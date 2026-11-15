Gafford (face) won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford took a shot by Thomas Bryant and exited the game after making two free throws earlier, but the center won't return. This means Morez Johnson and Santi Aldama should see more time in the frontcourt. Gafford ends the contest with 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 17 minutes. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Celtics on the second leg of a back-to-back set.