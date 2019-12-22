ARIZ
STJOHN

St. John's holds off late surge to beat No. 16 Arizona 70-67

  • Dec 22, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Nick Rutherford scored on a driving layup with 1:03 remaining, Julian Champagnie added two free throws with 0.2 seconds left and St. John’s beat No. 16 Arizona 70-67 in the Al Attles Classic on Saturday night.

LJ Figueroa scored 21 points and Rasheem Dunn added 14 to help the Red Storm (11-2) win their seventh straight. The last two have come without injured scoring leader Mustapha Heron.

Zeke Nnaji had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona (10-3). Nick Mannion added 19.

The Wildcats' previous two losses came against ranked teams.

St. John’s led comfortably but had trouble closing out Arizona despite the Wildcats making only two baskets over the final eight minutes. Part of that was because both teams were in double bonus down the stretch. At one point, Arizona scored 14 consecutive points on free throws.

The Red Storm didn’t trail until Max Hazzard made his first shot of the game, a 3-pointer with 1:21 remaining to put the Wildcats ahead 67-66.

After Rutherford scored on a drive down low, Mannion missed a 3-pointer then later came up short on a layup attempt with four seconds left.

Heron continues to be sidelined with a right ankle sprain he suffered Dec. 10 against Brown.

Figueroa bounced back after a poor shooting night against Albany on Wednesday to get the Red Storm off to a fast start. He had 16 points in the first half with a pair of 3s and capped a 6-0 run by making a buzzer-beating one-handed shot that he flipped off the backboard to extend St. John’s lead to 40-26.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: The Red Storm were sharp on both ends of the court and only had a few issues late in the second half after getting into foul trouble. The fact that they’ve won twice with Heron has to be encouraging, especially with Big East play opening next week.

Arizona: The Wildcats fell in a big hole early and ran out of steam after their late rally. The good news was that Arizona repeatedly attacked the basket in the second half and got to the free throw line.

STEERE’S DEBUT

Ian Steere scored two points in his debut with St. John’s. Steere missed the first 12 games while sitting out a year after transferring from North Carolina State. Steere played one game for the Wolfpack before transferring.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: Hosts No. 17 Butler on Christmas Eve in the Big East opener.s

Arizona: Hosts rival Arizona State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams Jan. 4.

re AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Mannion
1 G
L. Figueroa
30 G
27.5 Min. Per Game 27.5
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.0 Field Goal % 39.1
34.9 Three Point % 38.7
84.0 Free Throw % 70.2
+ 1 Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Josh Green 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr. 3.0
  Nico Mannion missed layup 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Green 29.0
  Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
+ 2 Nick Rutherford made layup 1:02
+ 3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Josh Green 1:37
  Rasheem Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:37
Team Stats
Points 67 70
Field Goals 19-48 (39.6%) 21-60 (35.0%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 2-13 (15.4%)
Free Throws 26-32 (81.3%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 40
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 27 25
Team 4 5
Assists 11 12
Steals 4 9
Blocks 8 1
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 22 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
Z. Nnaji F
24 PTS, 11 REB
home team logo
30
L. Figueroa G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Arizona 10-3 264167
home team logo St. John's 11-2 403070
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Arizona 10-3 85.1 PPG 40.3 RPG 17.6 APG
home team logo St. John's 11-2 80.6 PPG 47.6 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
22
Z. Nnaji F 15.9 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.0 APG 68.6 FG%
30
L. Figueroa G 15.1 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.3 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
22
Z. Nnaji F 24 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
30
L. Figueroa G 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
39.6 FG% 35.0
18.8 3PT FG% 15.4
81.3 FT% 78.8
Arizona
St. John's
Starters
L. Figueroa
N. Rutherford
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
D. Caraher
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 21 4 1 8/20 2/6 3/4 2 33 3 0 0 1 3
N. Rutherford 8 5 3 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 25 1 0 2 1 4
J. Roberts 6 6 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 16 0 0 0 3 3
J. Champagnie 6 5 0 0/4 0/2 6/6 1 27 0 0 1 2 3
D. Caraher 2 0 3 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 11 1 0 0 0 0
Starters
L. Figueroa
N. Rutherford
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
D. Caraher
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 21 4 1 8/20 2/6 3/4 2 33 3 0 0 1 3
N. Rutherford 8 5 3 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 25 1 0 2 1 4
J. Roberts 6 6 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 16 0 0 0 3 3
J. Champagnie 6 5 0 0/4 0/2 6/6 1 27 0 0 1 2 3
D. Caraher 2 0 3 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 11 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
R. Dunn
M. Earlington
D. Sears
I. Steere
G. Williams Jr.
M. Heron
J. Cole
J. McGriff
T. O'Connell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dunn 14 2 2 3/10 0/0 8/12 3 30 1 0 3 0 2
M. Earlington 7 1 0 3/5 0/2 1/1 5 15 0 0 0 0 1
D. Sears 4 6 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 16 1 0 1 2 4
I. Steere 2 0 0 0/3 0/1 2/2 2 4 0 0 1 0 0
G. Williams Jr. 0 6 2 0/2 0/0 0/2 2 23 2 1 0 1 5
M. Heron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. O'Connell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 35 12 21/60 2/13 26/33 25 200 9 1 8 10 25
NCAA BB Scores