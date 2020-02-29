|
19:38
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Bronson Kessinger missed jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Bronson Kessinger made layup
|
27-39
|
18:47
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Mileek McMillan
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made jump shot, assist by Tre Williams
|
27-41
|
18:00
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
17:35
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made jump shot
|
27-43
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Sackey made driving layup
|
29-43
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
29-45
|
16:54
|
|
+3
|
Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
|
32-45
|
16:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas
|
|
16:30
|
|
+1
|
Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-46
|
16:30
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Ryan Fazekas
|
34-46
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made turnaround jump shot
|
34-48
|
15:47
|
|
+3
|
Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser
|
37-48
|
15:23
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Jordan Barnes
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
John Kiser missed layup
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
14:10
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams
|
37-51
|
13:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Jordan Barnes
|
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Cobie Barnes made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
37-53
|
13:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Kiser
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made fade-away jump shot
|
37-55
|
12:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Ryan Fazekas
|
39-55
|
12:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cooper Neese
|
|
12:33
|
|
+1
|
Donovan Clay made free throw
|
40-55
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Cobie Barnes made dunk, assist by Christian Williams
|
40-57
|
12:07
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Cooper Neese
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|
|
11:48
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
|
43-57
|
11:48
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Cooper Neese made layup
|
43-59
|
11:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ben Krikke
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed free throw
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Bronson Kessinger missed layup
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed layup
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cooper Neese, stolen by Daniel Sackey
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyreke Key
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed layup
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made reverse layup, assist by Cooper Neese
|
43-61
|
8:57
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser
|
46-61
|
8:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Kiser
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Mileek McMillan made jump shot
|
48-61
|
7:53
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed layup
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Ben Krikke missed layup
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
6:56
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup
|
50-61
|
6:52
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made fade-away jump shot
|
50-63
|
6:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Zion Morgan missed jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Cooper Neese
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ben Krikke
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:47
|
|
+1
|
Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-64
|
3:47
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
3:17
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Fazekas made fade-away jump shot
|
52-64
|
2:40
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot
|
52-67
|
2:30
|
|
|
Zion Morgan missed jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zion Morgan
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
52-68
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
52-69
|
2:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Christian Williams
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
De'Avion Washington missed layup, blocked by Eron Gordon
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan
|
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
|
54-69
|
2:05
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:36
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made jump shot
|
54-71
|
1:28
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan
|
|
50.0
|
|
+2
|
Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Zion Morgan
|
56-71
|
45.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keon Sellers
|
|
19.0
|
|
+1
|
Zion Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-71
|
19.0
|
|
+1
|
Zion Morgan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-71
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|