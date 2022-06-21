The Padres seem to think Manny Machado will avoid an IL stint in spite of his sprained ankle. The Brewers originally thought the same for Aaron Ashby and maintain his stay will be short even though it's his forearm that's bothering him. The Dodgers similarly think Mookie Betts' fractured rib won't cost him much time, but only if his discomfort remains low and he's not at risk of reaggravating the injury. The White Sox already have Liam Hendriks up and throwing again, which would suggest a short absence for his forearm issue, but they also have yet to rule out a long one.

Suffice it to say injuries are messy, and even if you think you know the extent of the damage or length of the recovery, it could change in the blink of an eye. Fernando Tatis was supposed to be back by now, but he has yet to resume swinging a bat, even.

I say this because I want you to understand that I'm making judgment calls up and down this list. It's kind of the point, actually. My primary motivator, even more than the timetable, is how impactful the player will be when he returns -- how good he is, in other words -- but naturally, the deeper we get into the season, the more timetables will matter.

Timetables firm up up a bit when a player is nearing a rehab assignment or already on it. Setbacks are certainly possible, but at least the plan is already in motion and not just theoretical. It's for that reason that Max Scherzer and Brandon Woodruff are deserving of such optimism today. Both are nearing a return from injuries that threatened to sideline them for much longer.

Chris Sale, sidelined all year by a stress fracture in his rib cage, is in the earliest days of a rehab assignment as well. It figures to be a lengthy one, but it explains why he's ranked so high here. Kris Bryant, Wander Franco, and Eloy Jimenez fit into that category as well.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers RF fractured rib 2 Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP COVID-19 3 Max Scherzer New York Mets SP strained oblique 4 Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP Raynaud's syndrome 5 Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS fractured wrist 6 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP stress reaction in shoulder 7 Liam Hendriks Chicago White Sox RP strained forearm 8 Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF strained back 9 Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS strained quadriceps 10 Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF torn hamstring 11 Nathan Eovaldi Boston Red Sox SP back inflammation 12 Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees RP Achilles tendinitis

Also really difficult to drop 13 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP stress fracture in rib cage 14 Jeremy Pena Houston Astros SS sore thumb 15 Jorge Polanco Minnesota Twins 2B back tightness 16 Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B stress reaction in back 17 Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF strained hamstring 18 Aaron Ashby Milwaukee Brewers SP forearm inflammation 19 Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP strained lat 20 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B fractured foot 21 Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP elbow surgery

If you have to, you have to 22 Mitch Garver Texas Rangers DH COVID-19 23 Yasmani Grandal Chicago White Sox C back spasms 24 Tyler Stephenson Cincinnati Reds C fractured thumb 25 Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF sprained ankle 26 Franmil Reyes Cleveland Guardians DH strained hamstring 27 Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP strained forearm 28 Kolten Wong Milwaukee Brewers 2B strained calf 29 Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs RF sprained finger 30 Garrett Whitlock Boston Red Sox SP hip inflammation