|
20:00
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson vs. Ari Boya (Sean East II gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby makes two point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|
0-2
|
19:24
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Ari Boya defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby offensive foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby turnover
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:28
|
|
+3
|
Sean East II makes three point jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:15
|
|
|
Elijah Childs blocks Matt Dentlinger's two point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Matt Dentlinger offensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Matt Dentlinger makes two point layup
|
4-5
|
18:02
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists)
|
4-8
|
17:44
|
|
|
Alex Arians misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Matt Dentlinger personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
David Wingett misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
+3
|
David Wingett makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists)
|
7-8
|
16:25
|
|
|
Matt Dentlinger shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|
|
16:25
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-9
|
16:25
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Elijah Childs shooting foul (David Wingett draws the foul)
|
|
16:11
|
|
+1
|
David Wingett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-9
|
16:11
|
|
+1
|
David Wingett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-9
|
16:03
|
|
|
Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Douglas Wilson steals)
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Douglas Wilson makes two point dunk
|
11-9
|
15:41
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson misses two point layup
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Noah Freidel shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:27
|
|
+1
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-10
|
15:27
|
|
+1
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-11
|
15:15
|
|
|
Alex Arians offensive foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Alex Arians turnover
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Alex Arians shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
14:56
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-12
|
14:56
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-13
|
14:37
|
|
|
Noah Freidel offensive foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Noah Freidel turnover
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Charlie Easley defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
+3
|
Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Matt Mims assists)
|
14-13
|
13:37
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Matt Mims defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Ville Tahvanainen steals)
|
|
13:02
|
|
+3
|
Kevin McAdoo makes three point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists)
|
14-16
|
12:38
|
|
|
Charlie Easley misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
Rienk Mast makes two point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
|
14-18
|
12:04
|
|
|
Rienk Mast blocks Luke Appel's two point hook shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Braves offensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Ari Boya offensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Ari Boya turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby offensive foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby turnover
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson misses two point layup
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
+3
|
Sean East II makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists)
|
14-21
|
10:16
|
|
|
Matt Mims misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson misses two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Douglas Wilson makes two point layup
|
16-21
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|
16-24
|
9:46
|
|
+3
|
Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists)
|
19-24
|
9:25
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Ari Boya personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Noah Freidel misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Baylor Scheierman shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:06
|
|
+1
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-25
|
9:06
|
|
+1
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-26
|
8:52
|
|
|
Noah Freidel misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point dunk (Sean East II assists)
|
19-28
|
8:15
|
|
|
David Wingett misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
+2
|
Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
|
19-30
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
Matt Mims makes three point jump shot (Alex Arians assists)
|
22-30
|
7:40
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Rienk Mast personal foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson misses two point layup
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Alex Arians defensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Jump ball. Alex Arians vs. Elijah Childs (Jackrabbits gains possession)
|
|
7:07
|
|
+3
|
Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Matt Mims assists)
|
25-30
|
6:43
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Charlie Easley defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
+3
|
Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot
|
28-30
|
6:08
|
|
|
Braves 30 second timeout
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-31
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-32
|
5:29
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point dunk
|
28-34
|
4:56
|
|
|
Alex Arians offensive foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Alex Arians turnover
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Charlie Easley misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Sean East II defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point layup
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Sean East II offensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Ari Boya offensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Charlie Easley shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|
|
3:38
|
|
+1
|
Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-35
|
3:38
|
|
+1
|
Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-36
|
3:27
|
|
|
Noah Freidel misses two point layup
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists)
|
28-39
|
2:59
|
|
+3
|
Charlie Easley makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists)
|
31-39
|
2:44
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Ari Boya personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Douglas Wilson makes two point hook shot
|
33-39
|
1:28
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo misses two point layup
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
David Wingett misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|
33-41
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Douglas Wilson makes two point layup
|
35-41
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|