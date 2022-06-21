brandon-woodruff.jpg

The Padres seem to think Manny Machado will avoid an IL stint in spite of his sprained ankle. The Brewers originally thought the same for Aaron Ashby and maintain his stay will be short even though it's his forearm that's bothering him. The Dodgers similarly think Mookie Betts' fractured rib won't cost him much time, but only if his discomfort remains low and he's not at risk of reaggravating the injury. The White Sox already have Liam Hendriks up and throwing again, which would suggest a short absence for his forearm issue, but they also have yet to rule out a long one.

Suffice it to say injuries are messy, and even if you think you know the extent of the damage or length of the recovery, it could change in the blink of an eye. Fernando Tatis was supposed to be back by now, but he has yet to resume swinging a bat, even.

I say this because I want you to understand that I'm making judgment calls up and down this list. It's kind of the point, actually. My primary motivator, even more than the timetable, is how impactful the player will be when he returns -- how good he is, in other words -- but naturally, the deeper we get into the season, the more timetables will matter.

Timetables firm up up a bit when a player is nearing a rehab assignment or already on it. Setbacks are certainly possible, but at least the plan is already in motion and not just theoretical. It's for that reason that Max Scherzer and Brandon Woodruff are deserving of such optimism today. Both are nearing a return from injuries that threatened to sideline them for much longer.

Chris Sale, sidelined all year by a stress fracture in his rib cage, is in the earliest days of a rehab assignment as well. It figures to be a lengthy one, but it explains why he's ranked so high here. Kris Bryant, Wander Franco, and Eloy Jimenez fit into that category as well.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers RF
fractured rib
2
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
COVID-19
3
Max Scherzer New York Mets SP
strained oblique
4
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
Raynaud's syndrome
5
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
fractured wrist
6
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
stress reaction in shoulder
7
Liam Hendriks Chicago White Sox RP
strained forearm
8
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF
strained back
9
Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS
strained quadriceps
10
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF
torn hamstring
11
Nathan Eovaldi Boston Red Sox SP
back inflammation
12
Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees RP
Achilles tendinitis
Also really difficult to drop
13
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
stress fracture in rib cage
14
Jeremy Pena Houston Astros SS
sore thumb
15
Jorge Polanco Minnesota Twins 2B
back tightness
16
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
stress reaction in back
17
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
strained hamstring
18
Aaron Ashby Milwaukee Brewers SP
forearm inflammation
19
Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP
strained lat
20
Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B
fractured foot
21
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
elbow surgery
If you have to, you have to
22
Mitch Garver Texas Rangers DH
COVID-19
23
Yasmani Grandal Chicago White Sox C
back spasms
24
Tyler Stephenson Cincinnati Reds C
fractured thumb
25
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
sprained ankle
26
Franmil Reyes Cleveland Guardians DH
strained hamstring
27
Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP
strained forearm
28
Kolten Wong Milwaukee Brewers 2B
strained calf
29
Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs RF
sprained finger
30
Garrett Whitlock Boston Red Sox SP
hip inflammation
Stashing is purely a luxury
31
Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies 2B
fractured finger
32
Anthony DeSclafani San Francisco Giants SP
ankle inflammation
33
Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP
shoulder inflammation
34
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
strained shoulder
35
Edward Cabrera Miami Marlins SP
elbow tendinitis
36
Drew Rasmussen Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained hamstring
37
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
strained back
38
Jesus Aguilar Miami Marlins 1B
COVID-19
39
Frank Schwindel Chicago Cubs 1B
strained back
40
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
strained forearm