20:00
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Fordham
20:00
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Fordham
19:34
Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot
19:32
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
19:18
+2
Joel Soriano made layup
22-45
19:02
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:00
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
18:49
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:47
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
18:29
+2
Luka Brajkovic made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
22-47
18:10
Ty Perry missed jump shot
18:08
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
18:01
+2
Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Joel Soriano
24-47
18:01
Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
18:01
+1
Jalen Cobb made free throw
25-47
17:51
Personal foul on Chris Austin
17:40
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:38
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
17:10
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:08
Offensive rebound by Fordham
17:08
Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham
16:48
Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:46
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
16:31
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:29
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
16:17
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
16:17
+1
Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
25-48
16:17
+1
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-49
15:58
Shooting foul on Bates Jones
15:58
Commercial timeout called
15:58
+1
Onyi Eyisi made 1st of 2 free throws
26-49
15:58
Onyi Eyisi missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:58
Offensive rebound by Josh Colon
15:57
Shooting foul on Bates Jones
15:57
+1
Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws
27-49
15:57
+1
Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-49
15:38
+2
Kellan Grady made jump shot
28-51
15:25
Chris Austin missed jump shot
15:23
Defensive rebound by Bates Jones
15:02
Kellan Grady missed jump shot
15:00
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
14:46
+2
Josh Colon made layup
30-51
14:21
Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:19
Offensive rebound by Bates Jones
14:07
+3
Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins
30-54
13:55
Personal foul on Kellan Grady
13:41
Jalen Cobb missed layup
13:40
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
13:40
Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi
13:20
+3
Luka Brajkovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyunjung Lee
30-57
12:59
Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:57
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
12:49
Shooting foul on Kyle Rose
12:49
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
30-58
12:49
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-59
12:37
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:35
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
12:07
+2
Luka Brajkovic made jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
30-61
11:49
Ty Perry missed jump shot
11:47
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
11:33
Traveling violation turnover on Luka Brajkovic
11:33
Commercial timeout called
11:11
Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee
11:00
Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic
11:00
Joel Soriano missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:00
+1
Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-61
10:47
+3
Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
31-64
10:24
+3
Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
34-64
10:27
30-second timeout called
10:27
Commercial timeout called
9:58
+3
Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
34-67
9:43
+3
Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
37-67
9:28
Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:26
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
9:27
Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
9:27
+1
Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws
38-67
9:27
+1
Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-67
9:07
Luka Brajkovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:05
Defensive rebound by Chris Austin
8:49
+2
Joel Soriano made layup
41-67
8:24
Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot
8:21
Defensive rebound by Fordham
8:00
Josh Colon missed jump shot
7:58
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
7:54
Joel Soriano missed jump shot
7:52
Defensive rebound by Mike Jones
7:37
Personal foul on Joel Soriano
7:37
Commercial timeout called
7:33
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
7:33
Kellan Grady missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:33
+1
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-68
7:05
Jalen Cobb missed layup
7:03
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
6:51
Offensive foul on Hyunjung Lee
6:51
Turnover on Hyunjung Lee
6:37
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:35
Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
6:14
+3
Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady
41-71
5:50
Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee
5:50
+1
Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws
42-71
5:50
Antwon Portley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:50
Defensive rebound by David Kristensen
5:37
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:35
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
5:28
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
5:26
Offensive rebound by Fordham
5:15
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:13
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
4:56
Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:54
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
4:45
+2
Jalen Cobb made jump shot
44-71
4:24
Kellan Grady missed layup
4:22
Offensive rebound by David Kristensen
4:18
Personal foul on Chris Austin
4:18
Bates Jones missed free throw
4:18
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
4:18
Jalen Cobb missed layup, blocked by Bates Jones
4:16
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
3:33
David Kristensen missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:31
Offensive rebound by Carter Collins
3:29
Carter Collins missed jump shot
3:27
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
3:15
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:13
Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
2:46
|
|
Hyunjung Lee missed jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Kristensen
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-71
|
2:31
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Kristensen
|
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Drew Dibble made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Wynter
|
45-73
|
2:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Drew Dibble
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
1:36
|
|
+2
|
Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Kyle Rose
|
47-73
|
1:17
|
|
+3
|
Drew Dibble made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cal Freundlich
|
47-76
|
1:03
|
|
|
Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cal Freundlich
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Malcolm Wynter missed layup
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Kristensen
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
David Kristensen missed layup
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Kristensen
|
|
23.0
|
|
+3
|
Malcolm Wynter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Kristensen
|
47-79
|
14.0
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Rose made jump shot
|
49-79