Dickerson cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Dickerson was the outfielder to lose his roster spot when Ronald Acuna returned from the injured list, but he'll remain in Atlanta's organization and could still fill a role later in the year. His .121/.194/.212 season slash line is quite poor, but he's hit .255/.325/.460 for his career and could still be useful in at least a part-time role if he recaptures that form.
