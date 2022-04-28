Atlanta designated Dickerson for assignment Thursday.
With Ronald Acuna (knee) cleared to return from his minor-league rehab assignment to make his 2022 MLB debut Thursday against the Cubs, Dickerson will lose his spot on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster. The 31-year-old had been filling a large-side platoon role at designated hitter for most of the season, turning in a paltry .121/.194/.212 slash line over 36 plate appearances. Even if Dickerson goes unclaimed off waivers, Atlanta could release him rather than outrighting him to the minors, which would allow him to pursue a more favorable opportunity elsewhere.