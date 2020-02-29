VALPO
INDST

No Text

Williams lifts Indiana St. over Valparaiso 71-58

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Christian Williams had a career-high 20 points as Indiana State topped Valparaiso 71-58 on Saturday.

Cooper Neese had 10 points for Indiana State (18-11, 11-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Tyreke Key had only 6 points. The Sycamores' leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, was 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

Daniel Sackey had 11 points for the Crusaders (16-15, 9-9). Donovan Clay added 11 points. Ryan Fazekas had 10 points.

The Sycamores evened the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Indiana State 86-77 on Jan. 18.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
VALPO Crusaders 27
INDST Sycamores 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
19:26   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
19:12   Bad pass turnover on John Kiser, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
18:59 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Williams 0-3
18:29   Daniel Sackey missed turnaround jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
18:20   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
18:16   Offensive foul on Jordan Barnes  
18:16   Turnover on Jordan Barnes  
17:57   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
17:46   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
17:17   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
16:54   Bronson Kessinger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
16:41   Shooting foul on John Kiser  
16:41 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
16:41 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
16:29 +2 John Kiser made jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 2-5
16:08   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Christian Williams  
16:00 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Christian Williams 2-7
15:50   Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes  
15:31   Daniel Sackey missed 1st of 3 free throws  
15:31 +1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 3 free throws 3-7
15:31   Daniel Sackey missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
15:09   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
14:47 +2 Ryan Fazekas made jump shot, assist by John Kiser 5-7
14:18 +2 Bronson Kessinger made reverse layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 5-9
14:06   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
13:57   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
13:58   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
13:56   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
13:27   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
13:27 +1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 5-10
13:27 +1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-11
13:02 +2 John Kiser made jump shot 7-11
12:37   Tre Williams missed layup, blocked by Zion Morgan  
12:35   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
12:28   Jake LaRavia missed jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
12:21   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
12:10   Personal foul on Zion Morgan  
11:55   Tyreke Key missed layup  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
11:53 +2 Jake LaRavia made dunk 7-13
11:36   Ben Krikke missed layup  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
11:32   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
11:04   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
10:50 +2 Eron Gordon made layup, assist by Zion Morgan 9-13
10:31 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 9-15
10:14   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
9:58 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Bacote 9-18
9:33 +2 John Kiser made fade-away jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon 11-18
9:12 +2 Cam Bacote made driving layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 11-20
8:51 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan 14-20
8:29   Traveling violation turnover on Cam Bacote  
8:26   Commercial timeout called  
8:15   Offensive foul on Ben Krikke  
8:15   Turnover on Ben Krikke  
8:03 +3 Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Bacote 14-23
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
7:22   Traveling violation turnover on Cobie Barnes  
7:02   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
6:46 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Cobie Barnes 14-25
6:31   Offensive foul on Donovan Clay  
6:31   Turnover on Donovan Clay  
6:15   Christian Williams missed layup  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Christian Williams  
6:07   Christian Williams missed layup  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Christian Williams  
6:05   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
6:05 +1 Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 14-26
6:05 +1 Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-27
5:57   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
5:57 +1 Donovan Clay made 1st of 2 free throws 15-27
5:57   Donovan Clay missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
5:34   Cobie Barnes missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
5:09 +2 Zion Morgan made layup 17-27
4:55   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
4:39   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
4:34   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
4:34 +1 Donovan Clay made 1st of 2 free throws 18-27
4:34 +1 Donovan Clay made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-27
4:20 +2 Bronson Kessinger made dunk, assist by Cooper Neese 19-29
4:12 +2 Daniel Sackey made layup 21-29
3:50 +2 Christian Williams made layup 21-31
3:26   John Kiser missed jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
3:08 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 21-34
2:49   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
2:32   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
2:09   John Kiser missed jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
1:46   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
1:30   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
1:18 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 21-37
1:16   30-second timeout called  
1:16   Commercial timeout called  
1:06 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 24-37
42.0   Bronson Kessinger missed layup  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
29.0   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
14.0 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 27-37
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VALPO Crusaders 31
INDST Sycamores 34

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
19:14   Bronson Kessinger missed jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
19:06 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup 27-39
18:47   Traveling violation turnover on Mileek McMillan  
18:20 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot, assist by Tre Williams 27-41
18:00   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
17:35 +2 Tre Williams made jump shot 27-43
17:26 +2 Daniel Sackey made driving layup 29-43
17:06 +2 Christian Williams made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 29-45
16:54 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 32-45
16:30   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
16:30 +1 Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 32-46
16:30   Christian Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:30   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
16:15 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Ryan Fazekas 34-46
15:57 +2 Tre Williams made turnaround jump shot 34-48
15:47 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 37-48
15:23   Jordan Barnes missed turnaround jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
15:04   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
15:03   Commercial timeout called  
14:39   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
14:29   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
14:17   John Kiser missed layup  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
14:10 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 37-51
13:50   Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
13:35 +2 Cobie Barnes made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 37-53
13:15   Lost ball turnover on John Kiser  
12:59 +2 Christian Williams made fade-away jump shot 37-55
12:35   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
12:33 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Ryan Fazekas 39-55
12:33   Shooting foul on Cooper Neese  
12:33 +1 Donovan Clay made free throw 40-55
12:19 +2 Cobie Barnes made dunk, assist by Christian Williams 40-57
12:07   Daniel Sackey missed jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
11:59   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Cooper Neese  
11:50   Christian Williams missed jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
11:48 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 43-57
11:48   30-second timeout called  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:33 +2 Cooper Neese made layup 43-59
11:32   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Cooper Neese missed free throw  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
11:12   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
10:47   Bronson Kessinger missed layup  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
10:28   Donovan Clay missed layup  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
10:16   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Cooper Neese, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
10:06   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
9:58   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Tyreke Key  
9:35   Mileek McMillan missed layup  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
9:23 +2 Tre Williams made reverse layup, assist by Cooper Neese 43-61
8:57 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 46-61
8:30   Shooting foul on John Kiser  
8:30   Tre Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:30   Tre Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:30   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
8:11 +2 Mileek McMillan made jump shot 48-61
7:53   Tre Williams missed layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
7:43   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
7:21   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
7:09   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by John Kiser  
6:58   Ben Krikke missed layup  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
6:56 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 50-61
6:52   30-second timeout called  
6:41 +2 Tyreke Key made fade-away jump shot 50-63
6:18   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
6:07   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
5:56   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
5:26   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
5:13   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
4:53   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Cooper Neese  
4:31   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
4:13   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
3:48   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:47 +1 Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 50-64
3:47   Christian Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
3:17 +2 Ryan Fazekas made fade-away jump shot 52-64
2:40 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 52-67
2:30   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
2:24   Personal foul on Zion Morgan  
2:24 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 52-68
2:24 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-69
2:22   Lost ball turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Christian Williams  
2:13   De'Avion Washington missed layup, blocked by Eron Gordon  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
2:07 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 54-69
2:05   30-second timeout called  
1:36 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 54-71
1:28   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
1:20   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
1:15   30-second timeout called  
59.0   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
50.0 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Zion Morgan 56-71
45.0   30-second timeout called  
29.0   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
19.0   Personal foul on Keon Sellers  
19.0 +1 Zion Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws 57-71
19.0 +1 Zion Morgan made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-71
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
J. Kiser
J. Barnes
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
48.1 Field Goal % 39.2
35.2 Three Point % 39.3
81.0 Free Throw % 81.2