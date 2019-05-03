Padres' Alex Dickerson: Returns to majors
Dickerson's contract was purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Back surgery in 2017 and Tommy John surgery in 2018 kept Dickerson out of baseball entirely for two straight seasons. The 28-year-old owns a career .257/.331/.448 slash line in 95 games for the Padres in 2015 and 2016 and hit .360/.462/.593 in 24 games for El Paso prior to his promotion. Luis Perdomo was optioned to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, while Brett Kennedy (lat) was moved to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man.
More News
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Heads back to minors camp•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Returns to San Diego•
-
Alex Dickerson: Elects free agency•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Elbow injury requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Will try rehabbing elbow sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...
-
Most concerning of struggling aces?
Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom both appear to have come around, so who's next? Scott White...