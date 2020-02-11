FORD
Davidson hits 18 3-pointers, beats Fordham 79-49

  • Feb 11, 2020

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Davidson hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and easily beat Fordham 79-49 on Tuesday night.

Mike Jones led the Wildcats with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Carter Collins added three 3-pointers.

Kellan Grady had 13 points for Davidson (12-11, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Luka Brajkovic added 12 points.

Chris Austin had 11 points for the Rams (7-16, 1-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Joel Soriano added nine rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Rams this season. Davidson defeated Fordham 74-62 on Jan. 19. Davidson faces Saint Bonaventure on the road on Friday. Fordham plays Duquesne at home on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

1st Half
FORD Rams 20
DAVID Wildcats 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Davidson  
19:34   Personal foul on Ty Perry  
19:22   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
19:07   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb  
18:53 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 0-3
18:38 +2 Chris Austin made jump shot 2-3
18:13   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
17:53 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot 4-3
17:36   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
17:14 +2 Joel Soriano made jump shot 6-3
16:56   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
16:42   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
16:21   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
16:12 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 6-6
15:52   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
15:29 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 6-9
15:07   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
14:59   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:59 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
14:59 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
14:48   Personal foul on Carter Collins  
14:36   Onyi Eyisi missed jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
14:18   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Hyunjung Lee  
13:47 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 6-14
13:25   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
13:17   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
12:56   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:35   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:28 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup 6-16
12:20   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
12:10 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 6-19
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:41   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:31 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 6-22
11:17 +3 Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Perry 9-22
11:09 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 9-24
10:53   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
10:34   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
10:34   Commercial timeout called  
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Hyunjung Lee, stolen by Kyle Rose  
10:11   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
9:56   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
9:40   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
9:39   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
9:27   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9:07 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 9-26
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:37 +3 Luka Brajkovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 9-29
8:19   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
8:18   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Hyunjung Lee, stolen by Onyi Eyisi  
7:51   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Cobb  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:31   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
7:30   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
7:12   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
6:47 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 9-32
6:23   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
6:03   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
5:50   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
5:35 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic 9-34
5:13 +2 Onyi Eyisi made jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 11-34
4:56   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
4:43 +2 Antwon Portley made jump shot 13-34
4:22   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
4:11   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
4:03   30-second timeout called  
4:03   Commercial timeout called  
3:42 +3 Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 13-37
3:29   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
3:16 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 13-40
3:13   30-second timeout called  
2:59   Chris Austin missed layup  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
2:38 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot 15-40
2:07 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 15-43
1:53 +2 Josh Colon made layup 17-43
1:35   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
1:11   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
49.0   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano  
48.0   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
41.0 +2 Bates Jones made layup, assist by Carter Collins 17-45
26.0   Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
14.0 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 20-45
1.0   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed jump shot, blocked by Joel Soriano  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FORD Rams 29
DAVID Wildcats 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Fordham  
20:00   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Fordham  
19:34   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
19:18 +2 Joel Soriano made layup 22-45
19:02   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
18:49   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
18:29 +2 Luka Brajkovic made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 22-47
18:10   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
18:01 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Joel Soriano 24-47
18:01   Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
18:01 +1 Jalen Cobb made free throw 25-47
17:51   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
17:40   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
17:10   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
17:08   Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham  
16:48   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
16:31   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
16:17   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
16:17 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 25-48
16:17 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-49
15:58   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:58 +1 Onyi Eyisi made 1st of 2 free throws 26-49
15:58   Onyi Eyisi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Josh Colon  
15:57   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
15:57 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws 27-49
15:57 +1 Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-49
15:38 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 28-51
15:25   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
15:02   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
14:46 +2 Josh Colon made layup 30-51
14:21   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Offensive rebound by Bates Jones  
14:07 +3 Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 30-54
13:55   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
13:41   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
13:40   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
13:20 +3 Luka Brajkovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyunjung Lee 30-57
12:59   Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:49   Shooting foul on Kyle Rose  
12:49 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-58
12:49 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-59
12:37   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
12:07 +2 Luka Brajkovic made jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 30-61
11:49   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
11:33   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:11   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
11:00   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
11:00   Joel Soriano missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:00 +1 Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-61
10:47 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 31-64
10:24 +3 Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 34-64
10:27   30-second timeout called  
10:27   Commercial timeout called  
9:58 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 34-67
9:43 +3 Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 37-67
9:28   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
9:27   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
9:27 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 38-67
9:27 +1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-67
9:07   Luka Brajkovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
8:49 +2 Joel Soriano made layup 41-67
8:24   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
8:00   Josh Colon missed jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
7:54   Joel Soriano missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
7:37   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
7:33   Kellan Grady missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:33 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-68
7:05   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
6:51   Offensive foul on Hyunjung Lee  
6:51   Turnover on Hyunjung Lee  
6:37   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
6:14 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 41-71
5:50   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
5:50 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 42-71
5:50   Antwon Portley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:50   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
5:37   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
5:28   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
5:15   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
4:56   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
4:45 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot 44-71
4:24   Kellan Grady missed layup  
4:22   Offensive rebound by David Kristensen  
4:18   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
4:18   Bates Jones missed free throw  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
4:18   Jalen Cobb missed layup, blocked by Bates Jones  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
3:33   David Kristensen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Carter Collins  
3:29   Carter Collins missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
3:15   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
2:46   Hyunjung Lee missed jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
2:31   Personal foul on David Kristensen  
2:31   Commercial timeout called  
2:31 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws 45-71
2:31   Josh Colon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:31   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
2:15 +2 Drew Dibble made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Wynter 45-73
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Drew Dibble  
1:51   Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
1:36 +2 Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Kyle Rose 47-73
1:17 +3 Drew Dibble made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cal Freundlich 47-76
1:03   Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Cal Freundlich  
42.0   Malcolm Wynter missed layup  
40.0   Offensive rebound by David Kristensen  
36.0   David Kristensen missed layup  
34.0   Offensive rebound by David Kristensen  
23.0 +3 Malcolm Wynter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Kristensen 47-79
14.0 +2 Kyle Rose made jump shot 49-79
Key Players
A. Portley
13 G
J. Gudmundsson
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
39.1 Field Goal % 41.2
33.3 Three Point % 31.3
68.9 Free Throw % 75.5