Gafford was traded from the Wizards to the Mavericks on Thursday. While the 25-year-old big man sat out against the Knicks, he is set to make his Dallas debut on Saturday. With Dereck Lively (nose) out and Maxi Kleber (toe) questionable, Gafford will likely enter the starting lineup versus the Thunder.