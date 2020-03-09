|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Green Bay
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Manny Patterson missed layup
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrian Nelson
|
|
19:29
|
|
+2
|
Dantez Walton made layup, assist by Tyler Sharpe
|
0-2
|
19:04
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Tate, stolen by Cody Schwartz
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cody Schwartz, stolen by Jalen Tate
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Trevon Faulkner missed jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dantez Walton
|
|
18:28
|
|
+1
|
JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
18:30
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson
|
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
Manny Patterson made dunk
|
3-2
|
18:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amari Davis
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Dantez Walton missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amari Davis
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Amari Davis made driving layup
|
5-2
|
17:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dantez Walton
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Amari Davis
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Turnover on Amari Davis
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on PJ Pipes
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Bryson Langdon missed driving layup
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Cody Schwartz missed jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Bryson Langdon made driving layup
|
5-4
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Cody Schwartz made layup, assist by JayQuan McCloud
|
7-4
|
15:48
|
|
|
Dantez Walton missed layup
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cody Schwartz
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Tyler Sharpe missed floating jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on PJ Pipes, stolen by Bryson Langdon
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Adrian Nelson
|
|
14:52
|
|
+1
|
Manny Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-4
|
14:52
|
|
+1
|
Manny Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-4
|
14:30
|
|
|
Trevon Faulkner missed jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Hankerson
|
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Hankerson made jump shot
|
11-4
|
14:07
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:44
|
|
+3
|
Bryson Langdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Faulkner
|
11-7
|
13:26
|
|
+3
|
Trevian Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Pipes
|
14-7
|
13:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on PJ Pipes
|
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Sharpe made floating jump shot
|
14-9
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Trevian Bell made jump shot, assist by Josh McNair
|
16-9
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate made layup
|
16-11
|
12:14
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Tate
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Kameron Hankerson missed jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh McNair
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kameron Hankerson
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Jalen Tate missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:31
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Tate made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-12
|
11:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Sharpe
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kameron Hankerson, stolen by Dantez Walton
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Dantez Walton made layup
|
16-14
|
10:51
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Tate
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Crist
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Hankerson
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Tate
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrian Nelson
|
|
9:11
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Tate made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dantez Walton
|
16-17
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Manny Patterson made layup, assist by Amari Davis
|
18-17
|
8:34
|
|
|
Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Tate
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dantez Walton, stolen by JayQuan McCloud
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryson Langdon
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Hunter Crist missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paul Djoko
|
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 3 free throws
|
19-17
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
JayQuan McCloud made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
20-17
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
JayQuan McCloud made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
21-17
|
7:44
|
|
|
Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Crist
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Trevian Bell missed jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cody Schwartz
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Cody Schwartz made turnaround jump shot
|
23-17
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate made jump shot
|
23-19
|
6:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amari Davis, stolen by Bryson Langdon
|
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Sharpe made layup, assist by Bryson Langdon
|
23-21
|
6:36
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Kameron Hankerson missed jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Trevon Faulkner made layup
|
23-23
|
5:53
|
|
|
Hunter Crist missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Silas Adheke
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Bryson Langdon missed jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bryson Langdon
|
|
5:13
|
|
+1
|
Cody Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-23
|
5:13
|
|
+1
|
Cody Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-23
|
4:58
|
|
|
Tyler Sharpe missed layup
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Tate
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Trevon Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Crist
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Cody Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate made layup
|
25-25
|
4:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trevian Bell, stolen by Bryson Langdon
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Green Bay
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Cody Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jalen Tate missed jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by PJ Pipes
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Kameron Hankerson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Sharpe
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Trevon Faulkner made driving layup
|
25-27
|
2:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Sharpe
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-27
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
JayQuan McCloud made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-27
|
2:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Tate, stolen by Kameron Hankerson
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Kameron Hankerson missed layup
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Tate
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on JayQuan McCloud
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Jalen Tate missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Jalen Tate missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh McNair
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trevon Faulkner
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Trevon Faulkner
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Tate
|
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-27
|
1:12
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Djoko
|
|
52.0
|
|
+2
|
Dantez Walton made driving layup, assist by Paul Djoko
|
28-29
|
36.0
|
|
+2
|
JayQuan McCloud made driving layup, assist by PJ Pipes
|
30-29
|
33.0
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Dantez Walton missed layup
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amari Davis
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Amari Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|