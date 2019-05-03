Dickerson's contract was purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Back surgery in 2017 and Tommy John surgery in 2018 kept Dickerson out of baseball entirely for two straight seasons. The 28-year-old owns a career .257/.331/.448 slash line in 95 games for the Padres in 2015 and 2016 and hit .360/.462/.593 in 24 games for El Paso prior to his promotion. Luis Perdomo was optioned to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, while Brett Kennedy (lat) was moved to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man.

