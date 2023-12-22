Dickerson signed with the Chunichi Dragons of the Nippon Professional Baseball League on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Dickerson last played affiliated baseball in 2022 as part of Atlanta's organization. He played independent ball in 2023 and will now head overseas in an attempt to reinvigorate his career.
