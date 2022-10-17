Dickerson elected free agency Monday.
Dickerson spent the majority of the 2022 season at Triple-A Gwinnett after being designated for assignment in April, and he's decided to test his luck elsewhere heading into the offseason. The veteran outfielder appeared in 13 games for Atlanta in 2022, going 4-for-33 with one home run, two RBI and three runs scored.
