|
|
|TROY
|NTEXAS
Silvers lifts Troy over UNT, 50-30, in New Orleans Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) When Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers glanced around the Superdome, his eyes would stop on the name of Archie Manning, who has become one of his mentors, or on spots in the stands where he's sat during games he attended as a fan.
During his next visit, he'll be able to look at spots on the field where he threw four touchdown passes, as well as the end zone where he ran for a short score, to help the Trojans beat North Texas 50-30 in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday.
''Just being on that field today is going to be one of my great memories for a long time,'' Silvers said.
Silvers, a former counselor at Manning's football camp, threw for 305 yards, completing 24 of 31 passes. The Orange Beach, Alabama, native was intercepted once on a deep throw, but that hardly mattered in a game controlled by Troy's defense, which produced five North Texas turnovers.
''Our ability to get pressure on quarterback was probably the difference,'' said Troy coach Neal Brown, who has presided over 21 victories in the past two seasons.
Josh Anderson, filling in for injured starter Jordan Chunn, rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Troy (11-2).
Two of Silvers' TD passes went to Damion Willis, whom Silvers targeted more than usual because of an early injury to receiver Deondre Douglas. Willis had 136 yards on a New Orleans Bowl-record-tying 11 catches.
''I hated that Deandre went down, but like coach said, you can't flinch,'' Willis said. ''I didn't flinch today.''
Mason Fine passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns for North Texas (9-5), but was intercepted twice and fumbled twice. He finished with Mean Green single-season records of 4,052 yards and 31 TDs passing.
''Their font seven- that defensive line - gave me fits all day,'' Fine said. ''We never got in a rhythm. We never got comfortable.''
The Trojans were threatening to take a three-touchdown lead in the second quarter when a bad snap sailed over Silvers' head and linebacker Colton McDonald scooped it for a 56-yard fumble return to make it 22-13. Fine later found Michael Lawrence for a 13-yard TD on a diving catch near the sideline, making it 22-20.
But early in the third quarter, Fine's short pass was deflected back to linebacker Hunter Reese, whose interception set up Silvers' keeper to make it 29-20.
Troy widened the lead when Silvers rifled a 59-yard TD pass down the middle to Tevaris McCormick, who had 107 yards on five catches.
Troy raced to a 15-0 lead, starting with Anderson's 1-yard run before converting Fine's first fumble - forced by defensive tackle Jamal Stadom - into Anderson's 2-yard touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Troy: The Trojans received one vote in the last AP Poll, but might get more after arguably the greatest season in program history. One of the Trojans' 11 victories came on the road against, No. 16 LSU, which has a chance to finish with 10 wins.
North Texas: The Mean Green's struggles on defense this season meant its offense would need a clean, efficient performance. Instead, UNT was turnover-prone and struggled to protect Fine. Missing injured top rusher Jeffery Wilson only made matters worse as UNT had minus-8 yards rushing.
BATTERED
Fine was hit often and sacked six times, sometimes getting up slowly and limping - but never leaving the game.
''Everybody who watched the game understands how tough he is,'' UNT coach Seth Littrell said. ''He's not going to quit on his teammates. That's why he's so respected in our locker room.''
Troy's sacks were split among six players.
''There's not a dominant guy on our defense because everybody makes plays,'' Stadom said.
DIVERGENT FORTUNES
A lingering knee injury denied senior Troy running back Jordan Chunn a chance to set a Sun Belt Conference career record for touchdowns rushing.
Troy did not reveal until kickoff that Chunn was unable to return from his Dec. 2 injury against Arkansas State.
Chunn has 47 career rushing TDs, one short of the league-record set by Tyrell Fenroy of Louisiana-Lafayette in 2008.
Chunn's absence, meanwhile, produced the first 100-yard day for Anderson, a fellow senior.
''I don't think you could really go out any (better) way,'' Anderson said.
UP NEXT
Troy's offense will have to move forward without Silvers and Chunn. Their replacements will debut in Troy's 2018 opener on Sept. 1 at home against Boise State.
North Texas has a relatively young squad with only a handful of senior starters. UNT will have to replace starters at safety, defensive end, linebacker and right tackle. North Texas opens 2018 at home on Sept. 1 vs. SMU.
---
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|21
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|13
|16
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-6
|Total Net Yards
|427
|236
|Total Plays
|69
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|-8
|Rush Attempts
|38
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|-0.3
|Net Yards Passing
|297
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|24-31
|30-54
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|4.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-8
|6-59
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|7-66
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.3
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|110
|132
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-90
|6-127
|Int. - Returns
|2-21
|1-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|4/4
|Extra Points
|6/6
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|297
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|-8
|
|
|427
|TOTAL YDS
|236
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Silvers 12 QB
|B. Silvers
|24/31
|305
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Anderson 33 RB
|J. Anderson
|22
|113
|2
|55
|
J. Henderson 9 RB
|J. Henderson
|5
|25
|0
|16
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. McCormick 11 WR
|T. McCormick
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Silvers 12 QB
|B. Silvers
|6
|1
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Willis 15 WR
|D. Willis
|11
|135
|2
|27
|
T. McCormick 11 WR
|T. McCormick
|5
|107
|1
|59
|
J. Johnson 2 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|39
|1
|20
|
S. Letton 17 WR
|S. Letton
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
J. Anderson 33 RB
|J. Anderson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Rookard 24 S
|C. Rookard
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stadom 30 DT
|J. Stadom
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Lebbie 5 LB
|S. Lebbie
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Murray 35 S
|T. Murray
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Folsom 29 LB
|T. Folsom
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reese 47 LB
|H. Reese
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDowell 27 CB
|J. McDowell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Flakes 15 DB
|A. Flakes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tyus 12 S
|M. Tyus
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whisenhunt 25 LB
|J. Whisenhunt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barker 40 DE
|A. Barker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wesley 19 S
|A. Wesley
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Lucky 91 DE
|K. Lucky
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Webb 48 DT
|M. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Russell 10 DB
|T. Russell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 9 CB
|J. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Poole II 97 DT
|B. Poole II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ky. Nixon 22 S
|Ky. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 14 CB
|T. Dunlap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Bridges 50 LB
|Z. Bridges
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|6
|38.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|6
|15.0
|21
|0
|
E. Thompson 8 WR
|E. Thompson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rookard 24 S
|C. Rookard
|2
|-0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|30/54
|303
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Johnson 26 RB
|E. Johnson
|6
|26
|0
|10
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|6
|19
|0
|11
|
A. Tucker 25 RB
|A. Tucker
|5
|5
|0
|3
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|8
|-58
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|6
|70
|1
|16
|
R. Bussey Jr. 8 WR
|R. Bussey Jr.
|4
|64
|1
|33
|
T. Smiley 1 WR
|T. Smiley
|4
|48
|1
|17
|
E. Johnson 26 RB
|E. Johnson
|4
|31
|0
|22
|
A. Tucker 25 RB
|A. Tucker
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
K. Smith 87 TE
|K. Smith
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Pirtle 88 WR
|J. Pirtle
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Guyton 9 WR
|J. Guyton
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Q. Jackson 13 WR
|Q. Jackson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Muhammad 4 S
|K. Muhammad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Chumley 15 TE
|C. Chumley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Brooks 9 DB
|N. Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Ejiya 22 LB
|E. Ejiya
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jenkins 2 DB
|E. Jenkins
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McClain 6 S
|K. McClain
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Muhammad 4 S
|K. Muhammad
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wheeler 18 LB
|J. Wheeler
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Davis 5 S
|T. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Preston 27 DB
|A. Preston
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tauaalo 15 DT
|T. Tauaalo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Young 49 DL
|R. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hamilton 50 DE
|L. Hamilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Hall 16 DB
|Ke. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 90 DE
|T. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 37 LB
|B. Garner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 49 K
|Z. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Flusche 99 DE
|A. Flusche
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 41 LB
|C. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 21 CB
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Moore 30 K
|T. Moore
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Patterson 93 P
|B. Patterson
|4
|40.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Hamilton 50 DE
|L. Hamilton
|4
|12.0
|18
|0
|
R. Bussey Jr. 8 WR
|R. Bussey Jr.
|1
|53.0
|53
|0
|
E. Johnson 26 RB
|E. Johnson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 84 WR
|J. Darden
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
-
TROY
NTEXAS
50
30
Final ESPN
-
WKY
GAST
17
27
Final CBSSN
-
25BOISE
OREG
38
28
Final ABC
-
MRSHL
COLOST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
ARKST
35
30
Final ESPN
-
AKRON
FAU
0
065.5 O/U
-22.5
Tue 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
SMU
0
071.0 O/U
-4.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
FIU
0
056.5 O/U
+7.0
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
OHIO
0
058.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 12:30pm ESPN
-
CMICH
WYO
0
045.5 O/U
-3.0
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
SFLA
0
066.0 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
ARMY
0
046.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
APLST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
HOU
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 8:30pm ESPN
-
UTAH
WVU
0
057.0 O/U
+7.0
Tue 1:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
NILL
0
047.5 O/U
+5.0
Tue 5:15pm
-
KSTATE
UCLA
0
064.0 O/U
+2.0
Tue 9:00pm ESPN
-
USM
FSU
0
049.0 O/U
-16.5
Wed 1:30pm ESPN
-
IOWA
BC
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Wed 5:15pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
PURDUE
0
065.0 O/U
+3.5
Wed 8:30pm FOX
-
TEXAS
MIZZOU
0
060.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 9:00pm ESPN
-
UVA
NAVY
0
055.0 O/U
-1.0
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
22VATECH
19OKLAST
0
063.0 O/U
-4.0
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
18WASHST
16MICHST
0
046.0 O/U
+2.0
Thu 9:00pm FS1
-
13STNFRD
15TCU
0
049.0 O/U
-2.5
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
TXAM
0
064.5 O/U
+3.0
Fri 1:00pm ESPN
-
24NCST
ARIZST
0
059.5 O/U
+6.5
Fri 3:00pm CBS
-
UK
21NWEST
0
051.0 O/U
-7.0
Fri 4:30pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
0
061.5 O/U
-4.0
Fri 5:30pm CBSSN
-
8USC
5OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:30pm ESPN
-
LVILLE
23MISSST
0
063.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWAST
20MEMP
0
066.0 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
11WASH
9PSU
0
055.0 O/U
-2.0
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
6WISC
10MIAMI
0
045.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
MICH
SC
0
043.0 O/U
+7.5
Mon 12:00pm ESP2
-
12UCF
7AUBURN
0
067.0 O/U
-9.5
Mon 12:30pm ESPN
-
14ND
17LSU
0
051.5 O/U
-3.0
Mon 1:00pm ABC
-
3UGA
2OKLA
0
060.0 O/U
+2.0
Mon 5:00pm ESPN
-
4BAMA
1CLEM
0
047.0 O/U
+3.0
Mon 8:45pm ESPN