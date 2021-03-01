Sunday had only a couple of bubble games, but they were important ones.

Michigan State missed a chance to add a win over Maryland to help build a cushion in its record for the upcoming games against Michigan. This puts even more importance on the home game with Indiana on Tuesday.

Utah State continued to keep its somewhat marginal at-large chances alive with a convincing win over Nevada.

On Monday, we have a double-bubble game in the ACC and the A-10 wraps up its regular season with a couple of bubble games.

Here are the bubble teams in action Monday. All times Eastern