EVAN
BRAD
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Braves gains possession)
|19:49
|
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|
|Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|19:38
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:25
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|19:23
|
|Jax Levitch offensive rebound
|19:17
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|19:08
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|18:22
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|3-2
|18:22
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|
|Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|17:55
|
|Noah Frederking personal foul
|17:55
|
|+2
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
|3-4
|17:28
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|17:15
|
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|3-6
|16:44
|
|Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:28
|
|Shamar Givance personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|16:25
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:23
|
|Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|16:22
|
|Elijah Childs turnover
|16:02
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|6-6
|15:49
|
|Elijah Childs turnover (traveling)
|15:49
|
|TV timeout
|15:27
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|15:25
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|+2
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup
|6-8
|15:16
|
|Shamar Givance shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|15:16
|
|+1
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-9
|14:56
|
|Elijah Childs personal foul
|14:40
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot
|8-9
|14:18
|
|Ja'Shon Henry offensive foul
|14:18
|
|Ja'Shon Henry turnover
|13:55
|
|Elijah Childs shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|13:55
|
|+1
|Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-9
|13:55
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:55
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|13:26
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (back court violation)
|13:03
|
|+3
|Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists)
|12-9
|12:37
|
|Evan Kuhlman blocks Ja'Shon Henry's two point jump shot
|12:37
|
|Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Jawaun Newton turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Shon Henry steals)
|12:35
|
|Danya Kingsby turnover
|12:07
|
|Trey Hall misses two point layup
|12:05
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|Jayson Kent turnover (out of bounds)
|11:41
|
|Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|11:41
|
|TV timeout
|11:32
|
|Noah Frederking offensive foul
|11:32
|
|Noah Frederking turnover
|11:20
|
|+3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot
|12-12
|11:08
|
|Darius Hannah personal foul
|10:56
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|10:48
|
|Gage Bobe personal foul
|10:38
|
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
|12-14
|10:08
|
|Devan Straub turnover (out of bounds)
|9:57
|
|Trey Hall blocks Ville Tahvanainen's two point layup
|9:55
|
|Braves offensive rebound
|9:44
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|9:19
|
|+3
|Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|15-14
|9:01
|
|Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass) (Jawaun Newton steals)
|8:35
|
|Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|
|Trey Hall offensive rebound
|8:12
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point layup
|8:10
|
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|8:05
|
|Ville Tahvanainen personal foul
|8:05
|
|Braves 30 second timeout
|8:05
|
|TV timeout
|7:51
|
|Darius Hannah blocks Evan Kuhlman's two point layup
|7:49
|
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|7:45
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|7:40
|
|+3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists)
|15-17
|7:11
|
|Darius Hannah blocks Trey Hall's two point dunk
|7:09
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|7:05
|
|Antonio Thomas misses two point jump shot
|7:03
|
|Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|7:01
|
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point dunk
|15-19
|6:40
|
|Jawaun Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:40
|
|Danya Kingsby personal foul
|6:40
|
|Jawaun Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:40
|
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|6:20
|
|Danya Kingsby turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)
|6:11
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|6:09
|
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|5:57
|
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point jump shot
|15-21
|5:41
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|18-21
|5:26
|
|+2
|Ville Tahvanainen makes two point layup
|18-23
|4:57
|
|Rienk Mast blocks Trey Hall's three point jump shot
|4:54
|
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|4:49
|
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point dunk (Antonio Thomas assists)
|18-25
|4:26
|
|Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass)
|4:08
|
|Sean East II misses two point jump shot
|4:06
|
|Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|4:00
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
|18-27
|3:29
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|3:12
|
|Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|3:12
|
|TV timeout
|3:12
|
|+1
|Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-28
|3:12
|
|Elijah Childs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:12
|
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|3:09
|
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup
|18-30
|2:40
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot
|20-30
|2:39
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|2:39
|
|+1
|Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-30
|2:28
|
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point layup
|21-32
|2:03
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|1:54
|
|+3
|Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists)
|24-32
|1:30
|
|Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot
|1:28
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. offensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Rienk Mast turnover (traveling)
|1:09
|
|+3
|Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot
|27-32
|0:59
|
|Darius Hannah personal foul
|0:29
|
|Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:14
|
|+2
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point jump shot
|27-34
|0:02
|
|Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Childs steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:53
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
|27-36
|19:28
|
|Sean East II personal foul
|19:11
|
|Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|
|Noah Frederking offensive rebound
|18:48
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|18:40
|
|+2
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup
|27-38
|18:40
|
|Jax Levitch shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|18:40
|
|+1
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-39
|18:18
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|18:16
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|18:08
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|17:38
|
|+2
|Noah Frederking makes two point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|29-39
|17:25
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point alley-oop dunk (Sean East II assists)
|29-41
|17:04
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|32-41
|16:49
|
|Ville Tahvanainen turnover (lost ball) (Noah Frederking steals)
|16:47
|
|Noah Frederking misses two point dunk
|16:45
|
|Sean East II defensive rebound
|16:40
|
|Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|16:30
|
|Ville Tahvanainen personal foul
|16:30
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Sean East II personal foul
|15:59
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|34-41
|15:39
|
|Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass) (Iyen Enaruna steals)
|15:22
|
|+3
|Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|37-41
|15:18
|
|TV timeout
|15:18
|
|TV timeout
|15:07
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|15:07
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul
|15:04
|
|TV timeout
|14:46
|
|Ja'Shon Henry personal foul
|14:27
|
|Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|
|Shamar Givance offensive rebound
|14:18
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point layup
|14:16
|
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|14:17
|
|Shamar Givance personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
|14:03
|
|+2
|Antonio Thomas makes two point layup
|37-43
|13:36
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|13:34
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|13:35
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|13:35
|
|+1
|Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-43
|13:35
|
|+1
|Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-43
|13:21
|
|Evan Kuhlman personal foul
|13:13
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
|39-45
|12:42
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
|39-47
|12:10
|
|+3
|Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|42-47
|11:59
|
|Gage Bobe shooting foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)
|11:59
|
|TV timeout
|11:59
|
|+1
|Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-48
|11:59
|
|+1
|Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-49
|11:30
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|42-51
|10:33
|
|Gage Bobe turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
|10:04
|
|+2
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup (Darius Hannah assists)
|42-53
|9:54
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|9:44
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists)
|45-53
|9:31
|
|Rienk Mast misses two point layup
|9:29
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|9:07
|
|Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|8:55
|
|Jax Levitch shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|8:55
|
|+1
|Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-54
|8:55
|
|Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:55
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|8:31
|
|Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|8:31
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-54
|8:31
|
|Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:31
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|8:20
|
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|8:18
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists)
|49-54
|7:48
|
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|7:22
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
|49-56
|6:58
|
|Ja'Shon Henry blocks Evan Kuhlman's two point layup
|6:56
|
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|6:58
|
|TV timeout
|6:48
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|6:41
|
|+1
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-57
|6:41
|
|+1
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-58
|6:16
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|5:46
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|5:35
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|5:23
|
|Shamar Givance offensive rebound
|5:23
|
|+3
|Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|52-58
|5:20
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|5:08
|
|Iyen Enaruna blocks Elijah Childs's two point layup
|5:06
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|4:38
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point layup
|54-58
|4:28
|
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|54-60
|4:12
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|57-60
|3:58
|
|Jawaun Newton personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)
|3:58
|