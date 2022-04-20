Dickerson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Dickerson's 1-for-21 start to the season has seemingly resulted in him losing hold of his strong-side platoon role at designated hitter. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third straight game, with his latter two absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers in Walker Buehler and Tony Gonsolin. Dickerson's struggles at the plate have allowed Orlando Arcia to settle into a near-everyday role, though both Arcia and Dickerson will likely see their opportunities dwindle as soon as Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.