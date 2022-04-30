Dickerson cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Dickerson was the outfielder to lose his roster spot when Ronald Acuna returned from the injured list, but he'll remain in Atlanta's organization and could still fill a role later in the year. His .121/.194/.212 season slash line is quite poor, but he's hit .255/.325/.460 for his career and could still be useful in at least a part-time role if he recaptures that form.

