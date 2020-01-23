MEMP
Horne helps lead Tulsa to big upset of No. 20 Memphis

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Things started out poorly for Memphis and just snowballed from there.

Jeriah Horne scored 21 points to help lead Tulsa to a surprisingly dominant 80-40 win over No. 20 Memphis on Wednesday night.

The 40-point margin of victory is the largest-ever for Tulsa against a ranked opponent.

Martins Igbanu had 11 points and six rebounds, and Brandon Rachal, the reigning American Athletic Conference's Player of the Week, also had 11 points for Tulsa (13-6, 5-1 American). The Golden Hurricane has now won four straight games following a stretch where they went 1-3.

''We were making shots, we had good looks and we shared the ball,'' said Tulsa coach Frank Haith. ''Jeriah was outstanding. Brandon didn't have one of his great nights but I thought he was really good. And I think Martins is coming around. That helps us when we have an inside presence and it opens up a lot of things for other guys when he's a factor in the paint area.''

Freshman Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points for Memphis (14-4, 3-2), which shot a season-low 28.8% from the floor. Achiuwa had eight points in the first seven-plus minutes, but wasn't much of a factor after that, although he did have a team-high six rebounds.

''We knew that they were going to play matchup zone,'' said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. ''When it didn't go well with what we were trying to do, guys didn't get tougher on the defensive end and that's what you have to do until you figure it out. We never figured it out offensively and we gave in on the defensive end.''

Memphis entered the day leading the entire nation in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to an average of 35% shooting, but the Golden Hurricane shot 50 percent (27 of 54).

That marked a season-high for both Tulsa and for Memphis to have allowed.

''We let our offense dictate the defense and didn't play any defense today,'' Hardaway said. ''We gave up 80 points. That's pretty embarrassing. I saw the energy way down, I'm not sure why. I just kept trying to urge guys in the huddle to get the energy up.''

Tulsa took a 23-point lead into halftime and just kept building on it well into the second half. After Horne's 3-pointer with 9:05 left, the Golden Hurricane led 67-32 and the Tulsa crowd of 4,668 chanted, ''Overrated,'' referring to Memphis. Fans then stormed the floor after the final buzzer.

''We just played great at both ends of the court,'' Haith said. ''We probably caught Memphis on not one of their best nights. Proud of our kids, how we fought, how we competed. There's not an area of the game that I didn't think we did well.''

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers came in connecting on 33.8 % of their 3-point shots, but had a difficult time from beyond the arc. After going 0-for-10 on 3-point attempts in the first half, Memphis made 2 of 11 in the second to finish at 9.5%. That marked the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane got off to a strong start, with Isaiah Hill's 3-pointer capping off a 17-4 run to give Tulsa a commanding 26-10 lead with 8:35 remaining in the opening half. They were able to maintain, and then build on, that advantage throughout the first half, taking a 40-17 edge into halftime. Tulsa continued its dominance into the second half.

TIP INS

Tulsa's biggest previous win against a ranked opponent was when the No. 15-ranked Golden Hurricane defeated No. 10 LSU 84-56 (26-point margin) on Dec. 22, 1952. . Memphis entered the day ranking second in the nation in blocked shots, averaging 7.0 per contest, but had just one. That was their lowest total of the season. . Tulsa had the edge in rebounds, 37-35, although the Tigers had a 21-19 advantage in the second half. . Memphis committed 20 turnovers, which Tulsa scored 24 points off of, while Tulsa had 11 that turned into just four points for the Tigers.

HE SAID IT

''We're going to respond, for sure,'' Hardaway said. ''I'm sure they're trying to figure out how we lost by 40, but it's easy to see we lost in all the toughness categories. No matter how hard you coach a young team, they still got to go out and execute it and today, it just seemed like they were taking Tulsa for granted. You cannot do that on this level.''

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers return home for just the second time in January, hosting SMU on Saturday.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane travel to Storrs to take on Connecticut in an early 11 a.m. start on Sunday.

1st Half
MEMP Tigers 17
TULSA Golden Hurricane 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
19:46   Personal foul on Jeriah Horne  
19:42   Turnover on Lester Quinones  
19:34   Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by D.J. Jeffries  
19:32   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
19:10   Malcolm Dandridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
18:57   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
18:35 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax 2-0
18:19   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:08   Alex Lomax missed layup  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
17:58 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Elijah Joiner 2-2
17:36   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Elijah Joiner  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
17:27   Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
17:27 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
17:27 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
17:08 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by D.J. Jeffries 4-4
16:47   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
16:34   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
16:26 +2 Martins Igbanu made dunk, assist by Jeriah Horne 4-6
15:53   D.J. Jeffries missed jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
15:31 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 4-9
15:04 +2 Precious Achiuwa made driving layup, assist by Lester Quinones 6-9
14:53   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
14:42   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:42   Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
14:26   Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by Damion Baugh  
14:17   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
14:08   Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh  
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris, stolen by Isaiah Hill  
13:40 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup, assist by Darien Jackson 6-11
13:40   Shooting foul on Isaiah Maurice  
13:40 +1 Brandon Rachal made free throw 6-12
13:34   Isaiah Maurice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
13:10 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 6-14
12:46 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Boogie Ellis 8-14
12:32 +2 Isaiah Hill made jump shot 8-16
12:12   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
12:04   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Lawson Korita  
11:51 +3 Darien Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 8-19
11:20   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
11:13 +2 Damion Baugh made dunk 10-19
11:06   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
10:43   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
10:31   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
10:06   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
9:47   Martins Igbanu missed hook shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
9:44 +2 Jeriah Horne made dunk 10-21
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Isaiah Hill  
9:16 +2 Jeriah Horne made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 10-23
8:52   D.J. Jeffries missed reverse layup  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
8:35 +3 Isaiah Hill made 3-pt. jump shot 10-26
8:00 +2 Damion Baugh made jump shot 12-26
7:45   Personal foul on D.J. Jeffries  
7:27 +2 Jeriah Horne made reverse layup 12-28
7:12   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax  
6:54   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
6:44 +2 Tyler Harris made jump shot 14-28
6:22   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
6:21   Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
6:21   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:21 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-29
6:00   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
5:49   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
5:49   Lester Quinones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:49   Lester Quinones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
5:22 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot 14-32
5:03   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
4:47   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
4:39   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
4:18 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot 14-34
3:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Memphis  
3:28   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Jayden Hardaway  
3:20 +2 D.J. Jeffries made dunk, assist by Tyler Harris 16-34
3:04   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
3:01   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Ugboh  
3:01   Jayden Hardaway missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:01 +1 Jayden Hardaway made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-34
2:40   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
2:35   Shooting foul on D.J. Jeffries  
2:35 +1 Elijah Joiner made 1st of 2 free throws 17-35
2:35   Elijah Joiner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
2:20   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
2:10   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
2:10 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 17-36
2:10 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-37
1:54   Jayden Hardaway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
1:31   Offensive foul on Brandon Rachal  
1:31   Turnover on Brandon Rachal  
1:19   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
57.0   Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
47.0   Bad pass turnover on Lester Quinones  
29.0 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 17-40
3.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jayden Hardaway  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by Lester Quinones  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MEMP Tigers 23
TULSA Golden Hurricane 40

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
19:35   Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa  
19:32   Jeriah Horne missed jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
19:20   D.J. Jeffries missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
19:13 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup, assist by Jeriah Horne 17-42
18:57   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
18:57 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 1st of 2 free throws 18-42
18:57 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-42
18:45 +2 Jeriah Horne made floating jump shot 19-44
18:36   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
18:29   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
18:13 +2 D.J. Jeffries made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 21-44
17:46   Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa  
17:27   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
17:20   D.J. Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
17:13   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:05   Offensive foul on Alex Lomax  
17:05   Turnover on Alex Lomax  
17:03   Out of bounds turnover on Jeriah Horne  
16:59 +2 Lester Quinones made jump shot, assist by D.J. Jeffries 23-44
16:28   Martins Igbanu missed jump shot  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
16:59   Jumpball received by Memphis  
16:59   Lost ball turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by D.J. Jeffries  
16:26   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
16:00   Lance Thomas missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
15:49 +2 Darien Jackson made dunk, assist by Martins Igbanu 23-46
15:39   Tyler Harris missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
15:33   Personal foul on Lance Thomas  
15:15   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
15:00 +3 Jayden Hardaway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Jeffries 26-46
14:36 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 26-49
14:21   D.J. Jeffries missed layup  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
14:10   Lawson Korita missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
14:04 +2 D.J. Jeffries made layup, assist by Tyler Harris 28-49
13:50 +3 Darien Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 28-52
13:33   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Lawson Korita  
13:31   Shooting foul on Boogie Ellis  
13:31 +1 Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws 28-53
13:31 +1 Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-54
13:21   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
13:02 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup 28-56
12:50   Tyler Harris missed jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
12:41 +2 Elijah Joiner made layup 28-58
12:35   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Jeffries  
12:31   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Rachal  
12:21   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Darien Jackson  
12:16 +2 Darien Jackson made dunk 28-60
12:05   Malcolm Dandridge missed layup, blocked by Brandon Rachal  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
11:53 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made dunk, assist by Damion Baugh 30-60
11:31 +2 Lawson Korita made jump shot 30-62
11:18   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot, blocked by Darien Jackson  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
11:11   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
11:11 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 31-62
11:11 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-62
11:01   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
10:57   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
10:54   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
10:45   Damion Baugh missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
10:22   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
10:22   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:22 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-63
10:10   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
9:45   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
9:45 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 32-64
9:45   Martins Igbanu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Isaiah Hill