20:00
Jumpball received by Illinois State
19:47
Jaycee Hillsman missed layup, blocked by Marcus Domask
19:45
Offensive rebound by Illinois State
19:41
Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III
19:17
+2
Lance Jones made layup
2-0
18:55
Zach Copeland missed layup
18:53
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
18:38
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:36
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
18:14
DJ Horne missed jump shot
18:12
Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois
17:48
+2
Lance Jones made jump shot
4-0
17:31
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:29
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
17:21
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:19
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
16:54
+3
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
7-0
16:34
Keith Fisher III missed layup
16:32
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
16:28
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup
7-2
16:12
Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Keith Fisher III
16:07
+2
Zach Copeland made layup, assist by Keith Fisher III
7-4
15:34
Eric McGill missed layup
15:32
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
15:19
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:17
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
14:50
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:48
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
14:44
Barret Benson missed layup
14:42
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
14:34
Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III
14:34
Turnover on Keith Fisher III
14:20
Marcus Domask missed layup
14:18
Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask
14:08
Marcus Domask missed layup
14:06
Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask
14:07
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
13:48
Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Antonio Reeves
13:30
+2
Abdou Ndiaye made dunk, assist by DJ Horne
7-6
13:00
Lance Jones missed jump shot
12:58
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
12:53
Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne
12:25
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:23
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
12:18
Antonio Reeves missed layup
12:16
Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland
12:14
+2
Zach Copeland made layup
7-8
11:57
Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Antonio Reeves
11:52
+2
Zach Copeland made layup
7-10
11:23
Trent Brown missed jump shot
11:21
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
10:54
Keith Fisher III missed jump shot
10:52
Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois
10:36
Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Ricky Torres
10:27
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:25
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
10:10
Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by Lance Jones
9:58
Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye
9:58
+1
Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws
8-10
9:58
+1
Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-10
9:42
Offensive foul on Zach Copeland
9:42
Turnover on Zach Copeland
9:17
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:15
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
9:00
+2
Dedric Boyd made layup, assist by Zach Copeland
9-12
8:53
Karrington Davis missed layup
8:51
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
8:41
Keith Fisher III missed layup
8:39
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
8:34
+3
Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones
12-12
8:08
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:06
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
7:57
Traveling violation turnover on Lance Jones
7:33
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:31
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
7:01
+3
Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot
15-12
6:43
+3
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Reeves
15-15
6:23
+2
Barret Benson made layup
17-15
6:04
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Harwin Francois
5:33
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:31
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
5:21
+2
Antonio Reeves made layup, assist by Keith Fisher III
17-17
5:21
Shooting foul on Barret Benson
5:21
Antonio Reeves missed free throw
5:21
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
4:57
Barret Benson missed layup
4:55
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
4:41
Out of bounds turnover on Zach Copeland
4:27
Marcus Domask missed layup
4:25
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
4:17
Rey Idowu missed layup
4:15
Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
4:02
+2
Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Ricky Torres
17-19
3:36
Harwin Francois missed jump shot
3:34
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
3:28
+2
Ricky Torres made jump shot
17-21
3:06
Bad pass turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Rey Idowu
2:57
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:55
Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu
2:51
Rey Idowu missed layup
2:49
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
2:33
Eric McGill missed jump shot
2:31
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
2:14
Personal foul on Trent Brown
2:14
Personal foul on Karrington Davis
2:09
Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland
1:53
Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Ricky Torres
1:48
+2
Dedric Boyd made layup, assist by Ricky Torres
17-23
1:23
Karrington Davis missed layup
1:21
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
1:16
Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson
1:09
Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:07
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
45.0
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
42.0
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
29.0
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
27.0
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
1.0
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
0.0
End of period
