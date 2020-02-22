RI
DAVID

Davidson knocks off Rhode Island in overtime, 77-75

  • Feb 22, 2020

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 23 points, Bates Jones made the go-ahead free throws and Davidson upset Rhode Island 77-75 in overtime on Saturday.

Gudmundsson went to the line with 57 seconds left on Fatts Russell's fifth foul and tied the game at 73 before missing the second free throw. Jones got the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws.

The teams both made two free throws from there. A last-second heave from beyond halfcourt by Tyrese Martin went off the back of the rim.

Russell tied the game at regulation at 68-all on a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left after going 1 of 14 from the floor.

Gudmundsson made 11 of 14 free throws and had 12 rebounds and four assists. Kellan Grady added 21 points for the Wildcats (14-12, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Jeff Dowtin led the Rams with 21 points. Martin added 17 and Cyril Langevine 14 points and 11 rebounds. Russell, the league's second-leading scorer (20.2), had eight points on 3-of-17 shooting with five assists.

Rhode Island (19-7, 11-3) came in having won 12 of their last 13, including a 69-58 win over Davidson on Jan. 8. The Rams remain in second place, three games back of fifth-ranked Dayton (14-0).

1st Half
RI Rams 30
DAVID Wildcats 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Davidson  
19:32   Carter Collins missed jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
19:18   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
18:57   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Kellan Grady  
18:29 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 0-2
18:06   Offensive foul on Jermaine Harris  
18:06   Turnover on Jermaine Harris  
17:56   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
17:42   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
17:19 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 0-4
17:05   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:59   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
16:52   Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
16:33 +2 Jermaine Harris made jump shot 2-4
16:23   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:11   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
16:00   Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
15:53 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 4-4
15:37   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
14:55   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
14:35 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot 6-4
14:35   Shooting foul on Hyunjung Lee  
14:35   Tyrese Martin missed free throw  
14:35   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
14:10 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 6-7
14:00   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
13:30 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 6-9
13:22   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
13:22 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
13:22 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
13:03   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
12:49 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris 10-9
12:26 +2 Kellan Grady made layup 10-11
12:13   Antwan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:03 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 10-14
11:51   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:32 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 10-16
11:24   Personal foul on Carter Collins  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
11:07   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
11:02 +2 Tyrese Martin made tip-in 12-16
10:44   Bad pass turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
10:35 +2 Jacob Toppin made jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 14-16
10:22   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Bates Jones  
10:15 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 14-19
10:02   Fatts Russell missed layup  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
9:47   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Kellan Grady  
9:22   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
9:22   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
9:09 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot 16-19
8:40   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
8:38   Personal foul on Jacob Toppin  
8:31 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 16-21
8:10   Personal foul on Bates Jones  
8:04   Shooting foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
8:04 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 17-21
8:04 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21
7:42   Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Bates Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:42 +1 Bates Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
7:29   Mekhi Long missed jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
7:19   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
7:16   Jermaine Harris missed layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Davidson  
7:14   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
7:03   Lost ball turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by Antwan Walker  
6:55   Tyrese Martin missed layup, blocked by Bates Jones  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
6:39   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
6:24   Antwan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
5:58   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
5:48   Personal foul on Carter Collins  
5:48 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
5:48 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
5:30 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Kellan Grady 20-24
5:17   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
5:10   Shooting foul on Antwan Walker  
5:10 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
5:10 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
4:56   Personal foul on Bates Jones  
4:56 +1 Jermaine Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
4:56 +1 Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-26
4:42 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 22-28
4:42   Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris  
4:42   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed free throw  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
4:31   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
4:27   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
4:18   30-second timeout called  
4:18   Commercial timeout called  
4:08   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
3:49   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
3:27 +2 David Kristensen made dunk, assist by Hyunjung Lee 22-30
3:09   Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
2:54 +2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 24-30
2:38 +2 Kellan Grady made layup 24-32
2:25 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 26-32
2:23   30-second timeout called  
2:00   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Offensive rebound by David Kristensen  
1:46   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
1:43 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup 26-34
1:33 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 28-34
1:33   Shooting foul on David Kristensen  
1:33   Cyril Langevine missed free throw  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
1:16 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Hyunjung Lee 28-36
59.0   Jacob Toppin missed jump shot  
57.0   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
53.0 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 30-36
34.0   Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
32.0   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
30.0   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
29.0   Personal foul on Jacob Toppin  
29.0 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
29.0 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
4.0   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RI Rams 38
DAVID Wildcats 30

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
19:17   Traveling violation turnover on Kellan Grady  
19:02 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 33-38
18:48   Offensive foul on Luka Brajkovic  
18:48   Turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
18:27 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 35-38
18:06 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 35-41
17:52   Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
17:45   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
17:19 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 35-44
17:04   Jermaine Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
16:56   Offensive foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
16:56   Turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
16:42   Shooting foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
16:42 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
16:42 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by Antwan Walker  
16:12   Fatts Russell missed layup  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:08 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup 39-44
16:00   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
15:54   Offensive foul on Antwan Walker  
15:54   Turnover on Antwan Walker  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
15:27 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 41-44
15:02   Jumpball received by Davidson  
15:00   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
14:54   Fatts Russell missed layup  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
14:53   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
14:30   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
14:26 +2 David Kristensen made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 41-46
14:11   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
14:11 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 42-46
14:11 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-46
13:58 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 43-49
13:43 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 45-49
13:12   David Kristensen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
12:55 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 47-49
12:40   Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin  
12:40 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 47-50
12:40 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
12:21   Shooting foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:21   Mekhi Long missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:21   Mekhi Long missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:21   Mekhi Long missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:21   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
12:05   Traveling violation turnover on David Kristensen  
11:48 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot 50-51
11:26   Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
11:09   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
10:54   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
10:34   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
10:24 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 52-51
10:03   Traveling violation turnover on Kellan Grady  
9:47   Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
9:45   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
9:40 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 52-54
9:11 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 54-54
9:06   Lost ball turnover on David Kristensen, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
8:58   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
8:42   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:32 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 54-56
8:07   Offensive foul on Antwan Walker  
8:07   Turnover on Antwan Walker  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
7:28   Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
7:17   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
6:57   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
6:45 +3 Jacob Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 57-56
6:18   Luka Brajkovic missed layup  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
6:05   Jacob Toppin missed jump shot, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
6:00   Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin  
6:00 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-57
6:00 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-58
5:41