion Dec. 7 at No. 9 Kentucky.
Notre Dame: The Irish, who entered the game shooting 40.3 from the field (298th among the 351 Division I teams), took a step in the right direction in the first half by hitting 52 percent (15 of 29), including 54 percent from the 3-point line, where they were 29 percent (288th) coming in. Notre Dame finished 12 of 25 from 3-point land (48 percent).
TAKING THE BLAME
Herenda, whose brother graduated from Notre Dame, gave Brey $3 for the candle he lit at Notre Dame's Grotto of Our Lady Monday night after the team's arrival from New Jersey.
''I made a major mistake - I went without cash,'' Herenda said. ''I gave Mike $3 before the game and said, `I lit a candle so put the $3 in the Grotto for me.' And we were 0 for 18 from the start. It's my fault.''
UP NEXT
Fairleigh Dickinson: The Knights return home to play Quinnipiac Tuesday before their visit to Kentucky.
Notre Dame: The Irish, who won six games at Purcell Pavilion in 17 days, play for the first time on the road since their loss at No. 9 North Carolina when they visit No. 5 Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge next Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|13.0
|Reb. Per Game
|13.0
|57.9
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|25.0
|Three Point %
|27.3
|63.2
|Free Throw %
|43.5
|+ 1
|Bassel Saliba Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Bassel Saliba Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Shooting foul on Robby Carmody
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Oscar Okeke
|46.0
|Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Lost ball turnover on Oscar Okeke
|48.0
|+ 2
|Chris Doherty made dunk, assist by Elijah Morgan
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Robby Carmody
|1:13
|Callum Baker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Callum Baker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Shooting foul on Robby Carmody
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|91
|Field Goals
|24-64 (37.5%)
|32-63 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|44
|Offensive
|11
|13
|Defensive
|21
|31
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|11
|24
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|18
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|F. Dickinson 1-5
|70.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|10.2 APG
|Notre Dame 6-1
|72.8 PPG
|45 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|X. Malone-Key G
|15.0 PPG
|0.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
14
|N. Laszewski F
|7.0 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|0.3 APG
|35.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Malone-Key G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|N. Laszewski F
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Malone-Key
|17
|5
|3
|4/12
|3/8
|6/8
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|K. Bishop
|10
|10
|0
|4/18
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|3
|5
|5
|E. Williams
|10
|6
|4
|4/10
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|36
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|B. Rush
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|26
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Baker
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Malone-Key
|17
|5
|3
|4/12
|3/8
|6/8
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|K. Bishop
|10
|10
|0
|4/18
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|3
|5
|5
|E. Williams
|10
|6
|4
|4/10
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|36
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|B. Rush
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|26
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Baker
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rodriguez
|8
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|M. Dadika
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Saliba Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Okeke
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. McManus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|32
|11
|24/64
|7/23
|11/16
|18
|200
|5
|2
|7
|11
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|13
|13
|3
|5/11
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|J. Durham
|12
|11
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|6/8
|0
|23
|1
|4
|0
|7
|4
|T. Gibbs
|11
|4
|5
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Pflueger
|10
|7
|5
|4/6
|2/3
|0/1
|3
|23
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|P. Hubb
|7
|1
|5
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|13
|13
|3
|5/11
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|J. Durham
|12
|11
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|6/8
|0
|23
|1
|4
|0
|7
|4
|T. Gibbs
|11
|4
|5
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Pflueger
|10
|7
|5
|4/6
|2/3
|0/1
|3
|23
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|P. Hubb
|7
|1
|5
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Laszewski
|16
|3
|0
|6/12
|2/7
|2/4
|1
|18
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|D. Goodwin
|15
|1
|1
|5/8
|3/3
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Doherty
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Carmody
|3
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Djogo
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Morgan
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|44
|24
|32/63
|12/25
|15/23
|11
|200
|5
|7
|7
|13
|31
-
SFA
1DUKE78
79
2nd 54.0
-
NCUMN
NDAK44
108
2nd 3:01
-
BUTLER
STNFRD58
51
2nd 5:52 ESP2
-
JACKST
UNLV27
36
2nd 20:00
-
UCDAV
CAL32
43
2nd 16:38 PACN
-
SIUE
UOP27
57
2nd 15:06
-
LONGWD
UCRIV30
31
2nd 16:48
-
NDAKST
IDAHO40
34
2nd 15:28
-
SAMHOU
CSBAK22
14
1st 6:01
-
4KANSAS
BYU22
19
1st 3:52 ESPN
-
COLOST
LOYCHI61
60
Final
-
NEAST
DRAKE56
59
Final
-
WMICH
SEATTLE55
59
Final
-
TNMART
GWEBB64
81
Final
-
WEBER
MURYST68
69
Final
-
NMEXST
SFLA65
45
Final
-
YALE
BUCK81
61
Final
-
UGA
3MICHST85
93
Final
-
BU
NCOLO55
78
Final
-
HAMP
SANFRAN73
89
Final
-
GRAM
PORTST74
84
Final
-
UCIRV
LALAF92
67
Final
-
BROWN
MASLOW63
75
Final
-
CALDCO
NORFLK64
54
Final
-
SALAB
MIAOH82
71
Final
-
ODU
WASHST50
66
Final
-
WISC
NMEX50
59
Final
-
UCLA
CHAMIN74
48
Final
-
IUPUI
STHRN77
83
Final
-
WICHST
SC70
47
Final
-
WILL
BALLST69
62
Final
-
WOFF
UMES67
42
Final
-
UTVALL
MOUNT61
64
Final
-
BRYANT
NH76
87
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
OKLA66
77
Final
-
FLTECH
FGC59
73
Final
-
FDU
ND66
91
Final
-
SUNYON
BING69
90
Final
-
ARIZST
PRINCE67
65
Final
-
KU
FIU82
96
Final
-
HOW
AMER69
86
Final
-
BRE
CIT47
90
Final
-
APPST
ETNST69
78
Final
-
CSE
DELST53
90
Final
-
COPPST
JMAD94
78
Final
-
GREEN
HIGHPT73
90
Final
-
FLACOL
STETSON60
72
Final
-
GOUCH
VMI32
98
Final
-
MERCER
STBON51
56
Final
-
NJTECH
RUT58
85
Final
-
CORN
NAVY61
72
Final
-
EANDH
NCWILM66
122
Final
-
FURMAN
ELON91
61
Final
-
RICH
18AUBURN65
79
Final
-
MOREHD
WMMARY84
95
Final
-
GMASON
NEB85
66
Final
-
STFRAN
ARKLR56
67
Final
-
WRIGHT
LSALLE70
72
Final
-
RADFRD
MNMTH63
80
Final
-
LINDER
ILL65
117
Final
-
NWST
LAMON69
77
Final
-
NCCU
SILL48
64
Final
-
CAN
ILLCHI94
64
Final
-
HOUBP
HOU73
112
Final
-
LAMAR
UAB48
57
Final
-
COLG
WISGB99
81
Final
-
CMICH
DEPAUL75
88
Final
-
LOYMD
NEBOM65
70
Final
-
DAYTON
VATECH89
62
Final
-
BMC
NICHST56
102
Final
-
NIOWA
WVU55
60
Final
-
COLCHRI
MONST46
82
Final
-
WYO
TCU47
64
Final
-
BELMONT
EWASH82
87
Final
-
21COLO
CLEM0
0127 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESP2