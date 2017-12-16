Drive Chart
Silvers lifts Troy over UNT, 50-30, in New Orleans Bowl

  • Dec 16, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (AP) When Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers glanced around the Superdome, his eyes would stop on the name of Archie Manning, who has become one of his mentors, or on spots in the stands where he's sat during games he attended as a fan.

During his next visit, he'll be able to look at spots on the field where he threw four touchdown passes, as well as the end zone where he ran for a short score, to help the Trojans beat North Texas 50-30 in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday.

''Just being on that field today is going to be one of my great memories for a long time,'' Silvers said.

Silvers, a former counselor at Manning's football camp, threw for 305 yards, completing 24 of 31 passes. The Orange Beach, Alabama, native was intercepted once on a deep throw, but that hardly mattered in a game controlled by Troy's defense, which produced five North Texas turnovers.

''Our ability to get pressure on quarterback was probably the difference,'' said Troy coach Neal Brown, who has presided over 21 victories in the past two seasons.

Josh Anderson, filling in for injured starter Jordan Chunn, rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Troy (11-2).

Two of Silvers' TD passes went to Damion Willis, whom Silvers targeted more than usual because of an early injury to receiver Deondre Douglas. Willis had 136 yards on a New Orleans Bowl-record-tying 11 catches.

''I hated that Deandre went down, but like coach said, you can't flinch,'' Willis said. ''I didn't flinch today.''

Mason Fine passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns for North Texas (9-5), but was intercepted twice and fumbled twice. He finished with Mean Green single-season records of 4,052 yards and 31 TDs passing.

''Their font seven- that defensive line - gave me fits all day,'' Fine said. ''We never got in a rhythm. We never got comfortable.''

The Trojans were threatening to take a three-touchdown lead in the second quarter when a bad snap sailed over Silvers' head and linebacker Colton McDonald scooped it for a 56-yard fumble return to make it 22-13. Fine later found Michael Lawrence for a 13-yard TD on a diving catch near the sideline, making it 22-20.

But early in the third quarter, Fine's short pass was deflected back to linebacker Hunter Reese, whose interception set up Silvers' keeper to make it 29-20.

Troy widened the lead when Silvers rifled a 59-yard TD pass down the middle to Tevaris McCormick, who had 107 yards on five catches.

Troy raced to a 15-0 lead, starting with Anderson's 1-yard run before converting Fine's first fumble - forced by defensive tackle Jamal Stadom - into Anderson's 2-yard touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Troy: The Trojans received one vote in the last AP Poll, but might get more after arguably the greatest season in program history. One of the Trojans' 11 victories came on the road against, No. 16 LSU, which has a chance to finish with 10 wins.

North Texas: The Mean Green's struggles on defense this season meant its offense would need a clean, efficient performance. Instead, UNT was turnover-prone and struggled to protect Fine. Missing injured top rusher Jeffery Wilson only made matters worse as UNT had minus-8 yards rushing.

BATTERED

Fine was hit often and sacked six times, sometimes getting up slowly and limping - but never leaving the game.

''Everybody who watched the game understands how tough he is,'' UNT coach Seth Littrell said. ''He's not going to quit on his teammates. That's why he's so respected in our locker room.''

Troy's sacks were split among six players.

''There's not a dominant guy on our defense because everybody makes plays,'' Stadom said.

DIVERGENT FORTUNES

A lingering knee injury denied senior Troy running back Jordan Chunn a chance to set a Sun Belt Conference career record for touchdowns rushing.

Troy did not reveal until kickoff that Chunn was unable to return from his Dec. 2 injury against Arkansas State.

Chunn has 47 career rushing TDs, one short of the league-record set by Tyrell Fenroy of Louisiana-Lafayette in 2008.

Chunn's absence, meanwhile, produced the first 100-yard day for Anderson, a fellow senior.

''I don't think you could really go out any (better) way,'' Anderson said.

UP NEXT

Troy's offense will have to move forward without Silvers and Chunn. Their replacements will debut in Troy's 2018 opener on Sept. 1 at home against Boise State.

North Texas has a relatively young squad with only a handful of senior starters. UNT will have to replace starters at safety, defensive end, linebacker and right tackle. North Texas opens 2018 at home on Sept. 1 vs. SMU.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
30-T.Moore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
50
30
Touchdown 0:28
6-M.Fine complete to 1-T.Smiley. 1-T.Smiley runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
105
yds
03:33
pos
50
29
Point After TD 4:07
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
50
23
Touchdown 4:07
12-B.Silvers complete to 15-D.Willis. 15-D.Willis runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
47
yds
01:58
pos
49
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:02
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
43
23
Touchdown 2:02
12-B.Silvers complete to 2-J.Johnson. 2-J.Johnson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
28
yds
00:31
pos
42
23
Field Goal 4:32
30-T.Moore 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
59
yds
05:51
pos
36
23
Point After TD 10:28
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
20
Touchdown 10:28
12-B.Silvers complete to 11-T.McCormick. 11-T.McCormick runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
92
yds
02:04
pos
35
20
Point After TD 13:33
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
20
Touchdown 13:33
12-B.Silvers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
27
yds
00:48
pos
28
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
30-T.Moore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
20
Touchdown 0:49
6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
41
yds
01:34
pos
22
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:49
6-M.Fine to TRY 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
22
7
Touchdown 6:02
to NTX 44 FUMBLES. 41-C.McDonald runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
40
yds
04:10
pos
22
13
Point After TD 14:24
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
7
Touchdown 14:24
12-B.Silvers complete to 15-D.Willis. 15-D.Willis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
00:33
pos
21
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:55
30-T.Moore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
7
Touchdown 0:55
6-M.Fine complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
04:07
pos
15
6
Two Point Conversion 9:21
12-B.Silvers complete to 2-J.Johnson. 2-J.Johnson to NTX End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
0
Touchdown 9:21
33-J.Anderson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
14
yds
00:47
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:55
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:55
33-J.Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
04:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 21
Rushing 5 2
Passing 13 16
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 5-11 5-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-6
Total Net Yards 427 236
Total Plays 69 79
Avg Gain 6.2 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 130 -8
Rush Attempts 38 25
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 -0.3
Net Yards Passing 297 244
Comp. - Att. 24-31 30-54
Yards Per Pass 9.6 4.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 6-59
Penalties - Yards 8-80 7-66
Touchdowns 7 4
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-3 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 6-38.3 4-40.0
Return Yards 110 132
Punts - Returns 2--1 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 6-90 6-127
Int. - Returns 2-21 1-0
Kicking 6/6 4/4
Extra Points 6/6 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 11-2 15721750
North Texas 9-5 7133730
o61.5, NTEXAS +5.0
Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA
 297 PASS YDS 244
130 RUSH YDS -8
427 TOTAL YDS 236
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Silvers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.4% 305 4 1 196.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 3290 17 7 135.8
B. Silvers 24/31 305 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Anderson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 113 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 444 6
J. Anderson 22 113 2 55
J. Henderson 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 355 4
J. Henderson 5 25 0 16
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 181 2
K. Barker 1 6 0 6
T. McCormick 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
T. McCormick 1 5 0 5
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 101 2
B. Smith 1 4 0 4
B. Silvers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 50 5
B. Silvers 6 1 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Willis 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 135 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 620 3
D. Willis 11 135 2 27
T. McCormick 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 421 3
T. McCormick 5 107 1 59
J. Johnson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 287 2
J. Johnson 4 39 1 20
S. Letton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 115 1
S. Letton 3 18 0 10
J. Anderson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 95 0
J. Anderson 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Rookard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
C. Rookard 8-1 0.0 0
J. Stadom 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
J. Stadom 5-0 1.0 0
S. Lebbie 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
S. Lebbie 5-1 1.0 0
T. Murray 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
T. Murray 4-0 1.0 0
T. Folsom 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Folsom 3-0 0.0 0
H. Reese 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
H. Reese 3-0 1.0 1
M. Jones 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
M. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
J. McDowell 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. McDowell 2-0 0.0 0
A. Flakes 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Flakes 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tyus 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Tyus 2-1 0.0 0
J. Whisenhunt 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Whisenhunt 2-0 0.0 0
A. Barker 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Barker 1-1 0.0 0
A. Wesley 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Wesley 1-0 0.0 1
K. Lucky 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Lucky 1-0 1.0 0
M. Webb 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
T. Russell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Russell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
B. Poole II 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Poole II 1-0 1.0 0
Ky. Nixon 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ky. Nixon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dunlap 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dunlap 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Bridges 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Bridges 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
7/9 34/34
T. Sumpter 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 40.0 1
T. Sumpter 6 38.3 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Jones 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 15.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
30 29.3 21 3
M. Jones 6 15.0 21 0
E. Thompson 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
E. Thompson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Rookard 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 7.1 1 0
C. Rookard 2 -0.5 1 0
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 303 3 2 113.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 4052 31 15 144.2
M. Fine 30/54 303 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Johnson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 239 3
E. Johnson 6 26 0 10
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 684 6
N. Smith 6 19 0 11
A. Tucker 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 83 2
A. Tucker 5 5 0 3
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 16 1
M. Fine 8 -58 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Lawrence 32 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 819 4
M. Lawrence 6 70 1 16
R. Bussey Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 677 7
R. Bussey Jr. 4 64 1 33
T. Smiley 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 623 5
T. Smiley 4 48 1 17
E. Johnson 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
E. Johnson 4 31 0 22
A. Tucker 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
A. Tucker 4 28 0 14
K. Smith 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 264 0
K. Smith 3 22 0 14
J. Pirtle 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
J. Pirtle 2 18 0 11
J. Guyton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 775 9
J. Guyton 1 11 0 11
Q. Jackson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 1
Q. Jackson 1 6 0 6
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 140 2
N. Smith 1 5 0 5
K. Muhammad 4 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Muhammad 0 0 0 0
C. Chumley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 0
C. Chumley 0 0 0 0
N. Brooks 9 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Brooks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Ejiya 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
E. Ejiya 8-0 0.0 0
E. Jenkins 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
E. Jenkins 7-0 0.0 0
K. McClain 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
K. McClain 6-0 0.0 1
K. Muhammad 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Muhammad 6-0 0.0 0
J. Wheeler 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Wheeler 5-1 1.0 0
T. Davis 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
A. Preston 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Preston 3-0 0.0 0
T. Tauaalo 15 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Tauaalo 3-1 0.0 0
R. Young 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Young 2-0 0.0 0
L. Hamilton 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
L. Hamilton 2-1 0.0 0
Ke. Hall 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
Ke. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
B. Garner 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Garner 1-2 0.0 0
M. Lawrence 32 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Lawrence 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Williams 49 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
A. Flusche 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
A. Flusche 0-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. McDonald 0-1 0.0 0
C. Davis 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Moore 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
20/22 55/55
T. Moore 1/1 24 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Patterson 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 41.1 2
B. Patterson 4 40.0 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Hamilton 50 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 12.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 12.0 18 0
L. Hamilton 4 12.0 18 0
R. Bussey Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 53.0 53 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 53.0 53 0
R. Bussey Jr. 1 53.0 53 0
E. Johnson 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 20.5 26 0
E. Johnson 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Darden 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 11.9 5 1
J. Darden 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 TROY 20 4:00 10 80 TD
10:08 NTEXAS 14 0:47 3 14 TD
7:42 TROY 22 2:33 5 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:49 TROY 19 0:33 5 81 TD
10:12 TROY 31 4:10 12 25 TD
5:41 TROY 18 0:00 1 82 INT
4:00 TROY 12 1:26 3 0 Punt
0:44 TROY 21 0:35 6 28 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 NTEXAS 27 0:48 3 27 TD
12:32 TROY 8 2:04 5 92 TD
4:20 TROY 21 1:30 3 8 Punt
2:33 NTEXAS 13 0:31 3 13 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 TROY 20 3:10 6 15 Punt
10:07 TROY 31 2:22 3 9 Punt
6:05 NTEXAS 47 1:58 4 47 TD
0:27 TROY 16 0:00 1 -1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 NTEXAS 25 0:38 3 56 Fumble
9:15 NTEXAS 31 1:25 4 2 Punt
5:02 NTEXAS 25 4:07 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 NTEXAS 31 4:00 10 38 Downs
5:34 NTEXAS 46 1:26 5 8 Punt
2:23 TROY 41 1:34 6 41 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NTEXAS 25 0:30 3 48 INT
13:23 TROY 42 0:44 3 -1 Punt
10:23 NTEXAS 34 5:51 12 61 FG
2:40 NTEXAS 33 0:00 1 54 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:56 NTEXAS 41 1:47 9 30 INT
11:30 NTEXAS 22 1:12 3 -10 Punt
7:37 NTEXAS 28 1:32 4 19 Fumble
4:01 NTEXAS 40 3:33 13 60 TD
