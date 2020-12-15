|
20:00
|
|
|
Liam Robbins vs. Kofi Cockburn (Marcus Carr gains possession)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point layup
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
19:38
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
0-3
|
19:25
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-3
|
19:05
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:54
|
|
+3
|
Liam Robbins makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
5-5
|
18:42
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point layup
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Liam Robbins shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
18:09
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-6
|
18:09
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
+3
|
Liam Robbins makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
8-6
|
17:31
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Trent Frazier shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
17:18
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-6
|
17:18
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-6
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Adam Miller makes two point jump shot
|
10-8
|
16:50
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Liam Robbins shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
|
13-8
|
16:00
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive foul (Eric Curry draws the foul)
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Eric Curry makes two point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
15-8
|
15:22
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams turnover (bad pass) (Tre' Williams steals)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:40
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-8
|
14:29
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup
|
16-10
|
13:44
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Tre' Williams shooting foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
13:21
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-10
|
13:21
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-10
|
13:12
|
|
|
Tre' Williams shooting foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|
|
13:12
|
|
+1
|
Andre Curbelo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-11
|
13:12
|
|
+1
|
Andre Curbelo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-12
|
13:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point dunk (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
18-14
|
12:44
|
|
|
Golden Gophers 30 second timeout
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
18-16
|
12:11
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
18-18
|
11:34
|
|
|
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen blocks Adam Miller's two point jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen personal foul (Da'Monte Williams draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point hook shot (Adam Miller assists)
|
18-20
|
10:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses two point layup
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point jump shot
|
18-22
|
9:33
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point jump shot (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
18-24
|
8:55
|
|
+3
|
Eric Curry makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
21-24
|
8:38
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Kalscheur steals)
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili personal foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Eric Curry misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson blocks Adam Miller's two point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins personal foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point layup
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point hook shot
|
21-26
|
7:21
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Marcus Carr blocks Trent Frazier's two point jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu offensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams offensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Da'Monte Williams makes two point layup
|
21-28
|
6:04
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen turnover (lost ball) (Da'Monte Williams steals)
|
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup (Trent Frazier assists)
|
21-30
|
5:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-31
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-32
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
23-32
|
4:24
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (back court violation)
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Golden Gophers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-33
|
3:47
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Adam Miller shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-33
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-33
|
3:15
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Both Gach turnover (bad pass) (Adam Miller steals)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Both Gach shooting foul (Trent Frazier draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-34
|
2:47
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-35
|
2:36
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Trent Frazier makes two point jump shot
|
25-37
|
2:20
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses two point layup
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Both Gach turnover (back court violation)
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (lost ball) (Eric Curry steals)
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
25-40
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr makes two point layup
|
27-40
|
0:55
|
|
|
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu offensive foul (Eric Curry draws the foul)
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Trent Frazier shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-40
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-40
|
0:09
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|