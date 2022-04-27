Dickerson will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dickerson will be included in the starting nine against a right-handed pitcher (Mark Leiter) for the second game in a row, suggesting he's usurped Orlando Arcia as Atlanta's preferred option at DH. Both Dickerson and Arcia will see their opportunities at both DH and in the corner outfield take a hit once Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to make his 2022 debut, possibly as soon as this weekend.