20:00
Jumpball received by Davidson
19:32
Carter Collins missed jump shot
19:30
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
19:18
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
19:16
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
18:57
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup
18:55
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
18:47
Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Kellan Grady
18:29
+2
Kellan Grady made jump shot
0-2
18:06
Offensive foul on Jermaine Harris
18:06
Turnover on Jermaine Harris
17:56
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup
17:54
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
17:42
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:40
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
17:19
+2
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot
0-4
17:05
Cyril Langevine missed layup
17:03
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
16:59
Cyril Langevine missed layup
16:57
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
16:52
Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
16:33
+2
Jermaine Harris made jump shot
2-4
16:23
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot
16:21
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
16:11
Jermaine Harris missed jump shot
16:09
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
16:00
Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Tyrese Martin
15:53
+2
Tyrese Martin made layup
4-4
15:37
Traveling violation turnover on Luka Brajkovic
15:37
Commercial timeout called
15:19
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
15:17
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
14:55
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:53
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
14:35
+2
Tyrese Martin made jump shot
6-4
14:35
Shooting foul on Hyunjung Lee
14:35
Tyrese Martin missed free throw
14:35
Defensive rebound by David Kristensen
14:10
+3
Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins
6-7
14:00
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
13:58
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
13:30
+2
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup
6-9
13:22
Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic
13:22
+1
Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws
7-9
13:22
+1
Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-9
13:03
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot
13:01
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
12:49
+2
Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris
10-9
12:26
+2
Kellan Grady made layup
10-11
12:13
Antwan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:11
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
12:03
+3
Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
10-14
11:51
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:49
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
11:32
+2
Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
10-16
11:24
Personal foul on Carter Collins
11:24
Commercial timeout called
11:14
Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:12
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
11:07
Cyril Langevine missed layup
11:05
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
11:02
+2
Tyrese Martin made tip-in
12-16
10:44
Bad pass turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by Cyril Langevine
10:35
+2
Jacob Toppin made jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine
14-16
10:22
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:20
Offensive rebound by Bates Jones
10:15
+3
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones
14-19
10:02
Fatts Russell missed layup
10:00
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
9:47
Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
9:40
Bad pass turnover on Kellan Grady
9:22
Jeff Dowtin missed layup
9:20
Offensive rebound by Rhode Island
9:22
Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic
9:09
+2
Tyrese Martin made jump shot
16-19
8:40
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:38
Offensive rebound by Davidson
8:38
Personal foul on Jacob Toppin
8:31
+2
Kellan Grady made jump shot
16-21
8:10
Personal foul on Bates Jones
8:04
Shooting foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
8:04
+1
Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws
17-21
8:04
+1
Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-21
7:42
Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine
7:42
Commercial timeout called
7:42
Bates Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:42
+1
Bates Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-22
7:29
Mekhi Long missed jump shot
7:27
Offensive rebound by Rhode Island
7:19
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
7:17
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
7:16
Jermaine Harris missed layup
7:14
Defensive rebound by Davidson
7:14
Personal foul on Tyrese Martin
7:03
Lost ball turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by Antwan Walker
6:55
Tyrese Martin missed layup, blocked by Bates Jones
6:53
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
6:39
Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:37
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
6:24
Antwan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:22
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
5:58
Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:56
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
5:48
Personal foul on Carter Collins
5:48
+1
Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws
19-22
5:48
+1
Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-22
5:30
+2
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Kellan Grady
20-24
5:17
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
5:15
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
5:10
Shooting foul on Antwan Walker
5:10
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
20-25
5:10
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-26
4:56
Personal foul on Bates Jones
4:56
+1
Jermaine Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
21-26
4:56
+1
Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-26
4:42
+2
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
22-28
4:42
Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris
4:42
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed free throw
4:42
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
4:31
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
4:27
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:25
Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
4:18
30-second timeout called
4:18
Commercial timeout called
4:08
Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:06
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
3:49
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
3:47
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
3:27
+2
David Kristensen made dunk, assist by Hyunjung Lee
22-30
3:09
Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
3:07
Offensive rebound by Rhode Island
2:54
+2
Jeff Dowtin made layup
24-30
2:38
+2
Kellan Grady made layup
24-32
2:25
+2
Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
26-32
2:23
30-second timeout called
2:00
Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:58
Offensive rebound by David Kristensen
1:46
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup
1:44
Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
1:43
+2
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup
26-34
1:33
+2
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
28-34
1:33
Shooting foul on David Kristensen
1:33
Cyril Langevine missed free throw
1:33
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
1:16
+2
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Hyunjung Lee
28-36
59.0
Jacob Toppin missed jump shot
57.0
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
53.0
+2
Tyrese Martin made layup
30-36
34.0
Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
32.0
Jeff Dowtin missed layup
30.0
Defensive rebound by David Kristensen
29.0
Personal foul on Jacob Toppin
29.0
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
30-37
29.0
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-38
4.0
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
2.0
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
0.0
End of period
