Brown contributed 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 17 minutes in Monday's 120-97 preseason win over the Knicks.

With LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey sitting out the 76ers' preseason opener, VJ Edgecombe and Brown ran the show. The star forward didn't play in the second half but still erupted for a game-high 22 points, scoring 13 in the first quarter alone. He also turned in an efficient shooting performance and tied for the game-high mark in triples made.