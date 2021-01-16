EVAN
BRAD

1st Half
EVAN
Aces
27
BRAD
Braves
34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Braves gains possession)  
19:49   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
19:38 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup 0-2
19:25   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
19:23   Jax Levitch offensive rebound  
19:17   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
19:15   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
19:08   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:06   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
18:22 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 3-2
18:22   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
17:55   Noah Frederking personal foul  
17:55 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 3-4
17:28   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
17:26   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
17:15 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 3-6
16:44   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:28   Shamar Givance personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
16:25   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:23   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
16:22   Elijah Childs turnover  
16:02 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 6-6
15:49   Elijah Childs turnover (traveling)  
15:49   TV timeout  
15:27   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
15:25   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
15:16 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup 6-8
15:16   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
15:16 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-9
14:56   Elijah Childs personal foul  
14:40 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot 8-9
14:18   Ja'Shon Henry offensive foul  
14:18   Ja'Shon Henry turnover  
13:55   Elijah Childs shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
13:55 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-9
13:55   Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:55   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
13:26   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (back court violation)  
13:03 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists) 12-9
12:37   Evan Kuhlman blocks Ja'Shon Henry's two point jump shot  
12:37   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
12:37   Jawaun Newton turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Shon Henry steals)  
12:35   Danya Kingsby turnover  
12:07   Trey Hall misses two point layup  
12:05   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
12:02   Jayson Kent turnover (out of bounds)  
11:41   Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
11:41   TV timeout  
11:32   Noah Frederking offensive foul  
11:32   Noah Frederking turnover  
11:20 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot 12-12
11:08   Darius Hannah personal foul  
10:56   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
10:54   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
10:48   Gage Bobe personal foul  
10:38 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Ville Tahvanainen assists) 12-14
10:08   Devan Straub turnover (out of bounds)  
9:57   Trey Hall blocks Ville Tahvanainen's two point layup  
9:55   Braves offensive rebound  
9:44   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
9:19 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 15-14
9:01   Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
8:35   Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot  
8:33   Trey Hall offensive rebound  
8:12   Jawaun Newton misses two point layup  
8:10   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
8:05   Ville Tahvanainen personal foul  
8:05   Braves 30 second timeout  
8:05   TV timeout  
7:51   Darius Hannah blocks Evan Kuhlman's two point layup  
7:49   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
7:45   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
7:40 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists) 15-17
7:11   Darius Hannah blocks Trey Hall's two point dunk  
7:09   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
7:05   Antonio Thomas misses two point jump shot  
7:03   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
7:01 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point dunk 15-19
6:40   Jawaun Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:40   Danya Kingsby personal foul  
6:40   Jawaun Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:40   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
6:20   Danya Kingsby turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
6:11   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
6:09   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
5:57 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point jump shot 15-21
5:41 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 18-21
5:26 +2 Ville Tahvanainen makes two point layup 18-23
4:57   Rienk Mast blocks Trey Hall's three point jump shot  
4:54   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
4:49 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point dunk (Antonio Thomas assists) 18-25
4:26   Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass)  
4:08   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
4:06   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
4:00 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot 18-27
3:29   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
3:27   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
3:12   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
3:12   TV timeout  
3:12 +1 Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-28
3:12   Elijah Childs misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:12   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
3:09 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup 18-30
2:40 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot 20-30
2:39   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
2:39 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-30
2:28 +2 Sean East II makes two point layup 21-32
2:03   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
2:01   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
1:54 +3 Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists) 24-32
1:30   Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot  
1:28   Terry Nolan Jr. offensive rebound  
1:25   Rienk Mast turnover (traveling)  
1:09 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot 27-32
0:59   Darius Hannah personal foul  
0:29   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:14 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point jump shot 27-34
0:02   Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Childs steals)  

2nd Half
EVAN
Aces
33
BRAD
Braves
35

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 27-36
19:28   Sean East II personal foul  
19:11   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
19:09   Noah Frederking offensive rebound  
18:48   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
18:40 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup 27-38
18:40   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
18:40 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 27-39
18:18   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
18:16   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
18:08   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:06   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
17:38 +2 Noah Frederking makes two point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists) 29-39
17:25 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point alley-oop dunk (Sean East II assists) 29-41
17:04 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 32-41
16:49   Ville Tahvanainen turnover (lost ball) (Noah Frederking steals)  
16:47   Noah Frederking misses two point dunk  
16:45   Sean East II defensive rebound  
16:40   Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
16:30   Ville Tahvanainen personal foul  
16:30   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
16:28   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
16:13   Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
16:02   Sean East II personal foul  
15:59 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists) 34-41
15:39   Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass) (Iyen Enaruna steals)  
15:22 +3 Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 37-41
15:18   TV timeout  
15:18   TV timeout  
15:07   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
15:07   Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul  
15:04   TV timeout  
14:46   Ja'Shon Henry personal foul  
14:27   Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot  
14:25   Shamar Givance offensive rebound  
14:18   Jawaun Newton misses two point layup  
14:16   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
14:17   Shamar Givance personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
14:03 +2 Antonio Thomas makes two point layup 37-43
13:36   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
13:34   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
13:35   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
13:35 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-43
13:35 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-43
13:21   Evan Kuhlman personal foul  
13:13 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot 39-45
12:42   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
12:28 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot 39-47
12:10 +3 Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 42-47
11:59   Gage Bobe shooting foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-48
11:59 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-49
11:30   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
11:28   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
11:08 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 42-51
10:33   Gage Bobe turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)  
10:04 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point layup (Darius Hannah assists) 42-53
9:54   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
9:44 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists) 45-53
9:31   Rienk Mast misses two point layup  
9:29   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
9:07   Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot  
9:05   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
8:55   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
8:55 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-54
8:55   Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:55   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
8:31   Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
8:31 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-54
8:31   Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:31   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
8:20   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
8:18   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
7:58 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists) 49-54
7:48   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
7:31   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
7:29   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
7:22 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 49-56
6:58   Ja'Shon Henry blocks Evan Kuhlman's two point layup  
6:56   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
6:58   TV timeout  
6:48   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
6:41   Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
6:41 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-57
6:41 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-58
6:16   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
6:14   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
5:46   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:44   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
5:35   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
5:23   Shamar Givance offensive rebound  
5:23 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 52-58
5:20   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
5:08   Iyen Enaruna blocks Elijah Childs's two point layup  
5:06   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
4:38 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point layup 54-58
4:28 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 54-60
4:12 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 57-60
3:58   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)  
3:58