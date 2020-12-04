SDAKST
BRAD

1st Half
SDAKST
Jackrabbits
35
BRAD
Braves
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Douglas Wilson vs. Ari Boya (Sean East II gains possession)  
19:46 +2 Danya Kingsby makes two point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 0-2
19:24   Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot  
19:22   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
19:01   Danya Kingsby offensive foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)  
19:01   Danya Kingsby turnover  
18:40 +2 Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot 2-2
18:28 +3 Sean East II makes three point jump shot 2-5
18:15   Elijah Childs blocks Matt Dentlinger's two point jump shot  
18:13   Matt Dentlinger offensive rebound  
18:10 +2 Matt Dentlinger makes two point layup 4-5
18:02 +3 Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists) 4-8
17:44   Alex Arians misses three point jump shot  
17:42   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
17:23   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:21   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
17:16   Matt Dentlinger personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
17:08   Danya Kingsby turnover (traveling)  
16:58   David Wingett misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Douglas Wilson offensive rebound  
16:48 +3 David Wingett makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists) 7-8
16:25   Matt Dentlinger shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
16:25 +1 Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-9
16:25   Elijah Childs misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:25   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
16:11   Elijah Childs shooting foul (David Wingett draws the foul)  
16:11 +1 David Wingett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-9
16:11 +1 David Wingett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-9
16:03   Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Douglas Wilson steals)  
15:57 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point dunk 11-9
15:41   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point layup  
15:39   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
15:32   Douglas Wilson misses two point layup  
15:30   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
15:27   Noah Freidel shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
15:27   TV timeout  
15:27 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-10
15:27 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-11
15:15   Alex Arians offensive foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
15:15   Alex Arians turnover  
14:56   Alex Arians shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
14:56 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-12
14:56 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-13
14:37   Noah Freidel offensive foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)  
14:37   Noah Freidel turnover  
14:09   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
14:07   Charlie Easley defensive rebound  
13:49 +3 Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Matt Mims assists) 14-13
13:37   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Matt Mims defensive rebound  
13:27   Douglas Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Ville Tahvanainen steals)  
13:02 +3 Kevin McAdoo makes three point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists) 14-16
12:38   Charlie Easley misses two point jump shot  
12:36   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
12:27 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists) 14-18
12:04   Rienk Mast blocks Luke Appel's two point hook shot  
12:02   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
11:53   Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot  
11:51   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
11:39   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:36   Braves offensive rebound  
11:36   TV timeout  
11:32   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
11:30   Ari Boya offensive rebound  
11:29   Ari Boya turnover (traveling)  
11:12   Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot  
11:10   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
10:54   Danya Kingsby offensive foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)  
10:54   Danya Kingsby turnover  
10:34   Douglas Wilson misses two point layup  
10:32   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
10:25 +3 Sean East II makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists) 14-21
10:16   Matt Mims misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Douglas Wilson offensive rebound  
10:09   Douglas Wilson misses two point layup  
10:07   Douglas Wilson offensive rebound  
10:05 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point layup 16-21
9:57 +3 Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 16-24
9:46 +3 Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists) 19-24
9:25   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
9:23   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
9:22   Ari Boya personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)  
9:16   Noah Freidel misses two point jump shot  
9:14   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
9:06   Baylor Scheierman shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
9:06 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-25
9:06 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-26
8:52   Noah Freidel misses two point jump shot  
8:50   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
8:31 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point dunk (Sean East II assists) 19-28
8:15   David Wingett misses three point jump shot  
8:13   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
8:07 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 19-30
7:56 +3 Matt Mims makes three point jump shot (Alex Arians assists) 22-30
7:40   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
7:38   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
7:37   Rienk Mast personal foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)  
7:40   TV timeout  
7:32   Douglas Wilson misses two point layup  
7:30   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
7:21   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:19   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
7:19   Jump ball. Alex Arians vs. Elijah Childs (Jackrabbits gains possession)  
7:07 +3 Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Matt Mims assists) 25-30
6:43   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
6:41   Charlie Easley defensive rebound  
6:28   Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot  
6:26   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
6:16   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
6:14   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
6:10 +3 Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot 28-30
6:08   Braves 30 second timeout  
5:56   Douglas Wilson shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
5:56 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-31
5:56 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-32
5:29   Douglas Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
5:14 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point dunk 28-34
4:56   Alex Arians offensive foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
4:56   Alex Arians turnover  
4:44   Darius Hannah misses two point layup  
4:42   Douglas Wilson defensive rebound  
4:29   Charlie Easley misses three point jump shot  
4:27   Sean East II defensive rebound  
4:17   Sean East II misses two point layup  
4:15   Sean East II offensive rebound  
4:01   Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot  
3:59   Ari Boya offensive rebound  
3:42   TV timeout  
3:38   Charlie Easley shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
3:38 +1 Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-35
3:38 +1 Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-36
3:27   Noah Freidel misses two point layup  
3:25   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
3:18 +3 Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists) 28-39
2:59 +3 Charlie Easley makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists) 31-39
2:44   Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot  
2:42   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
2:36   Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
2:18   Kevin McAdoo misses two point jump shot  
2:16   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
2:09   Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot  
2:07   Kevin McAdoo defensive rebound  
1:57   Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot  
1:55   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
1:55   Ari Boya personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)  
1:42 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point hook shot 33-39
1:28   Kevin McAdoo misses two point layup  
1:26   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
0:59   David Wingett misses three point jump shot  
0:57   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
0:33 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 33-41
0:01 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point layup 35-41
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
SDAKST
Jackrabbits
53
BRAD
Braves
43

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:46   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
19:44   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
19:26   Douglas Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Ari Boya steals)  
19:20 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 35-43
19:04   Elijah Childs personal foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)  
18:58 +3 Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Matt Dentlinger assists) 38-43
18:40   Douglas Wilson blocks Elijah Childs's two point jump shot  
18:38   Douglas Wilson defensive rebound  
18:28   Alex Arians turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
18:20   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
18:18   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
18:07 +3 Alex Arians makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists) 41-43
17:53   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
17:51   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
17:44   Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)  
17:33   Sean East II shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)  
17:33 +1 Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 1 of 3 42-43
17:33 +1 Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 2 of 3 43-43
17:33 +1 Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 3 of 3 44-43
17:19   Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass) (Baylor Scheierman steals)  
17:13 +2 Matt Dentlinger makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists) 46-43
17:00 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 46-45
16:44   Douglas Wilson turnover (traveling)  
16:35 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point dunk 46-47
16:27   Alex Arians turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Childs steals)  
16:23   Matt Dentlinger shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
16:23   Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:23 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-48
16:10   Douglas Wilson misses two point hook shot  
16:08   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
16:00   Douglas Wilson personal foul (Kevin McAdoo draws the foul)  
16:00   TV timeout  
15:49   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
15:47   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
15:28   Terry Nolan Jr. blocks Noah Freidel's two point jump shot  
15:26   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
15:18 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup (Ville Tahvanainen assists) 46-50
14:59 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point layup 48-50
14:41   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
14:39   Terry Nolan Jr. offensive rebound  
14:36   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point tip shot  
14:34   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
14:25   Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot  
14:23   Kevin McAdoo defensive rebound  
14:15 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point dunk (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 48-52
13:55 +3 Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot 51-52
13:29 +2 Ville Tahvanainen makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 51-54
13:18   Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass) (Kevin McAdoo steals)  
13:12 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Kevin McAdoo assists) 51-56
13:10   Jackrabbits 30 second timeout  
13:10   TV timeout  
12:51 +3 Charlie Easley makes three point jump shot (Baylor Scheierman assists) 54-56
12:38   Charlie Easley personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
12:26   Kevin McAdoo misses two point jump shot  
12:24   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
12:20