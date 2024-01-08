|
|
|MT
|SDST
South Dakota State repeats as FCS champs with 29th consecutive win, 23-3 over Montana
FRISCO, Texas (AP) South Dakota State never bought into all the hype as defending FCS national champions. With standout quarterback Mark Gronowski and a stifling defense, the Jackrabbits just went out and won another title.
“That first one was ... really, really sweet, just because it was that first one," said Gronowski, who started his third Football Championship Subdivision title game. “We got to see the other team do it three years ago and be up on that stage where we weren't, so I think that’s part of the thing that makes this whole thing so much sweeter.”
Gronowski ran for a touchdown and threw for another after halftime as SDSU repeated as champions with a 23-3 win over Montana on Sunday. The Jackrabbits have won 29 games in a row, including over North Dakota State last year for their first national title.
“With as much hype surrounding this football program, we never paid much attention to it. We stayed consistent. We worked extremely hard week in and week out, and this is the result,” said Jimmy Rogers, the first-year head coach with a 15-0 record after being South Dakota State's defensive coordinator last season.
SDSU linebacker Adam Boch stuffed running back Eli Gillman for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1 on Montana's opening drive. SDSU allowed only 273 total yards, had five sacks and wrapped up a four-game playoff run in which it allowed only 15 points and had two shutouts.
“Best defense in FCS history,” Rogers said. “I’m proud of that, proud of this football team, proud to go back-to-back."
South Dakota State had an impressive game-opening drive, but led only 7-3 at halftime. Gronowski then bulled into the end zone for a 10-yard score midway through the third quarter, and on the next possession threw a 23-yard TD to Jadon Janke.
Gronowski was 13-of-21 passing for 175 yards and ran eight times for 62 yards to join Carson Wentz and Brock Jensen, quarterbacks who won multiple championships with North Dakota State, as the only players selected as most outstanding player in consecutive FCS title games. Gronowski was a true freshman when he tore his left ACL on the opening series of the unusual May 2021 title game the Jackrabbits lost at the end of a pandemic-affected season.
“They have a heck of a leader back there. And he makes them go for sure,” Montana linebacker Braxton Hill said.
Montana's 27 playoff appearances are the most in the second tier of Division I football. National champions in 1995 and 2001, the Grizzlies (13-2) have now finished as the runner-up six times, four under coach Bobby Hauck.
This was the Grizzlies' first title game since 2009, when they were runner-ups for the third time in Hauck's first seven seasons. Hauck then left for FBS team UNLV and also was on staff at San Diego State before returning to Montana in 2018.
Less than two weeks after South Dakota State was crowned champions last year, John Stiegelmeier retired after 26 seasons as head coach. He was succeeded by Rogers, a former Jackrabbits linebacker who was captain of their first playoff team in 2009 - when they lost to Montana after blowing a 27-point lead.
Both teams had only one possession in the first quarter Sunday. Montana's opening drive spilled into the first play of the second quarter, when Boch had the big fourth-down stop.
South Dakota State had opened the game with a 75-play, 11-play drive. Gronowski completed his first five passes for 55 yards and converted a third-and-4 with a 9-yard keeper right before Isaiah Davis' 6-yard TD run.
“The fourth down stop was a big play in the game,” Hauck said. “They’re just a big, physical senior-oriented team and they do a nice job.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Montana: Playmaking quarterback Clifton McDowell, who had been 11-0 as the Griz starter, was under increased pressure, especially after halftime. He completed 22 of 39 passes for 165 yards, but was sacked four times. After he was stripped of the ball when being sacked late in the third quarter, 295-yard defensive tackle Ryan Van Marel came up with the ball.
South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits became the first team since North Dakota State (2017-19) to repeat as champions.
UP NEXT
Montana: The Big Sky champion Grizzlies take on one of SDSU's Missouri Valley Conference rivals in their 2024 opener. They host Missouri State on Aug. 31.
South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits open next season on the road Aug. 31 at Big 12 team Oklahoma State, the first major conference team they will play since a 7-3 loss at Iowa of the Big Ten in the 2022 opener that was their last loss.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. Fontes
14 WR
76 ReYds, 7 RECs
|
M. Gronowski
11 QB
175 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 53 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|259
|363
|Total Plays
|76
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|188
|Rush Attempts
|30
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|212
|175
|Comp. - Att.
|28-46
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-34
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.7
|6-38.5
|Return Yards
|5
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-35
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|175
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McDowell 17 QB
|C. McDowell
|22/39
|165
|0
|1
|
K. Ah Yat 8 QB
|K. Ah Yat
|6/7
|47
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Ostmo 26 RB
|N. Ostmo
|6
|18
|0
|8
|
E. Gillman 10 RB
|E. Gillman
|7
|18
|0
|5
|
X. Harris 13 RB
|X. Harris
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
C. McDowell 17 QB
|C. McDowell
|13
|2
|0
|10
|
K. Ah Yat 8 QB
|K. Ah Yat
|2
|-6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontes 14 WR
|A. Fontes
|12
|7
|76
|0
|18
|
N. Ostmo 26 RB
|N. Ostmo
|6
|5
|43
|0
|21
|
E. Gillman 10 RB
|E. Gillman
|8
|5
|31
|0
|12
|
J. Bergen 5 WR
|J. Bergen
|9
|4
|21
|0
|12
|
K. White 6 WR
|K. White
|5
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
D. Deck 2 WR
|D. Deck
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
E. Shafer 84 TE
|E. Shafer
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Racanelli 9 WR
|S. Racanelli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hill 35 LB
|B. Hill
|5-7
|1.0
|0
|
C. Walker 8 CB
|C. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Meyer 13 S
|R. Meyer
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 25 S
|J. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gubner 99 DT
|A. Gubner
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gradney 27 CB
|T. Gradney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Tirrell 44 LB
|R. Tirrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 42 LB
|R. Wilson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fouch 4 S
|N. Fouch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Graves 5 S
|G. Graves
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cotton 3 S
|T. Cotton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hustedt 56 DE
|G. Hustedt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Edwards 0 DE
|K. Edwards
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Janacaro 37 LB
|L. Janacaro
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nuce 96 DL
|H. Nuce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flink 54 LB
|T. Flink
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ramos 83 K
|N. Ramos
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Benham 28 P
|T. Benham
|6
|40.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Graves 5 S
|G. Graves
|2
|20.0
|25
|0
|
J. Bergen 5 WR
|J. Bergen
|2
|29.0
|39
|0
|
E. Gillman 10 RB
|E. Gillman
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bergen 5 WR
|J. Bergen
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Gronowski 11 QB
|M. Gronowski
|13/21
|175
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Davis 22 RB
|I. Davis
|16
|87
|1
|21
|
M. Gronowski 11 QB
|M. Gronowski
|8
|53
|1
|33
|
A. Johnson 3 RB
|A. Johnson
|9
|50
|0
|13
|
J. Janke 1 WR
|J. Janke
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Janke 10 WR
|J. Janke
|5
|4
|66
|0
|27
|
J. Janke 1 WR
|J. Janke
|7
|5
|55
|1
|23
|
Z. Heins 87 TE
|Z. Heins
|2
|2
|41
|0
|34
|
A. Johnson 3 RB
|A. Johnson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Davis 22 RB
|I. Davis
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Morgan 34 FB
|M. Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Bock 32 LB
|A. Bock
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gales 5 CB
|D. Gales
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Freeman 11 LB
|J. Freeman
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 54 OL
|J. Lee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Large 1 S
|T. Large
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Stalbird 2 LB
|I. Stalbird
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Huerter 14 S
|C. Huerter
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 25 S
|C. Reeder
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Durrance 23 S
|M. Durrance
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Hicks 48 DE
|Q. Hicks
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
B. Williams 92 DT
|B. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Spalding 29 LB
|G. Spalding
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taylor 20 CB
|M. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Terveer 94 DE
|C. Terveer
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
A. Wolfcale-Holsten 55 DT
|A. Wolfcale-Holsten
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. DePriest 52 DT
|J. DePriest
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Van Marel 98 DT
|R. Van Marel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beanum 7 CB
|D. Beanum
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Williamson 6 LB
|S. Williamson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Dustman 10 K
|H. Dustman
|1/1
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Dustman 10 K
|H. Dustman
|5
|42.2
|5
|53
|
M. Gronowski 11 QB
|M. Gronowski
|1
|20.0
|1
|20
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilde 18 WR
|G. Wilde
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Glasgow kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to the SDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 25(15:00 - 1st) I.Davis rushed to SDS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gubner; B.Hill at SDS 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - SDST 27(14:20 - 1st) M.Gronowski pass complete to SDS 27. Catch made by J.Janke at SDS 27. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.Walker at MONT 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDST 46(13:25 - 1st) PENALTY on SDS-SDS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - SDST 49(13:04 - 1st) M.Gronowski pass complete to SDS 49. Catch made by Z.Heins at SDS 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Fouch at MONT 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SDST 44(12:26 - 1st) I.Davis rushed to MONT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Janacaro; A.Gubner at MONT 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - SDST 42(11:42 - 1st) M.Gronowski pass complete to MONT 42. Catch made by J.Janke at MONT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; T.Gradney at MONT 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 34(11:07 - 1st) M.Gronowski pass complete to MONT 34. Catch made by I.Davis at MONT 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Janacaro; B.Hill at MONT 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SDST 31(10:25 - 1st) M.Gronowski pass complete to MONT 31. Catch made by A.Johnson at MONT 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Meyer at MONT 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 21(9:45 - 1st) M.Gronowski rushed to MONT 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Gubner at MONT 15.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SDST 15(9:02 - 1st) M.Gronowski steps back to pass. M.Gronowski pass incomplete intended for SDS.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - SDST 15(8:56 - 1st) M.Gronowski scrambles to MONT 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Meyer; T.Cotton at MONT 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - SDST 6(8:15 - 1st) I.Davis rushed to MONT End Zone for 6 yards. I.Davis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 1st) H.Dustman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 1st) H.Dustman kicks 62 yards from SDS 35 to the MONT 3. J.Bergen returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Ervin; C.Huerter at MONT 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MT 42(8:01 - 1st) E.Gillman rushed to MONT 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Freeman at MONT 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MT 45(7:41 - 1st) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 45. Catch made by K.White at MONT 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gales at SDS 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MT 48(6:41 - 1st) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 48. Catch made by E.Gillman at SDS 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Bock; C.Reeder at SDS 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MT 46(6:04 - 1st) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 46. Catch made by E.Gillman at SDS 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Stalbird at SDS 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MT 39(5:24 - 1st) E.Gillman rushed to SDS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Huerter at SDS 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MT 35(4:49 - 1st) E.Gillman rushed to SDS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Huerter; J.Freeman at SDS 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MT 30(4:03 - 1st) X.Harris rushed to SDS 26 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Reeder at SDS 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MT 26(3:25 - 1st) N.Ostmo rushed to SDS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Hicks I.Stalbird at SDS 26.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - MT 26(2:47 - 1st) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 26. Catch made by N.Ostmo at SDS 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Large at SDS 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MT 21(2:04 - 1st) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 21. Catch made by K.White at SDS 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gales at SDS 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - MT 13(1:22 - 1st) C.McDowell rushed to SDS 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Large at SDS 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MT 6(0:53 - 1st) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for A.Fontes.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MT 6(0:49 - 1st) E.Gillman rushed to SDS 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gales at SDS 7.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MT 7(0:07 - 1st) C.McDowell scrambles to SDS 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Durrance at SDS 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MT 1(15:00 - 2nd) E.Gillman rushed to SDS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bock at SDS 1.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 1(14:54 - 2nd) M.Gronowski pass complete to SDS 1. Catch made by J.Janke at SDS 1. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MONT at SDS 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 16(14:19 - 2nd) A.Johnson rushed to SDS 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at SDS 27.
|Int
1 & 10 - SDST 27(13:40 - 2nd) M.Gronowski pass INTERCEPTED at SDS 48. Intercepted by C.Walker at SDS 48. Tackled by J.Janke at SDS 23. PENALTY on MONT-MONT Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MT 33(13:24 - 2nd) N.Ostmo rushed to SDS 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Hicks; I.Stalbird at SDS 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - MT 25(12:50 - 2nd) X.Harris rushed to SDS 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Freeman at SDS 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MT 14(12:09 - 2nd) N.Ostmo rushed to SDS 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Large; A.Bock at SDS 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MT 13(11:29 - 2nd) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 13. Catch made by K.White at SDS 13. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Freeman at SDS 13.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MT 13(11:01 - 2nd) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for A.Fontes.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MT 20(10:55 - 2nd) N.Ramos 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MONT Holder-MONT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 2nd) G.Glasgow kicks 61 yards from MONT 35 to the SDS 4. G.Wilde returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Koppang at SDS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDST 27(10:45 - 2nd) I.Davis rushed to SDS 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at SDS 27.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - SDST 27(10:09 - 2nd) M.Gronowski rushed to MONT 40 for 33 yards. Tackled by L.Janacaro; T.Cotton at MONT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDST 40(9:17 - 2nd) M.Gronowski steps back to pass. M.Gronowski pass incomplete intended for SDS.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDST 40(9:09 - 2nd) I.Davis rushed to MONT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Graves at MONT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SDST 37(8:34 - 2nd) M.Gronowski rushed to MONT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; R.Tirrell at MONT 37.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SDST 37(7:55 - 2nd) H.Dustman punts 32 yards to MONT 5 Center-SDS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MT 5(7:49 - 2nd) E.Gillman rushed to MONT 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Freeman; C.Huerter at MONT 8.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MT 8(7:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on MONT-B.Casey False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - MT 4(6:50 - 2nd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 4. Catch made by K.White at MONT 4. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Huerter at MONT 8.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - MT 8(6:15 - 2nd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 8. Catch made by E.Gillman at MONT 8. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Williamson; T.Large at MONT 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MT 17(5:45 - 2nd) C.McDowell rushed to MONT 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Bock; R.Van Marel at MONT 19.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MT 19(5:07 - 2nd) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for J.Bergen.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MT 19(5:00 - 2nd) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell sacked at MONT 13 for -6 yards (Q.Hicks; C.Terveer)
|Punt
4 & 14 - MT 13(4:21 - 2nd) T.Benham punts 31 yards to MONT 44 Center-MONT. SDS returned punt from the MONT 44. SDS FUMBLES forced by MONT. Fumble RECOVERED by MONT-MONT at MONT 44. Tackled by SDS at MONT 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MT 44(4:12 - 2nd) N.Ostmo rushed to MONT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.DePriest at MONT 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - MT 49(3:51 - 2nd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 49. Catch made by J.Bergen at MONT 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Gales at SDS 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MT 39(3:24 - 2nd) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 39. Catch made by J.Bergen at SDS 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Beanum at SDS 34. PENALTY on MONT-MONT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MT 49(3:01 - 2nd) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for A.Fontes.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - MT 49(2:56 - 2nd) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for S.Racanelli.
|+3 YD
3 & 20 - MT 49(2:04 - 2nd) C.McDowell scrambles to SDS 46 for 3 yards. C.McDowell ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MT 46(1:58 - 2nd) T.Benham punts 33 yards to SDS 13 Center-MONT. Fair catch by T.Large.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 13(1:52 - 2nd) M.Gronowski pass complete to SDS 13. Catch made by J.Janke at SDS 13. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Walker at SDS 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SDST 31(1:42 - 2nd) M.Gronowski steps back to pass. M.Gronowski sacked at SDS 23 for -8 yards (B.Hill) PENALTY on SDS-M.Gronowski Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - SDST 23(1:31 - 2nd) A.Johnson rushed to SDS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Tirrell at SDS 24.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - SDST 24(1:08 - 2nd) A.Johnson rushed to SDS 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Meyer at SDS 37.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SDST 37(0:45 - 2nd) H.Dustman punts 53 yards to MONT 10 Center-SDS. J.Bergen returned punt from the MONT 10. Tackled by K.Brenner at MONT 15.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MT 15(0:35 - 2nd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 15. Catch made by D.Deck at MONT 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Stalbird at MONT 21.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - MT 21(0:16 - 2nd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 21. Catch made by A.Fontes at MONT 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Freeman at MONT 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MT 37(0:06 - 2nd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 37. Catch made by D.Deck at MONT 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Bock at MONT 46.
|Int
2 & 1 - MT 46(0:03 - 2nd) C.McDowell pass INTERCEPTED at SDS End Zone. Intercepted by D.Beanum at SDS End Zone. Tackled by R.Simpson; N.Ostmo at SDS 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Dustman kicks 60 yards from SDS 35 to the MONT 5. J.Bergen returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Durrance at MONT 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MT 24(14:56 - 3rd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 24. Catch made by E.Shafer at MONT 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Freeman; C.Reeder at MONT 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MT 31(14:25 - 3rd) E.Gillman rushed to MONT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Freeman; A.Bock at MONT 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MT 35(13:49 - 3rd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 35. Catch made by J.Bergen at MONT 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Spalding at MONT 41.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - MT 41(12:58 - 3rd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 41. Catch made by A.Fontes at MONT 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at SDS 45. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 41. Catch made by A.Fontes at MONT 41. Gain of 18 yards. A.Fontes FUMBLES forced by B.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by SDS-D.Gales at SDS 41. Tackled by MONT at SDS 41.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 41(12:58 - 3rd) I.Davis rushed to SDS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Cotton at SDS 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SDST 46(12:22 - 3rd) I.Davis rushed to SDS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; B.Hill at SDS 49.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SDST 49(11:41 - 3rd) I.Davis rushed to SDS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Flink; H.Nuce at SDS 49.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SDST 49(11:04 - 3rd) H.Dustman punts 46 yards to MONT 5 Center-SDS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MT 5(10:56 - 3rd) N.Ostmo rushed to MONT 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Bock at MONT 7.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MT 7(10:33 - 3rd) C.McDowell scrambles to MONT 11 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bock at MONT 11.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MT 11(10:08 - 3rd) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for J.Bergen.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MT 11(10:03 - 3rd) T.Benham punts 47 yards to SDS 42 Center-MONT. Downed by G.Graves.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 42(9:52 - 3rd) M.Gronowski pass complete to SDS 42. Catch made by J.Janke at SDS 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Meyer; B.Hill at SDS 49.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SDST 49(9:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on MONT-G.Hustedt Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 46(8:57 - 3rd) A.Johnson rushed to MONT 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at MONT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SDST 39(8:12 - 3rd) M.Gronowski steps back to pass. M.Gronowski pass incomplete intended for J.Janke.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - SDST 39(8:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDS-E.Beerntsen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+34 YD
3 & 8 - SDST 44(8:03 - 3rd) M.Gronowski pass complete to MONT 44. Catch made by Z.Heins at MONT 44. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by R.Meyer at MONT 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 10(7:19 - 3rd) M.Gronowski scrambles to MONT End Zone for 10 yards. M.Gronowski for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 3rd) H.Dustman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 3rd) H.Dustman kicks 54 yards from SDS 35 to the MONT 11. G.Graves returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Spalding at MONT 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MT 26(7:04 - 3rd) C.McDowell rushed to MONT 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at MONT 25.
|Sack
2 & 11 - MT 25(6:22 - 3rd) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell sacked at MONT 12 for -13 yards (I.Stalbird) PENALTY on MONT-C.McDowell Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 24 - MT 12(6:22 - 3rd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 12. Catch made by E.Gillman at MONT 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder; T.Large at MONT 13.
|Punt
4 & 23 - MT 13(5:34 - 3rd) T.Benham punts 46 yards to SDS 41 Center-MONT. Downed by D.Deck.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDST 41(5:23 - 3rd) M.Gronowski steps back to pass. M.Gronowski pass incomplete intended for J.Janke.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SDST 41(5:14 - 3rd) M.Gronowski pass complete to SDS 41. Catch made by J.Janke at SDS 41. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Gradney at MONT 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 46(4:40 - 3rd) I.Davis rushed to MONT 28 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Gradney at MONT 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 28(4:06 - 3rd) I.Davis rushed to MONT 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Edwards; L.Janacaro at MONT 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SDST 26(3:25 - 3rd) M.Gronowski pass complete to MONT 26. Catch made by J.Janke at MONT 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Graves; B.Hill at MONT 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - SDST 23(2:42 - 3rd) M.Gronowski pass complete to MONT 23. Catch made by J.Janke at MONT 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Janke for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:36 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. SDS rushed to MONT 3 for yards. Tackled by MONT at MONT 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 3rd) H.Dustman kicks 55 yards from SDS 35 to the MONT 10. G.Graves returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Huerter at MONT 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MT 35(2:31 - 3rd) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell sacked at MONT 35 for 0 yards (C.Terveer) C.McDowell FUMBLES forced by C.Terveer. Fumble RECOVERED by SDS-R.Van Marel at MONT 33. Tackled by B.Casey at MONT 21.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDST 21(2:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDS-M.McCormick False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - SDST 26(2:22 - 3rd) A.Johnson rushed to MONT 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at MONT 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - SDST 22(1:55 - 3rd) M.Gronowski pass complete to MONT 22. Catch made by J.Janke at MONT 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Hustedt at MONT 15.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SDST 15(1:10 - 3rd) M.Gronowski steps back to pass. M.Gronowski pass incomplete intended for M.Morgan.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDST 22(1:00 - 3rd) H.Dustman 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDS Holder-SDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 3rd) H.Dustman kicks yards from SDS 35 to the MONT 3. G.Graves returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Mcgaughy; B.Johnson at MONT 21. PENALTY on SDS-SDS Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 3rd) H.Dustman kicks 53 yards from SDS 35 to the MONT 12. E.Gillman returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Goering; M.Durrance at MONT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 27(0:43 - 3rd) C.McDowell rushed to MONT 27 for 0 yards. C.McDowell FUMBLES forced by SDS. Fumble RECOVERED by MONT-C.McDowell at MONT 29. Tackled by SDS at MONT 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MT 29(0:22 - 3rd) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 29. Catch made by A.Fontes at MONT 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Taylor at MONT 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MT 36(15:00 - 4th) N.Ostmo rushed to MONT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at MONT 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MT 38(14:30 - 4th) C.McDowell pass complete to MONT 38. Catch made by J.Bergen at MONT 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Bock at MONT 48. PENALTY on SDS-A.Bock Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MT 37(14:06 - 4th) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 37. Catch made by N.Ostmo at SDS 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Huerter at SDS 32.
|-8 YD
2 & 5 - MT 32(13:43 - 4th) C.McDowell rushed to SDS 40 for -8 yards. C.McDowell FUMBLES forced by SDS. Fumble RECOVERED by MONT-N.Ostmo at SDS 40. Tackled by SDS at SDS 40.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MT 40(13:33 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for J.Bergen.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - MT 40(13:31 - 4th) PENALTY on MONT-MONT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
4 & 18 - MT 45(13:23 - 4th) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 45. Catch made by N.Ostmo at SDS 45. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Bock at SDS 24.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - MT 24(12:44 - 4th) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 24. Catch made by J.Bergen at SDS 24. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by T.Large at SDS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MT 27(12:07 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for A.Fontes.
|Sack
3 & 17 - MT 31(12:02 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell sacked at SDS 33 for -2 yards (A.Wolfcale-Holsten)
|+12 YD
4 & 19 - MT 33(11:33 - 4th) C.McDowell pass complete to SDS 33. Catch made by E.Gillman at SDS 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Gales at SDS 21.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 21(11:15 - 4th) I.Davis rushed to SDS 42 for 21 yards. Tackled by R.Meyer; T.Cotton at SDS 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 42(10:40 - 4th) I.Davis rushed to SDS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at SDS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SDST 48(9:59 - 4th) M.Gronowski rushed to SDS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Gubner at SDS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SDST 48(9:24 - 4th) M.Gronowski steps back to pass. M.Gronowski pass incomplete intended for SDS.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SDST 48(9:14 - 4th) H.Dustman punts 40 yards to MONT 12 Center-SDS. Fair catch by J.Bergen.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 12(9:07 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for K.White.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MT 12(9:03 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for J.Bergen.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - MT 12(8:59 - 4th) C.McDowell scrambles to MONT 22 for 10 yards. C.McDowell ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 22(8:30 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for N.Ostmo.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MT 22(8:25 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for J.Bergen.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MT 22(8:21 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for A.Fontes.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MT 22(8:16 - 4th) T.Benham punts 47 yards to SDS 31 Center-MONT. Downed by R.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 31(8:07 - 4th) A.Johnson rushed to SDS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at SDS 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - SDST 32(7:25 - 4th) A.Johnson rushed to SDS 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Walker at SDS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDST 44(6:42 - 4th) M.Gronowski steps back to pass. M.Gronowski pass incomplete intended for J.Janke.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - SDST 44(6:32 - 4th) I.Davis rushed to SDS 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Edwards at SDS 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - SDST 41(5:59 - 4th) M.Gronowski rushed to SDS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; B.Hill at SDS 44.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SDST 44(5:21 - 4th) H.Dustman punts 40 yards to MONT 16 Center-SDS. Fair catch by J.Bergen.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 16(5:14 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for E.Gillman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MT 16(5:10 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for E.Gillman.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MT 16(5:05 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for E.Gillman.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MT 16(5:00 - 4th) T.Benham punts 40 yards to SDS 44 Center-MONT. Fair catch by T.Large.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 44(4:53 - 4th) I.Davis rushed to MONT 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Gubner; K.Edwards at MONT 50.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - SDST 50(4:06 - 4th) I.Davis rushed to MONT 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at MONT 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 35(3:20 - 4th) I.Davis rushed to MONT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Flink; A.Gubner at MONT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SDST 34(2:38 - 4th) A.Johnson rushed to MONT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Meyer; C.Walker at MONT 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - SDST 32(1:52 - 4th) A.Johnson rushed to MONT 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at MONT 33.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SDST 33(1:37 - 4th) M.Gronowski punts 20 yards to MONT 13 Center-SDS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MT 13(1:32 - 4th) K.Ah Yat pass complete to MONT 13. Catch made by A.Fontes at MONT 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Spalding at MONT 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MT 20(1:16 - 4th) K.Ah Yat pass complete to MONT 20. Catch made by N.Ostmo at MONT 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at MONT 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MT 25(1:00 - 4th) K.Ah Yat pass complete to MONT 25. Catch made by A.Fontes at MONT 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at MONT 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MT 35(0:45 - 4th) K.Ah Yat scrambles to MONT 40 for 5 yards. K.Ah Yat ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MT 40(0:40 - 4th) K.Ah Yat pass complete to MONT 40. Catch made by N.Ostmo at MONT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at MONT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 47(0:31 - 4th) K.Ah Yat steps back to pass. K.Ah Yat pass incomplete intended for MONT.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MT 47(0:25 - 4th) K.Ah Yat pass complete to MONT 47. Catch made by A.Fontes at MONT 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Durrance at SDS 48.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MT 48(0:20 - 4th) K.Ah Yat steps back to pass. K.Ah Yat sacked at MONT 41 for -11 yards (Q.Hicks)
|+13 YD
4 & 16 - MT 41(0:05 - 4th) K.Ah Yat pass complete to MONT 41. Catch made by A.Fontes at MONT 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at SDS 46.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDST 46(0:11 - 4th) SDS kneels at the SDS 44.