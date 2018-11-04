Washington State vs. Cal score: No. 8 Cougars keep playoff hopes alive with late victory
They don't all have to be pretty, they just need to be wins for Washington State
Gardner Minshew and his mustache continue to come through in the clutch, and they continue to keep No. 8 Washington State in the College Football Playoff hunt.
Washington State beat defeated 19-13 in Pullman, Washington, on Saturday night, but the game was a lot more exciting -- or maybe interesting -- than the score would suggest. Neither team was able to find much traction in the rain, so it was a defensive battle that saw both teams turn down opportunities to take control late.
Cal put together a field goal drive late in the third quarter to tie the game at 13-13, and after its defense forced a Washington State punt on the ensuing possession, the Bears had a terrific chance to take a touchdown lead. Chase Garbers and Brand McIlwain led Cal 76 yards down the field before making a crucial mistake. Cal faced a fourth-and-1 at the Washington State 18-yard line, but rather than kicking the field goal, Cal coach Justin Wilcox decided to go for it. He was rewarded for the decision with a 6-yard run by Patrick Laird for the first down. However, on the very next play, McIlwain rolled out on a run-pass-option play. When the corner made the move to come after him, McIlwain unleashed a pass to a wide-open target, but he overthrew him and was picked off by Skyler Thomas in the end zone.
That's when Gardner Minshew took over, leading the team on a 67-yard drive to set up for a 40-yard field goal with 3:31 left -- a 40-yard field goal that Blake Mazza would push right. Wazzu's defense would force a three-and-out on Cal's next possession, though, and Minshew went back to work. The Cougs went 69 yards in six plays and just over two minutes before Minshew found Easop Winston for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds remaining.
On Washington State's final two drives, Minshew completed 9-of-13 pass attempts for 108 yards and the game-winning TD. The grad transfer from East Carolina finished the game with 334 yards on the night. The win leaves Washington State all alone atop the Pac-12 North division, and with Utah's loss Saturday, it's now the only team remaining in the conference with fewer than three losses.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFB Winners, Losers for Week 10
The Fighting Irish crossed one of their final hurdles to making the College Football Playo...
-
No. 1 Alabama swarms, stuffs No. 3 LSU
The Tide suffocated No. 3 LSU for a second straight shutout in one of the sport's most hostile...
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: WVU to crash top 10
Projecting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after a fun Week 10
-
Alabama-Georgia set for SEC title game
The stage is set for a College Football Playoff National Championship rematch in Mercedes-Benz...
-
Oklahoma outlasts Texas Tech in shootout
Quarterback Kyler Murray threw two early interceptions, but rebounded with four touchdowns
-
Bama throttles LSU, wins SEC West
Top-ranked Alabama made easy work of No. 3 LSU, shutting out the Tigers once again in Death...