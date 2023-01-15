Brown (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown will miss a third straight game due to a right adductor strain. The absence isn't surprising, as head coach Joe Mazzulla said Thursday that the All-Star forward would likely miss about a week of game action. In Brown's absence, Grant Williams figures to remain in Boston's starting lineup.
