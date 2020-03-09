WISGB
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) Jalen Tate made 10 of 15 free throws and scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 9:52 to play, and No. 2-seed Northern Kentucky beat third-seeded Green Bay 80-69 in Monday night's Horizon League tournament semifinal.

The Norse (22-9) play Illinois-Chicago in Tuesday's championship game.

Tate's layup put the Norse up 50-49 and Northern Kentucky pulled ahead by as many as six points before Green Bay closed to 62-60 on Amari Davis' jumper with 4:42 to go. Tyler Sharpe hit a 3 and made a layup to spark an 11-4 run and the Norse won going away.

Sharpe finished with 20 points and Dantez Walton scored 19 with 11 rebounds for Northern Kentucky.

JayQuan McCloud scored 16 points with four assists and Davis scored 14 with six rebounds. Cody Schwartz had 12 points and Trevian Bell had 11 with eight boards.

1st Half
WISGB Phoenix 30
NKY Norse 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Green Bay  
19:38   Manny Patterson missed layup  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Adrian Nelson  
19:29 +2 Dantez Walton made layup, assist by Tyler Sharpe 0-2
19:04   JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner  
18:48   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Tate, stolen by Cody Schwartz  
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Cody Schwartz, stolen by Jalen Tate  
18:31   Trevon Faulkner missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz  
18:28   Shooting foul on Dantez Walton  
18:28 +1 JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:30   JayQuan McCloud missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
18:28 +2 Manny Patterson made dunk 3-2
18:21   Personal foul on Amari Davis  
18:10   Dantez Walton missed floating jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Amari Davis  
17:58 +2 Amari Davis made driving layup 5-2
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Dantez Walton  
17:18   JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
17:16   Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud  
17:14   Offensive foul on Amari Davis  
17:14   Turnover on Amari Davis  
17:04   Personal foul on PJ Pipes  
16:51   Bryson Langdon missed driving layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud  
16:33   Cody Schwartz missed jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
16:20 +2 Bryson Langdon made driving layup 5-4
16:05 +2 Cody Schwartz made layup, assist by JayQuan McCloud 7-4
15:48   Dantez Walton missed layup  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz  
15:41   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Schwartz  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Tyler Sharpe missed floating jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on PJ Pipes, stolen by Bryson Langdon  
15:00   Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell  
14:52   Shooting foul on Adrian Nelson  
14:52 +1 Manny Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 8-4
14:52 +1 Manny Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-4
14:30   Trevon Faulkner missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Kameron Hankerson  
14:09 +2 Kameron Hankerson made jump shot 11-4
14:07   30-second timeout called  
13:44 +3 Bryson Langdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Faulkner 11-7
13:26 +3 Trevian Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Pipes 14-7
13:13   Personal foul on PJ Pipes  
13:05 +2 Tyler Sharpe made floating jump shot 14-9
12:46 +2 Trevian Bell made jump shot, assist by Josh McNair 16-9
12:27 +2 Jalen Tate made layup 16-11
12:14   JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Jalen Tate  
12:03   Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell  
11:47   Kameron Hankerson missed jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky  
11:44   Personal foul on Josh McNair  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Shooting foul on Kameron Hankerson  
11:31   Jalen Tate missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:31 +1 Jalen Tate made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-12
11:22   Personal foul on Tyler Sharpe  
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Kameron Hankerson, stolen by Dantez Walton  
10:57 +2 Dantez Walton made layup 16-14
10:51   JayQuan McCloud missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Tate  
10:45   Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Hunter Crist  
10:28   JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky  
10:01   Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Kameron Hankerson  
9:43   Personal foul on Jalen Tate  
9:35   JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Adrian Nelson  
9:11 +3 Jalen Tate made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dantez Walton 16-17
8:56 +2 Manny Patterson made layup, assist by Amari Davis 18-17
8:34   Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Jalen Tate  
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Dantez Walton, stolen by JayQuan McCloud  
8:22   Personal foul on Bryson Langdon  
8:15   Hunter Crist missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
8:06   Shooting foul on Paul Djoko  
8:06 +1 JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 3 free throws 19-17
8:06 +1 JayQuan McCloud made 2nd of 3 free throws 20-17
8:06 +1 JayQuan McCloud made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-17
7:44   Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Hunter Crist  
7:30   Trevian Bell missed jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Cody Schwartz  
7:18 +2 Cody Schwartz made turnaround jump shot 23-17
6:50 +2 Jalen Tate made jump shot 23-19
6:42   Lost ball turnover on Amari Davis, stolen by Bryson Langdon  
6:36 +2 Tyler Sharpe made layup, assist by Bryson Langdon 23-21
6:36   30-second timeout called  
6:36   Commercial timeout called  
6:22   Kameron Hankerson missed jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner  
6:12 +2 Trevon Faulkner made layup 23-23
5:53   Hunter Crist missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Silas Adheke  
5:27   Bryson Langdon missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell  
5:13   Shooting foul on Bryson Langdon  
5:13 +1 Cody Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 24-23
5:13 +1 Cody Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
4:58   Tyler Sharpe missed layup  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Jalen Tate  
4:46   Trevon Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Hunter Crist  
4:37   Cody Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner  
4:31 +2 Jalen Tate made layup 25-25
4:13   Lost ball turnover on Trevian Bell, stolen by Bryson Langdon  
4:03   Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Green Bay  
3:46   Cody Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner  
3:24   Jalen Tate missed jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by PJ Pipes  
3:17   Kameron Hankerson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Tyler Sharpe  
3:05 +2 Trevon Faulkner made driving layup 25-27
2:50   Personal foul on Tyler Sharpe  
2:50   Commercial timeout called  
2:50 +1 JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws 26-27
2:50 +1 JayQuan McCloud made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
2:28   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Tate, stolen by Kameron Hankerson  
2:22   Kameron Hankerson missed layup  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
2:11   Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Jalen Tate  
2:09   Shooting foul on JayQuan McCloud  
2:09   Jalen Tate missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:09   Jalen Tate missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Josh McNair  
1:52   JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky  
1:28   Offensive foul on Trevon Faulkner  
1:28   Turnover on Trevon Faulkner  
1:12   Shooting foul on Jalen Tate  
1:12 +1 JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws 28-27
1:12   JayQuan McCloud missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Paul Djoko  
52.0 +2 Dantez Walton made driving layup, assist by Paul Djoko 28-29
36.0 +2 JayQuan McCloud made driving layup, assist by PJ Pipes 30-29
33.0   Official timeout called  
6.0   Dantez Walton missed layup  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Amari Davis  
1.0   Amari Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WISGB Phoenix 39
NKY Norse 51

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Tyler Sharpe made driving layup, assist by Trevon Faulkner 30-31
19:26 +3 JayQuan McCloud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Hankerson 33-31
19:10   Tyler Sharpe missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
19:01 +2 Amari Davis made driving layup 35-31
18:44   Personal foul on Manny Patterson  
18:25   Shooting foul on Manny Patterson  
18:25 +1 Adrian Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-32
18:25 +1 Adrian Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-33
18:04   Manny Patterson missed layup  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Adrian Nelson  
18:00   Personal foul on Cody Schwartz  
17:41   Jalen Tate missed jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell  
17:35   Amari Davis missed jump shot  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Amari Davis  
17:30   Personal foul on Bryson Langdon  
17:23   Amari Davis missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen Tate  
17:16 +2 Tyler Sharpe made layup, assist by Jalen Tate 35-35
16:57   Personal foul on Tyler Sharpe  
16:47 +2 Cody Schwartz made jump shot 37-35
16:26   Jalen Tate missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
16:07   Jalen Tate missed driving layup  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz  
15:54 +3 Kameron Hankerson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Schwartz 40-35
15:38   Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud  
15:17   Shooting foul on Jalen Tate  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:18 +1 Cody Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 41-35
15:18   Cody Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Paul Djoko  
15:04 +3 Tyler Sharpe made 3-pt. jump shot 41-38
14:38 +2 Kameron Hankerson made jump shot 43-38
14:17   Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Bryson Langdon  
14:09   Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Adrian Nelson  
13:48 +2 Adrian Nelson made layup, assist by Bryson Langdon 43-40
13:35 +2 Trevian Bell made reverse layup, assist by JayQuan McCloud 45-40
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Bryson Langdon  
13:02   Lost ball turnover on Kameron Hankerson, stolen by Jalen Tate  
12:54   Tyler Sharpe missed layup  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Tyler Sharpe  
12:42 +2 Silas Adheke made layup, assist by Jalen Tate 45-42
12:33   Trevian Bell missed jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by PJ Pipes  
12:26   PJ Pipes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
12:15   Dantez Walton missed layup  
12:13   Defensive rebound by PJ Pipes  
12:02   Amari Davis missed jump shot  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Amari Davis  
11:53 +2 Amari Davis made dunk 47-42
11:42   Personal foul on PJ Pipes  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +2 Jalen Tate made layup, assist by Tyler Sharpe 47-44
11:04   Trevian Bell missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
10:44   Shooting foul on Amari Davis  
10:44 +1 Jalen Tate made 1st of 2 free throws 47-45
10:44 +1 Jalen Tate made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-46
10:41   Bad pass turnover on JayQuan McCloud  
10:29   Shooting foul on Kameron Hankerson  
10:29 +1 Jalen Tate made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
10:29 +1 Jalen Tate made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
10:19 +2 JayQuan McCloud made driving layup 49-48
9:52 +2 Jalen Tate made layup 49-50
9:52   Shooting foul on Kameron Hankerson  
9:52   Jalen Tate missed free throw  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kameron Hankerson  
9:31   JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
9:22   Shooting foul on Kameron Hankerson  
9:22 +1 Trevon Faulkner made 1st of 2 free throws 49-51
9:22   30-second timeout called  
9:22   Commercial timeout called  
9:22 +1 Trevon Faulkner made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-52
9:08   JayQuan McCloud missed layup, blocked by Dantez Walton  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Tyler Sharpe  
9:06   Personal foul on JayQuan McCloud  
9:06 +1 Tyler Sharpe made 1st of 2 free throws 49-53
9:06 +1 Tyler Sharpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-54
8:52   PJ Pipes missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky  
8:40   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Tate, stolen by Amari Davis  
8:32   Shooting foul on Trevon Faulkner  
8:32 +1 Amari Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 50-54
8:32 +1 Amari Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54