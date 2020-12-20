|
20:00
|
|
|
Nate Watson vs. Ike Obiagu (David Duke gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point finger roll layup
|
2-0
|
19:26
|
|
+3
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
2-3
|
19:02
|
|
|
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
|
|
18:56
|
|
+3
|
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
2-6
|
18:23
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves makes three point jump shot
|
5-6
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point pullup jump shot
|
5-8
|
17:37
|
|
|
Jared Bynum misses two point layup
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Noah Horchler steals)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu personal foul
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Noah Horchler makes two point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|
7-8
|
16:43
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu personal foul
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Nate Watson turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Nate Watson blocks Sandro Mamukelashvili's two point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel blocks Noah Horchler's two point layup
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jared Bynum defensive rebound
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Myles Cale offensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Myles Cale turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Samuel steals)
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point layup (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|
7-10
|
14:41
|
|
|
Greg Gantt shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
|
|
14:41
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-11
|
14:13
|
|
|
Jared Bynum misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point layup
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. blocks Sandro Mamukelashvili's two point layup
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes two point layup (Jared Rhoden assists)
|
7-13
|
13:36
|
|
|
Takal Molson personal foul
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Tray Jackson shooting foul (Ed Croswell Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:29
|
|
+1
|
Ed Croswell Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-13
|
13:29
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Pirates turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
13:07
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ed Croswell Jr. assists)
|
11-13
|
12:40
|
|
+2
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
11-15
|
12:15
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot (Ed Croswell Jr. assists)
|
13-15
|
11:55
|
|
+3
|
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Takal Molson assists)
|
13-18
|
11:28
|
|
+3
|
Greg Gantt makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|
16-18
|
11:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Bryce Aiken misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
David Duke kicked ball violation
|
|
10:34
|
|
+3
|
Takal Molson makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
16-21
|
10:13
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Samuel makes two point dunk (Takal Molson assists)
|
16-23
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Jared Bynum makes two point driving layup
|
18-23
|
9:09
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Nichols Jr. steals)
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Greg Gantt makes two point driving dunk (Jimmy Nichols Jr. assists)
|
20-23
|
8:42
|
|
|
Greg Gantt blocks Bryce Aiken's three point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point dunk (Jared Bynum assists)
|
22-23
|
8:33
|
|
|
Pirates 30 second timeout
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. personal foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Myles Cale offensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
David Duke personal foul
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Kris Monroe blocks Myles Cale's two point layup
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup (Greg Gantt assists)
|
24-23
|
7:33
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point dunk (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|
24-25
|
6:48
|
|
+3
|
David Duke makes three point jump shot
|
27-25
|
6:20
|
|
|
David Duke personal foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Friars defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Kris Monroe turnover (bad pass) (Myles Cale steals)
|
|
5:48
|
|
+3
|
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
27-28
|
5:45
|
|
|
Friars 30 second timeout
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point pullup jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|
29-28
|
5:07
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu misses two point dunk
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Greg Gantt turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point dunk (Jared Rhoden assists)
|
29-30
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point finger roll layup
|
29-32
|
4:12
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|
32-32
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
32-34
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|
34-34
|
3:08
|
|
+3
|
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
34-37
|
2:54
|
|
|
Nate Watson turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point dunk (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
34-39
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point dunk (Jared Bynum assists)
|
36-39
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-39
|
1:18
|
|
|
Nate Watson shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-40
|
0:57
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Noah Horchler turnover (lost ball) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jared Bynum turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jared Bynum steals)
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves offensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden shooting foul (A.J. Reeves draws the foul)
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-40
|
0:02
|
|
|
Noah Horchler personal foul
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|