Sunday had only a couple of bubble games, but they were important ones.
Michigan State missed a chance to add a win over Maryland to help build a cushion in its record for the upcoming games against Michigan. This puts even more importance on the home game with Indiana on Tuesday.
Utah State continued to keep its somewhat marginal at-large chances alive with a convincing win over Nevada.
On Monday, we have a double-bubble game in the ACC and the A-10 wraps up its regular season with a couple of bubble games.
Here are the bubble teams in action Monday. All times Eastern
|at Syracuse, 7 p.m. (ESPN) -- The Tar Heels have played themselves onto the bottom of the bracket with a win over Florida State, but they are far from safe. This is an important week for them as well, as they also host Duke to end the regular season.
|vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ESPN) -- Syracuse is about out of time and chances. The Orange are 0-6 in Quad 1 games, all on the road, and were swept by Pitt. It's going to take more than their win over Virginia Tech to counteract that. Ideally, they could get a quality win away from home, but that cannot happen until the ACC Tournament.
|vs. FIU, 1 p.m. (ESPN+) -- Western Kentucky took care of FIU on Sunday the way a potential NCAA Tournament team should, winning by 33 over the Quad 4 Panthers. A loss to FIU in the second half of a back-to-back means the Hilltoppers at-large hopes go away.
|vs. Dayton, 5 p.m. (ESPNU) -- The Bonnies are already the outright Atlantic 10 champion, but they still harbor at-large tournament hopes in case they take a loss in the conference tournament. A loss to the Flyers at home would put those hopes in doubt.
|vs. UMass, 6 p.m. (No TV) -- The two bad losses the Billikens took after coming out of their lengthy COVID-19 pause may mean having to win the conference tournament to get in the NCAA Tournament. That will be definitely true if they lose to the Minutemen.
|vs. Arizona, 9 p.m. (ESPN2) -- This would be a double-bubble game if not for Arizona's self-imposed postseason ban. That means a chance for another decent win on a resume lacking anything better. The Ducks are suffering from losing their entire nonconference schedule and playing in a relatively weak Pac-12. They lost their only game with USC, but do get a home tilt with UCLA next. Oregon needs a strong finish.
|vs. Air Force, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) -- The Rams have played the fewest games of any of the top four teams in the Mountain West, but they did split all three series with the other contenders, including two road-and-road series. They also have a 20-point loss at St. Mary's. CSU has nothing but games that can hurt them left on the schedule, so they need to keep their three-game winning streak going.