Domask leads Southern Illinois over Illinois State 58-55

  • Jan 25, 2020

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Marcus Domask scored 19 points, including a go-ahead basket with 28 seconds remaining, and Southern Illinois beat Illinois State 58-55 on Saturday for the Salukis' first win at Redbird Arena since 2006.

Domask muscled into the paint to score with 28 seconds left for a 56-54 lead. After Zach Copeland made 1 of 2 free throws for the Redbirds, Barret Benson sank two at the line for SIU. Domask missed two free throws with 10 seconds remaining before Copeland wasn't close on a wild 3-point attempt.

Domask bounced back from a first half in which he scored only three points and the Salukis trailed 23-17. Eric McGill, scoreless in the first half, finished with 15 points. Lance Jones had 12 points.

Copeland scored 24 points with five 3-pointers with Jaycee Hillsman adding 11 points for the Redbirds (6-14, 1-7 Missouri Valley Conference).

The victory was the third in a row for the Salukis (11-10, 5-3) and ended a 12-game road losing streak to the Redbirds that dated to Dec. 29, 2006, when current Salukis head coach Bryan Mullins was a sophomore at SIU. The win also the first in eight true road games this season.

1st Half
SILL Salukis 17
ILLST Redbirds 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
19:47   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup, blocked by Marcus Domask  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
19:41   Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III  
19:17 +2 Lance Jones made layup 2-0
18:55   Zach Copeland missed layup  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
18:38   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
18:14   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
17:48 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 4-0
17:31   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
17:21   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
16:54 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 7-0
16:34   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
16:28 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 7-2
16:12   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Keith Fisher III  
16:07 +2 Zach Copeland made layup, assist by Keith Fisher III 7-4
15:34   Eric McGill missed layup  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
15:19   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
14:50   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
14:44   Barret Benson missed layup  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
14:34   Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III  
14:34   Turnover on Keith Fisher III  
14:20   Marcus Domask missed layup  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
14:08   Marcus Domask missed layup  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
14:07   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
13:48   Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
13:30 +2 Abdou Ndiaye made dunk, assist by DJ Horne 7-6
13:00   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne  
12:25   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
12:18   Antonio Reeves missed layup  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
12:14 +2 Zach Copeland made layup 7-8
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
11:52 +2 Zach Copeland made layup 7-10
11:23   Trent Brown missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
10:54   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
10:36   Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Ricky Torres  
10:27   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by Lance Jones  
9:58   Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
9:58 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
9:58 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
9:42   Offensive foul on Zach Copeland  
9:42   Turnover on Zach Copeland  
9:17   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
9:00 +2 Dedric Boyd made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 9-12
8:53   Karrington Davis missed layup  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
8:41   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
8:34 +3 Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 12-12
8:08   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
7:57   Traveling violation turnover on Lance Jones  
7:33   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
7:01 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot 15-12
6:43 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Reeves 15-15
6:23 +2 Barret Benson made layup 17-15
6:04   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Harwin Francois  
5:33   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
5:21 +2 Antonio Reeves made layup, assist by Keith Fisher III 17-17
5:21   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
5:21   Antonio Reeves missed free throw  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
4:57   Barret Benson missed layup  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
4:41   Out of bounds turnover on Zach Copeland  
4:27   Marcus Domask missed layup  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
4:17   Rey Idowu missed layup  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
4:02 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Ricky Torres 17-19
3:36   Harwin Francois missed jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
3:28 +2 Ricky Torres made jump shot 17-21
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Rey Idowu  
2:57   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
2:51   Rey Idowu missed layup  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
2:33   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
2:14   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
2:14   Personal foul on Karrington Davis  
2:09   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland  
1:53   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Ricky Torres  
1:48 +2 Dedric Boyd made layup, assist by Ricky Torres 17-23
1:23   Karrington Davis missed layup  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
1:16   Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson  
1:09   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
45.0   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
29.0   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
1.0   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SILL Salukis 41
ILLST Redbirds 32

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Offensive foul on Barret Benson  
19:37   Turnover on Barret Benson  
19:19   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
18:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois  
18:35 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot 17-26
18:10 +2 Lance Jones made layup 19-26
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III  
17:41   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
17:37   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
17:34   Offensive foul on Lance Jones  
17:34   Turnover on Lance Jones  
17:16 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Reeves 19-29
16:55   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
16:51   Eric McGill missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
16:49   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
16:32   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
16:32   Abdou Ndiaye missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:32   Abdou Ndiaye missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
16:20   Shooting foul on DJ Horne  
16:20 +1 Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
16:20   Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Brendon Gooch  
15:54   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
15:54   Marcus Domask missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:54 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-29
15:46   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Brendon Gooch  
15:33 +2 Marcus Domask made dunk, assist by Lance Jones 23-29
15:24   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
14:57   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Zach Copeland  
14:45   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
14:39   Abdou Ndiaye missed tip-in  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
14:32 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 26-29
14:22   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
14:09 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 26-32
13:44   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
13:32 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 26-35
13:09 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 28-35
12:57   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Eric McGill  
12:45   Lance Jones missed layup  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
12:38   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Marcus Domask  
12:37   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
12:26   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
12:04   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
11:55   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Brendon Gooch, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye  
11:29   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
11:16 +3 Brendon Gooch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 31-35
10:57   Traveling violation turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
10:31 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 34-35
10:18 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dedric Boyd 34-38
10:05 +2 Eric McGill made layup 36-38
9:41   Dedric Boyd missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
9:14   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
9:04   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Harwin Francois  
8:57   Lost ball turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by DJ Horne  
8:57   Personal foul on Harwin Francois  
8:43 +2 Zach Copeland made layup 36-40
8:18   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
8:02   Harwin Francois missed layup  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
7:55   Antonio Reeves missed layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
7:44   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
7:44 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 37-40
7:44 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-40
7:36   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Lance Jones  
7:29 +2 Lance Jones made layup 40-40
7:19 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dedric Boyd 40-43
7:06   Personal foul on Antonio Reeves  
7:06 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 41-43
7:06   Eric McGill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
6:44   Shooting foul on Brendon Gooch  
6:44   Jaycee Hillsman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:44 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
6:27   Eric McGill missed layup  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
6:19   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
6:14   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Brendon Gooch  
6:03 +2 Eric McGill made layup 43-44
5:51   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Brendon Gooch  
5:23 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 46-44
5:09   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
4:39   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
4:27 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 46-46
3:54   Barret Benson missed layup  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
3:39   Zach Copeland missed jump shot